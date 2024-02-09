Skip To Content
    Cole Sprouse Read Thirst Tweets About Himself And Now He Knows How Much People Think About His Butt

    "Get the Danimals then. Come on."

    Vicki Chen
    by Vicki Chen

    A long awaited episode of Thirst Tweets is finally here. Your favorite former Disney kid turned Jughead Jones and now star of Lisa Frankenstein, Cole Sprouse stopped by to read the internet’s most depraved tweets about himself!

    Closeup of Cole Sprouse
    And it did not disappoint. 

    Cole questioned how a fan might have guessed a verrry specific number.

    &quot;How&#x27;d you know?&quot;
    And addressed his cheeks situation.

    &quot;Since when is cole sprouse packing cheeks?&quot;
    IYKYK and if you don't...now you do. 😉

    Curious how he reacts to the rest of these tweets? Better tune in below to find out!

    Be sure to catch Cole as the hunky (but dead) Creature in Lisa Frankenstein, in theaters now!

    Screenshot from &quot;Lisa Frankenstein&quot;
    Courtesy of Focus Features