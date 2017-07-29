An Everton Fan Made A Supporter With Autism And Social Anxiety Feel At Ease At A Football Game

On Thursday night, Sonia Peacock took her son Kyle to an Everton Football Club game. It was a bit of a big deal, she said, because a few seasons earlier Kyle had been attacked by rival fans, which put him off going to matches. Peacock said it had been a "huge blow" for Kyle, who is on the autism spectrum, because it was the one social activity he really enjoyed.

Peacock said: "This man went out of his way, without even knowing all this about Kyle, to make him feel like 'one of the lads' and, as a mother, I cannot begin to tell you how much that means to me, as he never had to do so."

When they got to Goodison Park, a fellow Everton fan called Danny Martin helped Kyle feel at ease during the match. It prompted Peacock to write a post on Facebook thanking him for his kindness, which has now gone viral.

Martin told BuzzFeed News that he was so overwhelmed and humbled by the lovely comments he has received since.

Martin, who is a 35-year-old teacher from Merseyside, said: "I woke up and it was mad. I saw that I had a lot of Facebook messages, I thought it might have been for my birthday because it was yesterday. It's a little unbelievable and incredible.

"I went to the match with my nephew Andy and we were in the section for disabled fans, it was quite spacious. Everyone was chatting. I was chatting and singing the chants with Kyle. We had a laugh and spoke about our favourite Everton players."

He added: "I didn't think I was doing anything special but after seeing his mother's message and the impact it made, I was so humbled."