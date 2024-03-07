Target Has Some Of The Cheapest Linen Sheets — And Reviewers Are Buying Multiples

Linen is one of life’s little bedding luxuries. It’s delightfully rumpled, looks instantly lived-in, and is supremely comfortable and perfect for year-round sleeping, thanks to its temperature-regulating abilities. But it’s also so dang expensive.
And if you noticed (like we did) several reviews that complain about the sheets thinning and ripping after a few years of use, know that there are a few things to keep in mind regarding the proper care of linen.
Promising reviews:
Get a set from Target for $139+ (available in three sizes and five colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.