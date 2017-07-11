Which Trump Child Are You?

You got: Tiffany Trump While everybody else around you is getting involved in ~drama~, you're just focusing on living your life. You prefer it that way – even if sometimes you worry that people have forgotten you exist. But don't stress – you're just doing you! Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

You got: Donald Trump Jr. You're proud of being the kind of person who gets things done: you're a man of action who goes with his gut. You'll go into battle with anybody who talks down your family, and you won't bother with dumb nerd stuff like "thinking things through." But this doesn't mean you don't know how to enjoy yourself! You like nothing better than winding down with a nice relaxing hunt, or sitting on a log in the woods just like regular people do. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

You got: Eric Trump You're the kind of person who plays to win... and you don't mind playing the long game. You'll get what you want eventually, and while everybody else is running around trying to be the center of attention, you're busy planning your next move. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

You got: Ivanka Trump You know what you want out of life: the very best. You want the finest things in life, you want influence, you want respect, and you want a strong personal brand. Sometimes it hurts you when your old friends look down on you for your choices, but what do they know about loyalty? And where are they now? Are they sitting in the president's chair at the G20? No they are not. Losers. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

