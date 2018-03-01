 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

Naomi Campbell And Skepta Are GQ Cover Stars And People Are In Love With How Hot They Look

SO HOT.

Posted on
Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

UK rapper Skepta and supermodel Naomi Campbell grace April's cover of British GQ. Spoiler: It's HOT.

credit: GQ / gq.co.uk

The pair have actually been rumoured to be coupled up for a few weeks now.

metro.co.uk

On 10 February, Skepta posted this sensational picture of his alleged Mrs on Twitter.

🚨
SKEPTA @Skepta

🚨

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Then on Tuesday evening this phenomenal picture was tweeted from Naomi's Twitter account, before being deleted after she said she was hacked.

The United Kingdom 2018 🇬🇧✅
Austin @AustinDarbo

The United Kingdom 2018 🇬🇧✅

Reply Retweet Favorite

PS Naomi is posing in boxer shorts from Skepta's fashion line.

By then it was too late. Everyone on Twitter had already collectively lost their shit and tbh they had a great reason to. 😍

a dom and her sub
Daniellé DASH @DanielleDASH

a dom and her sub

Reply Retweet Favorite
STFU. 👑 👸🏿🤴🏿
Coco @cjrutter

STFU. 👑 👸🏿🤴🏿

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Skepta also shared the picture on his Instagram stories.

Skepta / Instagram

Then people started making some super accurate jokes:

This is exactly how I’d announce I’m sleeping with your man, too.
Gena-mour Barrett @SmileGena

This is exactly how I’d announce I’m sleeping with your man, too.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Elizabeth Pears @BizPears

Reply Retweet Favorite

Same.

bolu babalola @BeeBabs

Reply Retweet Favorite

👑👑👑

Skepta and Naomi Campbell that's our royal family
سندس @sxlm_a

Skepta and Naomi Campbell that's our royal family

Reply Retweet Favorite

On Thursday morning British GQ posted the actual front cover and it is even sexier. And, obviously, it already has more than 1,000 retweets.

Model, activist and businesswoman @NaomiCampbell and breakthrough grime artist @Skepta talk race, sex, love and bla… https://t.co/bzfZUn5wYN
British GQ @BritishGQ

Model, activist and businesswoman @NaomiCampbell and breakthrough grime artist @Skepta talk race, sex, love and bla… https://t.co/bzfZUn5wYN

Reply Retweet Favorite

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement