People Are Sharing Very British Problems In Response To The Critical Threat Level

"We're British. You can't scare us until you raise the threat level to "I'm sorry, but there's only continental breakfast left."

Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You might have heard that Britain's security threat level has been increased from "severe" to "critical".

#BritishThreatLevels tweets are the best 😂. Typical British humour keeping us together 🇬🇧
Stephanie McConville @Steph_McConvill

#BritishThreatLevels tweets are the best 😂. Typical British humour keeping us together 🇬🇧

So, of course, it has provided the perfect opportunity to show solidarity by engaging in the national sport of taking the absolute piss.

I've only got Earl Grey tea bags #BritishThreatLevels
Billyhusky @huskybill2611

I've only got Earl Grey tea bags #BritishThreatLevels

People are now sharing painful levels of annoyance that most Brits will know all too well.

Piers Morgan publishes another column #BritishThreatLevels
Bina Shah @BinaShah

Piers Morgan publishes another column #BritishThreatLevels

We're British. You can't scare us until you raise the threat level to
Jason @NickMotown

We're British. You can't scare us until you raise the threat level to "I'm sorry, but there's only continental breakfast left".

'last orders at the bar ladies & gents' #BritishThreatLevels
SammySnax @Snax70

'last orders at the bar ladies & gents' #BritishThreatLevels

This.

Unexpected item in bagging area #BritishThreatLevels
Matt O'Connell @matt_oconnell1

Unexpected item in bagging area #BritishThreatLevels

The temperature goes below 5°C or above 20°C #BritishThreatLevels
Ross Lawson @Ross_Lawson

The temperature goes below 5°C or above 20°C #BritishThreatLevels

#BritishThreatLevels Bins day is changing
wendyknowsbest @wendy161966

#BritishThreatLevels Bins day is changing

'I’d Like to Add you to My Professional Network on LinkedIn' #BritishThreatLevels
James Manning @JamesManning

'I’d Like to Add you to My Professional Network on LinkedIn' #BritishThreatLevels

It included venting about the infuriating torment that is public transport:

It's a @SouthernRailUK train you need to get. #britishthreatlevels
John MacAskill @John_G_MacA

It's a @SouthernRailUK train you need to get. #britishthreatlevels

And other irritating events we face in day-to-day life.

Richard Brooks @Just_RichardB

"Is this seat taken?" #BritishThreatLevels

Making eye contact on the tube. #BritishThreatLevels
- @prxtsh

Making eye contact on the tube. #BritishThreatLevels

'What a coincidence, I'm getting that train too.' #BritishThreatLevels
James Taylor @james150374

'What a coincidence, I'm getting that train too.' #BritishThreatLevels

No one loves a good moan more than Brits:

#britishthreatlevels Queing for hours whilst moaning about having to que....
Ian Spielman @thewisdomofman

#britishthreatlevels Queing for hours whilst moaning about having to que....

Hearing someone say
Jordan 🔥👌🏻 @BeingJordanUK

Hearing someone say "I'm not one to complain" and knowing they don't stop moaning. #BritishThreatLevels

#BritishThreatLevels
Dan Dalton @wordsbydan

#BritishThreatLevels "Actually we're out of milk."

Definitely Not Dan @Def_Not_Dan

"what do you mean football's on? Where's Eastenders?" #BritishThreatLevels

And we're really not a fan of talking of small talk.

Simon Neville @SimonNeville

"Do you have any questions for us?" #BritishThreatLevels

Ok if you could all get yourself into teams, we are going to do a little icebreaker exercise. #BritishThreatLevels
James Driver @JamesDriver

Ok if you could all get yourself into teams, we are going to do a little icebreaker exercise. #BritishThreatLevels

#BritishThreatLevels
Stuart Millar @stuartmillar159

#BritishThreatLevels "would you mind sharing this table?"

Yes. Yes, we absolutely would. 🇬🇧

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

