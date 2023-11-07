The 2023 Advent Calendars To Buy Immediately Before They Sell Out

It may be the early days of November, but it’s already time to be thinking about one of the holiday’s most fun gifting traditions: Advent calendars, a delightful concept that offers a daily surprise in the countdown to Dec. 25.

Many of the most well-known retailers, specializing in everything from beauty to scrumptious chocolates to luxury jewelry, are already offering up exclusive calendars accompanied with warnings that they’re selling out fast. But if you’re already an Advent fan, then you know that this is nothing new. We only have to look at the history of the Aldi cheese and wine calendars, annual offerings that sell out incredibly fast, to know that people take this calendar business very seriously.

Whether you’re looking to give a gift with 12–24 days of miniature treasures to yourself or a loved one, the list ahead proves there’s something out there for everyone, from coffee aficionados to puzzle lovers to luxury skin care obsessives.