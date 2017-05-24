You might have heard that Britain's security threat level has been increased from "severe" to "critical".
So, of course, it has provided the perfect opportunity to show solidarity by engaging in the national sport of taking the absolute piss.
People are now sharing painful levels of annoyance that most Brits will know all too well.
This.
It included venting about the infuriating torment that is public transport:
And other irritating events we face in day-to-day life.
No one loves a good moan more than Brits:
And we're really not a fan of talking of small talk.
Yes. Yes, we absolutely would. 🇬🇧
