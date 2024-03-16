Skip To Content
    24 "Scream Queens" Details That Were Direct References To Iconic Films

    The satirical dark comedy show from 2015 is brimming with callbacks to classic comedies and slashers. Spoilers ahead!

    🚨 This post contains images from horror movies that could be considered disturbing to some readers — please continue at your own discretion!

    1. The show draws perhaps most heavily from the Scream franchise, with multiple masked killers who constantly vanish, whodunnit mysteries, teen victims, and a knife as the primary weapon.

    FOX, Dimension Films

    Fun fact: Not only does Emma Roberts (Chanel Oberlin) star in Scream 4, but Jerry O'Connell (Dr. Mike in Season 2) was Cotton Weary in the Scream movies!

    2. "Oh my god there's two of them!" The two-killer surprise was the ingenious twist of Scream (1996), and in Scream Queens.

    Scene from a show with a character in a red costume, another person behind, and a subtitle text
    FOX

    And a fake Red Devil stalks Grace and Zayday in a grocery store, just like Sidney and Tatum in Scream.

    3. Chanel's snowy hedge maze replicates the one in The Shining (1979). Both scenes feature the strategy of walking backward and the rolled eyes of the dead.

    FOX, Warner Bros.

    4. Roger is killed with a nail gun that transforms him into a Pinhead lookalike from Hellraiser (1987).

    FOX, Paramount Pictures

    5. The Red Devil waves a whirring chainsaw in a clear reference to Leatherface in the Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974).

    FOX, Bryanston Distributing Company

    Grace's father also plays this movie for his film class. "Aren't we all running from the chainsaws of our past?" Sure.

    6. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recreates her mother Janet Leigh's famous shower scene in Psycho (1960).

    FOX, Paramount Pictures

    "I saw that movie 50 times!"

    7. Sam is suffocated to death with a plastic bag while the other girls party. In Black Christmas (1974), Clare is killed the same way during a sorority party.

    FOX, Warner Bros. Pictures

    8. When the characters break into the Red Devil's lair to rescue Zayday, the scene is shot in night vision from the perspective of the killer, just like in The Silence of the Lambs (1991).

    FOX, Orion Pictures

    9. Zayday was also held captive in a pit, like Catherine was in Silence of the Lambs.

    FOX, Orion Pictures

    10. Hester Ulrich gets the Hannibal treatment in her glass prison cell, but her advice is less helpful than his.

    FOX, Orion Pictures

    11. Melanie Dorkus' burned face looks like Freddy Krueger's from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). Although it is Chanel who tries to stab her in bed, sending feathers into the air just like in Nancy's attack.

    FOX, New Line Cinema

    12. The opening credits also reference the bathtub scene from A Nightmare on Elm Street.

    FOX, New Line Cinema

    13. Miss Bean pulling off her burned face recalls the terrifying face-peeling scene in Poltergeist (1982).

    FOX, MGM

    Because why else did she pull her face off??

    14. The Chanels are inspired by the Heathers from the dark comedy Heathers (1988), where the girls in the popular clique are all named Heather.

    FOX, New World Pictures

    Both Heathers and Scream Queens feature the Doris Day song "Que Sera, Sera".

    15. The "Sexy Gopher Whore Head Challenge" that kills Tiffany references Veronica Sawyer's dream in Heathers.

    FOX, New World Pictures

    16. Chanel #2's funeral parodies a similar scene from Heathers, where the characters reveal their true feelings about the person who died.

    FOX, New World Cinema

    17. The phrase "dead gay Boone" originates from the Heathers scene where a father mourns his "dead gay son."

    New World Cinema, FOX

    18. The Dickie Dollar Scholars don all-white outfits to attack the Red Devil with baseball bats, a clever reference to both the Backstreet Boys and the ultra-violent gang from A Clockwork Orange (1971).

    FOX, Jive, Warner Bros.

    19. Chanel #3 always wears earmuffs, making her resemble Princess Leia from Star Wars, played by the actress' real-life mother Carrie Fisher.

    FOX, Courtesy Everett Collection

    20. Speaking of Star Wars, C.U.R.E. patient Catherine gets called Chewbacca by Chanel...and you can see why:

    FOX, Lucasfilm

    21. Jennifer's candle-themed death might be a reference to the wax-covered corpses in House of Wax (2005).

    FOX, Warner Bros.

    22. Brock Holt's killer hand with a mind of its own is likely a reference to Anton's possessed hand in Idle Hands (1999).

    FOX, Columbia Pictures

    23. Finally, Dean Munsch is so unkillable that she's compared to Michael Myers from Halloween, which the actress starred in. She even does the iconic head tilt!

    FOX, Compass
