Uhhhh... Boris Johnson's Dad Is On "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!"

"Boris Johnson's fucking dad is on I'm a Celeb who knew 2017 would pull it back last minute?"

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Boris Johnson's father Stanley Johnson, who is a former politician and author, will be going into the jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

ITV Hub

Speaking to ITV, Johnson said if his son found out he was in the jungle, he would be "jolly pleased".

When the announcement was made last night by ITV, people were quite puzzled and rather unsure of what to make of the news.

Apparently being Boris's dad makes you a "celebrity"
Ⓑring Ⓑack Ⓒake @BBCPropaganda

Apparently being Boris's dad makes you a "celebrity"

TBH, some people aren't sure if he really is a "celebrity".

Twitter: @johnkhardcastle

Whereas some had words to say about Boris:

I hope Stanley Johnson is made to eat as much bollocks as his fucking son talks.
Kazzia @KazzJenkins

I hope Stanley Johnson is made to eat as much bollocks as his fucking son talks.

Why is Boris Johnson's dad is going on I'm A Celebrity when his sons already turning this country into a jungle?
jonny @jxnokills

Why is Boris Johnson's dad is going on I'm A Celebrity when his sons already turning this country into a jungle?

However some people are quite here for it:

boris johnson's fucking dad is on i'm a celeb who knew 2017 would pull it back last minute
tiegan @neny_aa

boris johnson's fucking dad is on i'm a celeb who knew 2017 would pull it back last minute

Boris Johnson's dad in I'm a Celebrity is a highlight of 2017
Sam 〽️Perkins @sampeeps123

Boris Johnson's dad in I'm a Celebrity is a highlight of 2017

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

