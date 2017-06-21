This Is What Happened At The "Day Of Rage" Protest

"It's clear that our government has a careless disregard for human life," one protester told BuzzFeed News.

The prime minster was severely criticised for not speaking to survivors of the fire in the direct aftermath of the tragedy – although she returned to the scene in the following days. On Wednesday Theresa May has apologised for the government's response. Theresa May is in St Clement's Church. A group of v angry women is waiting for her to come out.

"Justice for Grenfell" #DayOfRage

Precious, a 22-year-old Londoner who did not want to give her last name, said: "It's clear that our government has a careless disregard for human life." She said not everyone at the protest was from the North Kensington area but that people had come together as a community. 22y/o Precious tells me "it's clear that our government has a careless disregard for human life" #DayOfRage

She said she found the way the government responded to the tragedy was "unfair". 17y/o Fatima tells me why she is here today: #DayOfRage.

Louise Robertson travelled from Scotland to attend the protest. She's holding a banner that has been signed by 200 people in Scotland. Louise Robertson travelled down from Scotland today. She said: lI've come here to show solidarity for the people in… https://t.co/VbRTNyCiJi

She said: "There is a political link and I am here to make that link. What the Tories and the government have done to these people is just unbearably awful. I wanted to come and offer my support to the community here."

The crowd seemed to be very fond of Labour leader Corbyn, as they kept chanting his name. "This government is guilty of murder" #DayOfRage

She said she wanted to "fight for a real alternative" for a people in unsafe social housing. "We need a policy that puts people before profit," Helen added.

Although most protesters were gathered regarding the horrid events at Grenfell Tower Fire, some people arrived for different reasons as well such as the NHS.

Speaking to the crowd, a junior doctor called Mark criticised the Conservative government for not providing more funding for the NHS. He later told BuzzFeed News he wanted to show support for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire as well. A junior doctor clearly not happy with the NHS. #DayOfRage

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.