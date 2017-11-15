Uhhhh... Boris Johnson's Dad Is On "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!"

Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson, who is a former politician and author, will be going into the jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
Speaking to ITV, Johnson said if his son found out he was in the jungle, he would be "jolly pleased".
When the announcement was made last night by ITV, people were quite puzzled and rather unsure of what to make of the news.
TBH, some people aren't sure if he really is a "celebrity".
Whereas some had words to say about Boris:
However some people are quite here for it:
