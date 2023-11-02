16.

"In France, some bathrooms are a 'sanisette,' wherein the bathroom automatically sprays itself down with water to clean after someone uses it. We were on a tour of Montmartre, and I went to use a public restroom. It was a little oval building on the side of the sidewalk, and another person had just gotten out of it. Just before I went inside, my tour guide pulled me back and told me to wait a minute. Had I not known, I would have entered and been drenched!"