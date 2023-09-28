Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss Out On The 90s Baby Show – Podcasters Embracing The Freedom Of Continuous Learning

90s Baby Show / Via Youtube

On handling conflicts, they explain that they are indeed professionals: "As soon as the cameras are on, we all understand there's a job to do", VP says. "Or sometimes we'll just argue on camera because it's still content at the end of the day. It just depends on what is and whether we want the public to know we're arguing about this thing. So, yeah, I think it's just keeping it professional, you know? Bringing useful energy to the screen or it's gonna have an adverse effect on all of us."

While their current success is clear, they explain that it wasn't always an easy process: "When we first started the camera audio was awful", says Temi. "Then I downloaded a platform that was like Skype, but I didn't know it recorded five minutes at a time. So I'd spoken for like 45 minutes, but it'd only recorded five."

Fred also explains there were issues with finding space to record. "I had a basement at the bottom of my block so we started recording there, but then that flooded. Twice." He laughs, "we did a few episodes at Temi's, an episode at Dennis' house, then COVID hit [but] we got our own studio in November 2022 and went full time."

