"When I Experience It From One Person In The Relationship, I Know It's Over": Couples Therapists Share Specific Red Flags In Relationships

19. "What-aboutism. Instead of taking ownership and responsibility for their contribution to the degradation of the relationship, one or both parties simply point out an example of the other exhibiting a similar behavior. It's a red flag because it illustrates their lack of self-awareness and poor communication skills."

"Communication is key when trying to mend a tattered relationship because without respectful communication, the conflict-recovery process can never begin. In the conflict-recovery model, both parties agree to the terms under which they will communicate (no yelling, no interrupting, no I told you so's, etc.). Each party gets a chance to share how the other's actions make them feel.

After, they each propose their solutions and identify where they made assumptions or where they got triggered and why. They then identify where they're willing to compromise. Next, we create an actionable plan with deadlines, and we monitor the progress to see if the proposed solutions were effective.

IMO, everything can go to shit, but once communication stagnates, you're in real trouble. So, even if you're arguing, you're still doing okay — you just need to work on how you're communicating."

—u/BeDazzledBootyHolez