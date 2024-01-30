17 Famous Actors Who Got Their Parts By Doing Something A Little Different

Now we know that most actors just turn up to the audition and go from there. But there are some instances where an actor has landed the role in slightly stranger circumstances...
Here's some of the wildest reason actors got roles – you might want to take notes for future job interviews!
3.
Ryan Gosling wasn’t considered good-looking and so that's exactly why he was cast in The Notebook.
4.
Samuel L. Jackson was so mad after being mistaken as Lawrence Fishburne, that he smashed the audition for Pulp Fiction.
6.
Rory McCann was so angry that he didn’t have the right lines, that he went ballistic in his Game of Thrones audition.
11.
Kit Harington got punched in the face in a McDonald’s and his black eye helped to convince directors he could survive in the violent world of Game of Thrones.
12.
Rosario Dawson didn’t even have to leave the house to get her role in the film Kids, she was discovered sitting on her front-porch.
13.
Sylvester Stallone took the easy route and just wrote the script for Rocky himself – in three and a half days. And then cast himself.
14.
David Boreanaz was walking his dog past a friend of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer writer.
16.
Director Wes Craven’s daughter thought Johnny Depp looked ‘beautiful’ and insisted on him being cast in Nightmare on Elm Street.