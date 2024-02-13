Community·Updated on Feb 13, 2024These 7 TV Quotes Prove Galentines Are Better Than Valentines"You're my person."by Tiffany ThomasCommunity ContributorApproved and edited by BuzzFeed Community TeamLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. “Maybe we could be each other's soulmates. And then we could let men be just these great nice guys to have fun with.” — Charlotte York, Sex and the City Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO Entertainment Nothing is more Galentine's Day chic than Sex and the City itself. In Season 4, Episode 1, "The Agony and the 'Ex'-tacy" protagonist Carrie Bradshaw turns 35. During her birthday dinner, best friends Miranda Hobbs, Charlotte York, and Samantha Jones run extremely late, leaving Carrie alone before she heads home. When her apologetic friend, Charlotte, picks her up, the four have a makeup dinner at their go-to diner where Carrie admits how lonely her birthday made her feel. Finally, Charlotte, whose goal the entire show is to find a love interest, says, “Maybe we could be each other's soulmates. And then we could let men be just these great nice guys to have fun with.”Suddenly we're reminded that the entire theme of the show is about friendship rather than finding a relationship. 2. "I have finally realized that Mr. Right is a lie. So Camille and I are looking for Mr. Right Now." — Quinn Joseph, Harlem Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Amazon Prime Video Harlem is another show about four fabulous friends — Camille Parks, Angie Wilson, Quinn Joseph, and Tye Reynolds — in NYC. Quinn, who has similarities to Charlotte York from Sex and the City, seeks her future hubby as if it's her second job. From a date who steals her wallet in Long Island to a meetup that ended up being a pyramid scheme, in Season 1, Episode 4, "Winter Solstice," Quinn becomes over it. Her best friend, Camille, encourages Quinn and the gals to go to a strip club and embrace themselves as beautiful, single ladies. Quinn saying, "I have finally realized that Mr. Right is a lie. So Camille and I are looking for Mr. Right Now," takes the dating pressure off and allows her to recognize the empowerment of being single. 3. "You're my mama bear, girl." — Jessica Day, New Girl Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 20th Century Fox Television New Girl centers around Jessica Day developing a strong friendship with her guy roommates, Nick Miller, Schmidt, Winston Bishop, and Coach. But let's be real, the only friendship we care about is the one Jess has with her best friend Cece Parekh, who she's known since childhood. With countless breakups and wild situations, the two constantly guide and support each other.In Season 5, Episode 18, "A Chill Day In," Cece celebrates at her bachelorette party before she marries Schmidt. Cece and Jessica get pretty stoned and Cece ends up breaking a bread maker sent by Schmidt's mother because of the critical note attached to it. The women go to the mall in search of a replacement, but when they try to steal it, they get thrown into mall jail. Cece vents to Jess about her feeling of not being capable of taking care of her future hubby. A flashback then shows a time she protects Jess from crashing into a pyramid of toilet paper at the super market. Jess emphasizes all the times Cece has had her back, causing her to say, "you're my mama bear, girl," a quote that should be said to our own most protective bestie. 4. "You're my person." — Cristina Yang, Grey's Anatomy Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF CTV The love between Dr. Cristina Yang and Dr. Meredith Grey demonstrates what every friendship should look like.For those living under a rock, this famous quote touched the souls of all Grey's Anatomy fans. In Season 2, Episode 1, "Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head," a distressed Cristina approaches Meredith at the bar to inform her that she made Meredith an emergency contact for her personal procedure."You're my person," inevitably comes out of her mouth to point out that Meredith is the only one she trusts and confines in. The statement then becomes a huge part of their lives and is their go-to when they need each other during tragedies. We all have a person out there we should be telling this to! 5. “Sh*t is gonna happen how and when it wants to, but all this stuff is out of our control anyway. But I promise you, you’ll always be in my loop.” — Issa Dee, Insecure Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF HBO Issa Dee and Molly Carter demonstrate a complex yet close relationship, truly representing what an authentic friendship looks like. When they aren't talking, us fans also feel the heartache. In Season 5, Episode 5, "Surviving, Okay?!," Issa stays by Molly's side during a devastating time. Molly's mom experienced a stroke and the concept of the unknown takes over the room.Even after the emotional rollercoaster the two went through with each other, Issa tells Molly, "Sh*t is gonna happen how and when it wants to, but all this stuff is out of our control anyway. But I promise you, you’ll always be in my loop," a quote that every friend needs to hear, especially during hard times. 6. "We’re sisters; you’re my family. What is you, is me. There’s nothing that you could ever say to make me let go.” — Blair Waldorf, Gossip Girl Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF The CW This may be the most complex relationship on this list. Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen's friendship is full of laughter, fighting, and fashionable outfits. Even after all that they go through, they know how to be there for each other during hard times. In Season 1, Episode 16, "All About My Brother," Serena shows up at Blair's after a tragedy for comfort. On top of the current pain, Serena reveals that she once witnessed the passing of a friend and that she blames herself. Blair's statement demonstrates that no matter what, our bestie's problems are ours, too. 7. "I need you to text me every 30 seconds saying that everything is gonna be okay." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC / Hulu The second Leslie Knope came across Ann Perkins, she became instantly attached to her. In Season 4, Episode 9, "The Trial of Leslie Knope," Leslie gets investigated by her boss, Chris Traeger, for her romantic relationship with colleague Ben Wyatt. Out of extreme nervousness, she calls up her bestie Ann and it says "I need you to text me every 30 seconds saying that everything is gonna be okay." If you can't say this to your best friend, are you even friends? Which of these friendships do you love the most? Let me know in the comments!