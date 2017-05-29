John Legend Paid A Moving Tribute To A Teen Who Was Killed In The Manchester Attack

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Legend sent his condolences to Olivia's parents and told them that he was moved after watching her performance of "All Of Me".

"I can't imagine the pain you are going through. I have a young daughter and I can imagine the feeling you must have to go through right now to have to bury your own daughter," the singer said.

"I understand she was a fan of my music and she sang my song "All Of Me" for a talent show, and that it was played at her memorial service, and I want to thank you for playing the song and let you know that I was so moved by your daughter's performance of the song,

"I want to send you as much love from far away, and as much sympathy and condolences I can send you. I know it won't make up for the loss you're feeling right now, but any love we can send, I want to send you right now. Wish you the best. Take care," he said.