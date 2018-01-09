 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

This Michaela Coel Scene From "Black Mirror" Has Become A Meme And People Are Living For It

"BITCH OMFG I HAVE SUM TEA FOR YOU!!!" (No major spoilers.)

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is BAFTA-winning actor Michaela Coel, for those of you who don't know. She's a pretty big deal. Here she is in the first episode of the latest series of Black Mirror.

Netflix

Michaela plays Shania Lowry in the episode "USS Callister" and for reasons we won't go into ends up doing this:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix
Advertisement

For some reason, this screenshot of Michaela's character has caught the attention of fans.

friend: "BITCH OMFG I HAVE SUM TEA FOR YOU!!!" me:
American Whore Story @winonadickryder

friend: "BITCH OMFG I HAVE SUM TEA FOR YOU!!!" me:

Reply Retweet Favorite

I guess it could be because her cute smirk here can hold so many different meanings.

Nothing but respect for *my* captain
Joe @JoePassmore

Nothing but respect for *my* captain

Reply Retweet Favorite

Like she might be about to hear some magnificent tea.

It’s time to beam them up
Adma @boochiefrito

It’s time to beam them up

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now it has become a meme.

This shit has me dead. Just this photo. She looks messy af 😭
Big Red One @Rudapu92

This shit has me dead. Just this photo. She looks messy af 😭

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Cassiesmyth
Advertisement
When you're publicly outraged about only white people winning awards in Hollywood, but smart enough to pick the whi… https://t.co/pJ37ibvys8
Ira Madison III @ira

When you're publicly outraged about only white people winning awards in Hollywood, but smart enough to pick the whi… https://t.co/pJ37ibvys8

Reply Retweet Favorite
When you pause the podcast because you swear you just heard your mum calling you downstairs, but it’s only your anx… https://t.co/nDSBScpiL2
Wale Lawal @WalleLawal

When you pause the podcast because you swear you just heard your mum calling you downstairs, but it’s only your anx… https://t.co/nDSBScpiL2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @curltureuk
announcement ladies: complete adoration is the new bare minimum. do you copy?
THE SLUMFLOWER @theslumflower

announcement ladies: complete adoration is the new bare minimum. do you copy?

Reply Retweet Favorite
your mom on the second house phone eavesdropping on you talking about 7th grade drama
jaboukie young-white @jaboukie

your mom on the second house phone eavesdropping on you talking about 7th grade drama

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement
Now bitch you know I’m not the one to gossip so you ain’t hear this from me let’s be clear on that but
winta 🦋 @LilHabtuziVert

Now bitch you know I’m not the one to gossip so you ain’t hear this from me let’s be clear on that but

Reply Retweet Favorite

The meme is now also in Portuguese.

Eu *nossa odeio que me mandem áudio* Minha amiga: minina preciso te contar um babado, vou te mandar áudio! Eu:
Tom @tom_xd

Eu *nossa odeio que me mandem áudio* Minha amiga: minina preciso te contar um babado, vou te mandar áudio! Eu:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Translation here:

(rough translation)
BuzzFeed

(rough translation)

Pausing my music on the train to listen to a fight
Austin. @shookshack

Pausing my music on the train to listen to a fight

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even Michaela approves.

@shookshack When becoming a meme was the 2018 goal you never knew you had
Michaela Coel @MichaelaCoel

@shookshack When becoming a meme was the 2018 goal you never knew you had

Reply Retweet Favorite

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement