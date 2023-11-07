Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    The 2023 Advent Calendars To Buy Immediately Before They Sell Out

    Start your holiday gifting now with these calendars featuring La Mer skin care, Diptyque candles, wine bottles and more.

    Tessa Flores
    by Tessa Flores

    HuffPost Staff

    It may be the early days of November, but it’s already time to be thinking about one of the holiday’s most fun gifting traditions: Advent calendars, a delightful concept that offers a daily surprise in the countdown to Dec. 25.

    Many of the most well-known retailers, specializing in everything from beauty to scrumptious chocolates to luxury jewelry, are already offering up exclusive calendars accompanied with warnings that they’re selling out fast. But if you’re already an Advent fan, then you know that this is nothing new. We only have to look at the history of the Aldi cheese and wine calendars, annual offerings that sell out incredibly fast, to know that people take this calendar business very seriously.

    Whether you’re looking to give a gift with 12–24 days of miniature treasures to yourself or a loved one, the list ahead proves there’s something out there for everyone, from coffee aficionados to puzzle lovers to luxury skin care obsessives. 

    Keep reading to claim an Advent calendar just for you or someone you know:

    1. A sampling of luxury scented goods from Diptyque

    Photo of the advent calendar
    Nordstrom

    Twenty-five gorgeously scented treasures wait inside this limited-edition Advent calendar by Diptyque, a luxury brand that brings Parisian fragrances to you. This set contains some of the brand's bestselling candles, scented shower oils, velvety hand creams and iconic perfumes.

    Get it from Nordstrom or Diptyque for $510.

    2. A buffet of fruit spreads from Bonne Maman

    calendar with small jars of jelly
    Bonne Maman

    Try 23 of Bonne Maman's French-crafted fruit spreads and one honey, each packaged in an adorable mini jar with that recognizable gingham lid. These unique homemade holiday flavors include raspberry chocolate, caramel, cinnamon and more.

    Get it from Amazon or Bonne Maman for $44.99.

    3. A set of 24 mini New Yorker cover puzzles

    mini puzzles of the new yorker covers
    Anthropologie

    The New Yorker's official puzzle Advent calendar houses 24 100-piece puzzles, each one depicting a nostalgic New Yorker cover.

    Promising review: "This is the best advent calendar! Can do it individually, as a couple, as a group/family. I intend to keep this forever!" —Sashita

    Get it from Nordstrom for $200 or Amazon for $198.

    4. A set of 24 viral beauty hits from Revolve

    Advent Calendar
    Revolve

    Packed inside this pastel-perfect suitcase from Revolve are 24 mini, deluxe, and full-size products from some of the most well-known brands in beauty, like Tower28, Summer Fridays, Augustinus Bader and Supergoop.

    Promising review: "My birthday in in November and this is my birthday present every year. I love it. I think it is a great opportunity to try out luxury products. From experience, this calendar normally sells out by Nov. if you want it, get it NOW." —Revolve Shopper

    Get it from Revolve for $150. 

    5. A fill-it-yourself option from Anthropologie

    Photo of calendar
    Anthropologie

    Complete with 24 empty drawers to fill with gifts, this reusable Anthropologie-exclusive après-ski-themed calendar is a mini Alpine hotel, crafted out of wood. It features the whimsical artwork of Canadian artist Emily Taylor in collaboration with George & Viv, a unique line of perfect-for-gifting products.

    You can alternately get a filled George & Viv calendar from Anthropologie in a non-reusable box for $82. That one contains 24 premium samples of beauty products from brands like Butter London, Sunday Riley and Phlur.

    Get it from Anthropologie for $102.40

    6. A collection of National Geographic gemstones

    Amazon, amazon.com

    This engaging calendar, perfect for science-lovers and geology enthusiasts, contains 24 beautifully polished gemstones including agate, green aventurine, tiger's eye and more. The kit also includes five jewelry settings to help receivers create their own unique jewelry pieces.

    Promising review: "One of the best advent calendars I gave my granddaughter. She loves it! It came with a nice soft bag to hold all the stones once opened and a description of the stone. Would definitely buy again." —Mary

    Get it from Amazon for $24.59. 

    7. Skincare and makeup favorites from Clarins

    Photo of the calendar
    Nordstrom

    Anti-aging eye cream, an Alpine herb-infused foaming cleaner and the brand's famed nourishing lip oil (full-size) are just a few of the beauty wares that can found in this 12-day calendar by Clarins, a French-founded skin care and makeup brand loved for its science-back formulations.

    Promising review: "I love it. I've already tried all the products and find the whole calendar to be just great. I like the scent of each item!" —Julie Munao

    Get it from Nordstrom or Clarins for $79.

    8. A beautifully scented self-care selection from Jo Malone

    gingerbread-inspired
    Jo Malone

    Hidden away inside this Jo Malone luxury calendar are 25 seasonal surprises from colognes to bath and body miniatures to two beautifully scented full-size candles.

    Get it from Jo Malone for $495.

    9. Stunning skincare and makeup favorites from Charlotte Tilbury

    12-drawer beauty advent calendar with 2 full-sized beauty secrets and 10 magical makeup and skincare minis!
    Charlotte Tilbury

    Tucked away inside this gorgeously gilded chest of drawers are 12 of Charlotte Tilbury’s most iconic products. The Magic Cream moisturizer, the Matte Revolution lipstick and the Wonderglow face primer are just a few of the rose gold-lacquered items you can find inside.

    Get it from Charlotte Tilbury for $210. 

    10. A tasty selection of natural Tony's Chocolate

    Chocolate calendar
    Amazon

    Count down to the big day with 25 morsels of Tony's beloved natural chocolate, which has been ethically sourced from cocoa bean farms in Ghana and the Ivory Coast. The assorted white, milk and dark chocolates contain delectable add-ins like nougat, caramel, hazelnut and more.

    Get it from Amazon for $37.14.

    11. Gorgeously scented votive candles by Voluspa

    Each candles burns for 15 hours
    Bloomingdale

    Voluspa tucks 12 of its bestselling candles into this elegant-looking Advent calendar. Each embossed petite pedestal candle is the perfect way to fill a living room, bathroom or bedroom with indulgent fragrances like white cypress or baltic amber. This set also comes with an exclusive gold-plated wick trimmer to help maintain your candles.

     Get it from Bloomingdales for $158.

    12. French-formulated beauty goods by L'Occitane

    A 24-piece collection of top skincare, body care, shower favorites, and special editions.
    Sephora

    This iconic name in French beauty means renewed skin, silky hair and beautiful-smelling ingredients. Look forward to using the award-winning Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil and an assortment of rich, custard-like hand creams for colder weather in this premium 24-piece calendar by L'Occitane.

    Get it from L'Occitane or Sephora for $80.

    13. Authentic Japanese snacks from Bokksu Boutique

    Includes both snacks and merch
    Bokksu Boutique

    This 24-day Advent calendar from Bokksu brings the whimsical snack landscape of Japan to you. There's a total of 41 authentic snacks made by local makers, plus four collectible holiday items and a culture guide with item descriptions.

    Get it from Bokksu Boutique for $175.

    14. Mouthwatering chocolates by Godiva

    box of chocolates
    Amazon

    Chocolate is never a bad idea, especially when it's the gourmet offerings of Godiva. Enjoy 24 different silky smooth chocolates, each with a delicious filling like mint, caramel, rich ganache and sweet fruit.

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99 or from Godiva for $45.

    15. A uniquely flavored coffee bean sampler by Bean Box

    Contains 12 1.8oz holiday coffees
    Bean Box

    Wake up each morning on the 12 days leading up to Christmas with a new freshly roasted cup of coffee, each brew featuring unique notes like roasted chestnut and spicy gingerbread. Every pre-measured and specially curated coffee selection makes a full pot.

    Get it from Bean Box for $85.

    16. A dainty contemporary jewelry collection from Astrid & Miyu

    Photo of calendar
    Astrid & Miyu

    Astrid & Miyu, the contemporary jewelry brand known for its dainty and stackable designs, is offering three different Advent calendars available in different precious metals. One collection features the brand's bestselling and charm-filled earrings, while the other two boast truly luxe 24-piece selections of statement accessories, cluster bracelets and stacking pieces.

    Get the 12-day calendar from Astrid & Miyu for $470+ (also available in 24-days calendar 18-Karat Gold Plated or 14-Karat Gold).

    17. Lego "Star Wars" miniature buildables

    Lego minifigs
    Amazon

    Over 24 days, uncover 320 Lego pieces to build nine mini "Star Wars" characters, 10 vehicles and five other mini builds, all exclusively Christmas-themed. Favorites like C-3PO and Darth Vader make an appearance in these detailed and posable Legos that are sure to make any "Star Wars" fan feel like a Jedi.

    Promising review: "The Star Wars Advent Calendars have been a main event in our family for several years. We are so excited to see that there is a new Star Wars advent calendar again this year, and can hardly wait to see what's inside. The Lego minifigures are new each year, and are fun and easy to assemble, and add to the excitement that the holidays bring. The Star Wars Advent Calendar would make a great gift for anyone of any age who likes Star Wars, Legos or just being creative in their play. The 24 pieces that come with this set are found no where else, except in the 2023 Advent Calendar, so it's very worthwhile to get this special advent calendar collection. Great for all ages." —C. Hatch

    Get it from Amazon for $35.99.

    18. A splurgeworthy beauty set from legendary skincare brand La Mer

    Photo of calendar
    Nordstrom

    This limited edition set by La Mer, the luxury skin brand that pioneered the use of sea kelp and bio-fermentation in skin care, features 12 high-performing and truly indulgent products like the Regenerating Serum, eye concentrate and the famed marine-rich Créme.

    Get it from Nordstrom, Sak Fifth Avenue, or Neiman Marcus for $500. 

    19. A selection of culinary-centered treats from Williams Sonoma

    Calendar
    Williams Sonoma

    This Williams Sonoma-exclusive calendar contains 24 days' worth of culinary and kitchen-perfect treats befitting any home cook. A miniature Jacobsen flaked sea salt tin, Olio Santo olive oil and Giusti balsamic vinegar are just some of the goods hidden away inside.

    Get it from Williams Sonoma for $299.95.

    20. 24 eye-catching international candies from Sugarfina

    24 gourmet gummies and chocolates from around the world
    Sugarfina

    Sugarfina's delightful array of long-loved confections are enclosed in this 24-day calendar. Find juicy strawberry jellies, sugar crusted peach bites, dark chocolate and sea salted caramels and ice cream cone gummies.

    Get it from Sugarfina or Neiman Marcus for $55.

    21. 24 international wines from WSJ Wine

    Each bottle offers187 ml of wine
    WSJ WIne

    This 24-piece collection contains mini bottles of wines from all around the world. Each day in December, reveal unique and classic wine selections from the famed Tuscany region, Bordeaux or Spain. The company recommends placing your order by Nov. 21 to receive your wine calendar by Dec. 1.

    Get it from WSJ Wine for $149.99. 

    22. Miss Maude's unique chocolate confections

    12 Handmade chocolates
    Miss Maude

    Twelve of Miss Maude's handmade chocolaty confections can be sampled in this delectable Advent calendar which features exciting and craveable flavors like hot buttered rum, sparkling Champagne and decadent Irish cream, all encased in 60% organic dark chocolate.

    Get it from Miss Maude's for $30.

    23. A premium bourbon whiskey sampler from Cask Cartel

    Each bottlecontains  30ml dram of whiskey
    Cask Cartel

    The ideal gift for the bourbon fan in your life, this 12-dram bourbon and American whiskey sampler from Cask Cartel, a trusted distributor of premium and unique spirits, has tastes of bourbon, rye, Tennessee whiskey and more from some of the country's best producers. The company also has a 24-dram bourbon sampler as well as a wide selection of whiskey Advent calendars to choose from.

    Get it from Cask Cartel for $229.99.

    24. An assortment of 96 Whittard of Chelsea tea bags

    Each day comes with 4 tea bags
    Food52

    Tea for two, this 24-day Advent calendar by Whittard of Chelsea contains a total of 96 tea bags showcasing an assortment of fruit infusions, herbal brews, green teas and other classic flavors like Breakfast and English rose.

    Get it from Food52 for $84.

    25. A mini wine bottle sampler from In Good Taste

    Each bottle contains 187ml of wine
    Good Taste

    Not that you need a special occasion to partake in wine o’clock, but if you do, this mini-bottle 24-pack Advent calendar from In Good Taste is the perfect way. The wines run the gamut of full-bodied reds hailing from Italy to crisp rosés from California’s Central Coast. 'Tis the season to get tipsy.

    Get it from Good Taste for $139.99. 

    26. A 24-day selection of artisan coffee beans from Onyx Coffee Lab

    Each day makes two 12-ounce cups
    Food52

    Each sleeve of this 24-day calendar holds 24 ounces' worth of artisan whole bean coffee that's been mindfully sourced and meticulously roasted. Enjoy fan-favorite blends like Krampus Peaberry and Ethiopia Negusse Nare, each one boasting robust and unique flavor.

    Get it from Food52 for $189.

    27. Beauty indulgences and self-care essentials from The White Company

    25 days of beauty and care products
    The White Company

    The White Company's Advent calendar contains 25 daily indulgences in the form of wellness pick-me-ups, scented votive candles and body care products exclusive to the brand. These beautifully foiled drawers reveal everything from travel to full-sized versions of goodies like mint hand wash, nourishing cloud creams and more.

    Get it from The White Company for $249.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.