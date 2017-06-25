Sections

People Are Protesting In East London After A Black Man Died Following A Police Stop

Edir Frederico Da Costa died on Wednesday, six days after being stopped by police. His family told BuzzFeed News on Friday that they did not want the protest to go ahead and were afraid a riot would break out.

Victoria Sanusi
Victoria Sanusi
BuzzFeed News Reporter
FOREST GATE POLICE. GUILTY OF MURDER #justiceforEdson
#BlackLivesMatterUK @ukblm

FOREST GATE POLICE. GUILTY OF MURDER #justiceforEdson

A heated protest was staged in east London on Sunday, four days after the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa – known as Edson – who died after he was stopped by police.

Protesters chanted "Bring Edson back", "Fuck the police" and "Justice for Edson".

Da Costa, a 25-year-old mechanic and father to a 2-year-old son, was pulled over by police in Tollgate Road in Beckton, east London, shortly after 10pm on Thursday 15 June.

A Metropolitan police statement said: "As he was being detained by the officers, Edir became unwell and was subsequently taken to hospital where, sadly, he later died on Wednesday, 21 June."

Da Costa's family told BuzzFeed News that he was "full of life". The Met confirmed to BuzzFeed News that none of the officers involved had been suspended or placed on restricted duties.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is investigating the death, including any possible use of force by police. The commission said that social media reports that Da Costa had suffered a broken neck were untrue.

Costa with his 2-year-old son.
Supplied

Costa with his 2-year-old son.

Protesters' signs reflect that they want answers from the government over who is responsible for Da Costa's death.

Outside Forest gate police station now
aboko @_aboko__
aboko @_aboko__

Outside Forest gate police station now

JUSTICE FOR EDSON #Justice4Edson #justiceforEdson
#BlackLivesMatterUK @ukblm

JUSTICE FOR EDSON #Justice4Edson #justiceforEdson

Bring Edson back. #justiceforEdson
#BlackLivesMatterUK @ukblm

Bring Edson back. #justiceforEdson

Da Costa's family told BuzzFeed News on Friday that they did not want the protest to go ahead and were afraid a riot would break out.

A screenshot from Da Costa's family member's Instagram warning people not to attend the event.
Supplied

A screenshot from Da Costa's family member's Instagram warning people not to attend the event.

Despite the family's warning, the protest went ahead. Among the protesters were members of UK Black Lives Matter, who have organised many protests against police brutality.

On Twitter, the group made clear that the recent protest is not affiliated with Da Costa's family but called for by his community.

This event was not called by Edson's family (and not by BLMUK either) but by his community.
#BlackLivesMatterUK @ukblm
#BlackLivesMatterUK @ukblm

This event was not called by Edson's family (and not by BLMUK either) but by his community.

Protesters gathered outside Forest Gate police station.

#justiceforEdson support da ting forest gate police station
Chippgwalla @gwallae15
Chippgwalla @gwallae15

#justiceforEdson support da ting forest gate police station

There was a heavy police presence in the area.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @ibrahimsincere

One sign read: "Justice for Edson + how many more?"

#justiceforEdson in Forest Gate. Edson was brutally killed by the Police during a car stop
Ibs @IbrahimSincere
Ibs @IbrahimSincere

#justiceforEdson in Forest Gate. Edson was brutally killed by the Police during a car stop

By 5pm the protest had made its way to Stratford.

#JusticeforEdson march in Stratford now. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/t2594gx3lN
Gaptooth @gaptoothmusic
Gaptooth @gaptoothmusic

#JusticeforEdson march in Stratford now. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/t2594gx3lN

Newham police borough commander, chief superintendent Ian Larnder, said in a statement on Friday: "First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest sympathies to Edir’s family and friends at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

"Whatever the circumstances, the death of a young man and father is always a tragedy and my condolences go out to his loved-ones.

"Whenever anybody dies following police contact, it is absolutely right that the full circumstances are investigated to establish exactly what happened.

"To this end, an independent investigation has been launched by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

