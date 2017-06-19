Sections

People Of Different Faiths Are Coming Together After The Finsbury Park Terror Attack

"An attack on one faith is an attack on all faiths," Reverend Adrian Newham told the BBC.

Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A terror attack occurred in the early hours of the morning outside a mosque in Finsbury Park, after which one person was left dead and eight people were taken to hospital.

Carl Court / Getty Images

Now people of different faiths are coming together to support one another.

People of different faiths come together following what the Mayor of London has a called a
Channel 4 News @Channel4News

People of different faiths come together following what the Mayor of London has a called a "horrific terrorist atta… https://t.co/g6B9X3DNym

Faith leaders here all saying same thing: area is diverse & harmonious and only the few who seek to cause division… https://t.co/LQbuJLqueI
Ria Chatterjee @RiaChatter

Faith leaders here all saying same thing: area is diverse & harmonious and only the few who seek to cause division… https://t.co/LQbuJLqueI

Speaking to the BBC early this morning, three faith leaders said this attack would not divide them.

BBC News

"We are not in it as Muslim or Jews or Christians. If part of our community – in this case, it is [Muslims] that are targeted, we are all together shoulder-to-shoulder as you see now," said Sayed Yousif Alkohey, director of the Islamic Centre Northwest London.

BBC news

He went on to say: "As people of Britain, as Britons, as people of London, we are all in it together and we really so grateful [for] many Jewish and Christian and other leaders who have been spending their own night with us tonight."

In the early hours after the incident occurred, the Muslim Council of Britain tweeted: "Our prayers are with the victims."

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers… https://t.co/RwC9kBpiwe
MCB @MuslimCouncil

BREAKING: We have been informed that a van has run over worshippers as they left #FinsburyPark Mosque. Our prayers… https://t.co/RwC9kBpiwe

Reverend Adrian Newham, the Bishop of Stepney, said: "An attack on one faith is an attack on all faiths," adding: "It seems to me the reasons so many people have turned up today from different faith communities is because we want to stand in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters."

BBC news

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, described the attack as "appalling". "It is a crime against God and against humanity," he said.

The appalling attack on Muslims in #FinsburyPark is an attack on us all and the culture and values of our country.… https://t.co/OQCeRNmbuc
Justin Welby ن @JustinWelby

The appalling attack on Muslims in #FinsburyPark is an attack on us all and the culture and values of our country.… https://t.co/OQCeRNmbuc

Local rabbi Laura Janner-Klausner said: "This is the kind of behaviour is absolutely condemned by Britain."

BBC

Simon Johnson, chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, has issued a statement condemning the attack which took place just after midnight. Johnson said: "Our hearts go out to the victims and their families".

Our thoughts are with the Muslim community of #FinsburyPark this morning. Statement from @sjrbsimon on behalf of th… https://t.co/bPGFq9lRRQ
The JLC @JLC_uk

Our thoughts are with the Muslim community of #FinsburyPark this morning. Statement from @sjrbsimon on behalf of th… https://t.co/bPGFq9lRRQ

Board Of Deputies Of British Jews President Jonathan Arkush said: "This weekend, the Jewish community joined Muslims and others up and down the country for the great get together in memory of Jo Cox", adding: "The way forward is to strengthen the moderate majority."

Statement from @BoDPres Board of Deputies President Jonathan Arkush about last night's #FinsburyPark attack:
Board of Deputies @BoardofDeputies

Statement from @BoDPres Board of Deputies President Jonathan Arkush about last night's #FinsburyPark attack:

Brendan Cox also tweeted about the attack. His wife Jo Cox died at the hands of a white supremacist a year ago.

Pathetic to see far right now try& portray their incitement to violence as simple commentary. You hear same excuses from islamist apologists
Brendan Cox @MrBrendanCox

Pathetic to see far right now try& portray their incitement to violence as simple commentary. You hear same excuses from islamist apologists

Others have sent their condolences and vowed that this attack will not divide Britain.

Thoughts are with the British Muslim community right now - your loss is our loss, your sorrow is our sorrow.
Jack Xatzinikolas @MxJackMonroe

Thoughts are with the British Muslim community right now - your loss is our loss, your sorrow is our sorrow.

Attacking someone at their house of worship is truly evil. Prayers with the Muslim community of London tonight.
J.H. Swanson @jh_swanson

Attacking someone at their house of worship is truly evil. Prayers with the Muslim community of London tonight.

Any act of violence, physical & verbal, against any civilian in #London must be condemned. Don't let hatred divide us. #FinsburyPark
Said Touama @saidindubai

Any act of violence, physical & verbal, against any civilian in #London must be condemned. Don't let hatred divide us. #FinsburyPark

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images
To my Muslim brothers and sisters; you are valued, you deserve love and you deserve unhindered respect ♥️ #FinsburyPark
Kanayo ❤️ @doctorkanayo

To my Muslim brothers and sisters; you are valued, you deserve love and you deserve unhindered respect ♥️ #FinsburyPark

Sending much love to my Muslim sisters and brothers in #London affected by this terrorist attack in #FinsburyPark. I stand with u.😡😢✊🏾
Chanda Chandalala @Chandalalaland

Sending much love to my Muslim sisters and brothers in #London affected by this terrorist attack in #FinsburyPark. I stand with u.😡😢✊🏾

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

