People Are Dragging The National Lottery For Its Disastrous Social Media Campaign

The National Lottery has apologised after trolls hijacked its campaign to produce offensive images.

Victoria Sanusi
The National Lottery ran a disastrous social media campaign yesterday evening. The idea was that anyone who retweeted its post celebrating the achievements of British athletes would see their username on a sign, gleefully held up by one of the athletes.

People started changing their usernames into offensive and malicious phrases, which the generator converted into signs.

Twitter: @dylanhm

Most of the tweets have been deleted. But some have been screengrabbed and circulated on Twitter, while people called out the lottery.

And branded the signs as racist.

Many noted that a similar thing happened to Walkers Crisps back in May and were shocked that the National Lottery did not learn from that.

The National Lottery issued an apology in the early hours of Tuesday morning and called some of the cards "offensive" and "abhorrent".

"We are dealing with this as quickly as possible and are hugely sorry for any offence caused by this malicious act," it said.

Victoria Sanusi is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Victoria Sanusi at victoria.sanusi@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

