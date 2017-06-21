This Is What Happened At The "Day Of Rage" Protest

More than150 people gathered to protest the government's handling of the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy. The march is significant because earlier today the Queen's Speech was delivered, the State Opening of parliament.
The prime minster was severely criticised for not speaking to survivors of the fire in the direct aftermath of the tragedy – although she returned to the scene in the following days. On Wednesday Theresa May has apologised for the government's response.
The crowd marched through central London demanding answers from those they say are responsible for the Grenfell Tower fire. The event was called a "Day of Rage".
Precious, a 22-year-old Londoner who did not want to give her last name, said: "It's clear that our government has a careless disregard for human life." She said not everyone at the protest was from the North Kensington area but that people had come together as a community.
17-year-old Fatima attended the march with her friends. She told BuzzFeed News that they designed special T-shirts especially for the protest.
She said she found the way the government responded to the tragedy was "unfair".
Louise Robertson travelled from Scotland to attend the protest. She's holding a banner that has been signed by 200 people in Scotland.
She told BuzzFeed News: "I am here today because my community has suffered some austerity because of the fire."
She said: "There is a political link and I am here to make that link. What the Tories and the government have done to these people is just unbearably awful. I wanted to come and offer my support to the community here."
The crowd seemed to be very fond of Labour leader Corbyn, as they kept chanting his name.
The Socialist Party were also there handing out flyers and posters to protesters as they reached Westminster.
Helen, a member of the Socialist Party, told BuzzFeed News: "We have come down to oppose the new Tory government and the Queen's speech which is planning more austerity."
She said she wanted to "fight for a real alternative" for a people in unsafe social housing. "We need a policy that puts people before profit," Helen added.
Although most protesters were gathered regarding the horrid events at Grenfell Tower Fire, some people arrived for different reasons as well such as the NHS.
Speaking to the crowd, a junior doctor called Mark criticised the Conservative government for not providing more funding for the NHS. He later told BuzzFeed News he wanted to show support for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire as well.
Another protester, Margarita, told BuzzFeed News, she saw the protesters and had her poster on her and just decided to join in. She is protesting for a baby who is in Great Ormond Street Hospital that has a rare disease and says the government isn't doing enough to help him. She said she doesn't know this baby.
Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.