People Are Calling Out This Gym For Its Tone Deaf Christmas Dinner Tweet

The 20-year-old from Bournemouth said: "I know a large number of people who struggle with restrictive disorders who see Christmas as a challenge and are often very proud of themselves for managing any amount of food. "I cannot imagine how it must feel to be proud of yourself for not listening to the voice of your eating disorder and then see the Pure Gym tweet, which would validate those negative thoughts and could potentially ruin an already challenging day and maybe even trigger a relapse."

The 27-year-old plus-size blogger from Dorset said: "I myself have struggled with my weight and have gone through periods of restricted eating. Tweets like that encourage restricted eating, and make people feel like they cannot enjoy themselves without knowing that there are consequences. "Eating is normal, it shouldn’t be made into a shaming tactic to encourage people to go to the gym. This tweet was likely extremely triggering for anyone with an ED, or going through restricted eating, and on seeing a tweet like this those feelings of wanting to restrict can easily seep in."

A spokesperson for Pure Gym told BuzzFeed News: “Pure Gym believes in promoting a fit and healthy lifestyle and uses its social media channels to share tips and inspiration with its members and followers. The post in question was part of a series of light-hearted messages shared over the Christmas period. "While not intentional, we agree that the language used was not appropriate or reflective of our company values. We have removed the post from our channels and apologise for any offence caused.”

If you need information on eating disorders or want to talk, you can call the beateatingdisorders 0808 801 0677 (3pm - 10pm), if you’re in the UK.

