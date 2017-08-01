A Black Student Made A Powerful Point About Her Place At Cambridge

Meet 20-year-old Courtney Boateng. She grew up in north London and goes to Cambridge University. She's recently been praised online for a viral thread she posted after she was challenged about being a student there.

It all started because of a fellow black Cambridge student, Jason Osamade Okundaye, whose remarks in support of recent protests over the death of Rashan Charles, in which he called white people "racist" caused a backlash.

Boateng told BuzzFeed News the remarks that stood out were the ones that questioned whether he was clever enough to be at the university.

"Some people who are protective over the image of the perfect Cambridge student and the idea that the only type of people who can go to this university are white, from Eton, or a really amazing high achieving school and people are shocked when someone breaks that mould in 2017, it's crazy," she explained.

According to the University of Cambridge's graduate admissions office statistics 541 Black British / Africans applied for the university while only 51 students were taken on – and in terms of Black British / Caribbeans, 59 applied while 12 students were taken.