People Of Different Faiths Are Coming Together After The Finsbury Park Terror Attack

Faith leaders here all saying same thing: area is diverse & harmonious and only the few who seek to cause division… https://t.co/LQbuJLqueI

"We are not in it as Muslim or Jews or Christians. If part of our community – in this case, it is [Muslims] that are targeted, we are all together shoulder-to-shoulder as you see now," said Sayed Yousif Alkohey, director of the Islamic Centre Northwest London.

He went on to say: "As people of Britain, as Britons, as people of London, we are all in it together and we really so grateful [for] many Jewish and Christian and other leaders who have been spending their own night with us tonight."