A heated protest was staged in east London on Sunday, four days after the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa – known as Edson – who died after he was stopped by police.

Protesters chanted "Bring Edson back", "Fuck the police" and "Justice for Edson".

Da Costa, a 25-year-old mechanic and father to a 2-year-old son, was pulled over by police in Tollgate Road in Beckton, east London, shortly after 10pm on Thursday 15 June.

A Metropolitan police statement said: "As he was being detained by the officers, Edir became unwell and was subsequently taken to hospital where, sadly, he later died on Wednesday, 21 June."



Da Costa's family told BuzzFeed News that he was "full of life". The Met confirmed to BuzzFeed News that none of the officers involved had been suspended or placed on restricted duties.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the death, including any possible use of force by police. The commission said that social media reports that Da Costa had suffered a broken neck were untrue.