Naomi Campbell And Skepta Are GQ Cover Stars And People Are In Love With How Hot They Look

UK rapper Skepta and supermodel Naomi Campbell grace April's cover of British GQ. Spoiler: It's HOT.
The pair have actually been rumoured to be coupled up for a few weeks now.
On 10 February, Skepta posted this sensational picture of his alleged Mrs on Twitter.
Advertisement
Then on Tuesday evening this phenomenal picture was tweeted from Naomi's Twitter account, before being deleted after she said she was hacked.
PS Naomi is posing in boxer shorts from Skepta's fashion line.
By then it was too late. Everyone on Twitter had already collectively lost their shit and tbh they had a great reason to. 😍
Advertisement
Skepta also shared the picture on his Instagram stories.
Then people started making some super accurate jokes:
Same.
👑👑👑
On Thursday morning British GQ posted the actual front cover and it is even sexier. And, obviously, it already has more than 1,000 retweets.
Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.