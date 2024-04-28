BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

11 Shockingly Comfortable Bras That Reviewers Say They Sleep In

These wire-free lounge bras offer just the right amount of support — and reviewers are obsessed.

Tessa Flores
by Tessa Flores

HuffPost Staff

The need for breast support doesn’t end when it’s time to go to bed. In fact, many people like myself find it incredibly uncomfortable to sleep without wearing a bra of some kind. Choose the wrong one, however, and things can feel even more intolerable than before.

Models wearing two different bras
Amazon, Victoria's Secret

In an effort to source the coziest, ready-for-bed bras out there, we turned to the reliable feedback of reviewers who claim to sleep in their bras. 

Shop our findings in the list ahead, a collection that includes high-impact sports bras, buttery soft bralettes, and legitimately supportive bras that can be worn to bed and beyond.

1. A full-coverage lifting bra

Model wearing the nude bra
Amazon

Available in five colors and multiple sizes, this full-coverage bra has a four-way wireless support system that includes higher sides, fuller cups, wider cushioned straps and a built-up back for a smoothing effect. Additionally, each cup is surrounded by what the brand calls a Magic Ring construction for even greater lift. 

Promising review: "I’m seeing a lot of negative reviews but this is the most comfortable bra I own. I had one at first and I found myself getting excited when it was clean, [I] bought four more. Provides great support despite no underwire and doesn’t show through my clothes. Comfortable enough to sleep in." J. Pulido

Get it from Amazon for $14.44+ (available in sizes 34C–54DDD and 19 colors).

2. A buttery soft racerback bralette

Model wearing the cocoa bra
Nordstrom

This racerback lounger bra by Skims has adjustable straps, a scoop neck design, and is made from the buttery soft material for which the brand is best known for. The innovative and highly technical fabric is breathable, moves with you, and comes in a wide range of neutral colors and skin-matching tones. 

Promising review: "This is great. Bought in several colors. It stays in place. Doesn’t crawl up. Have even slept in it before. It’s comfortable and fits perfectly. Took some time to figure out the size. Wear a 34F bought a medium. Some of the styles aren’t great with my cup size. But this one is fantastic. And so glad I’m not constantly having to move it around or adjust it. I can put it on and go and not worry about it. Even stayed in place sleeping in it. Love this item. It’s one of the best items Skims offers." Heather A.

Get it for $38 from Nordstrom (available in sizes XXS–3X and four colors) or Skims (available in sizes XXS–4X and 12 colors).

3. A thick-banded bralette

Model wearing the pink bralette
Soma

The Enbliss bralette claims to offer a greater level of support than your average wireless bra, thanks to its smoothing and thick-banded design that feels secure, without being restrictive. The brushed fabric promises a cloud-like softness and wearers can customize their desired shape using the removable modesty cup pads. The brand recommends sizing up if you want a less firm feel from the under band. 

Promising review: "I’ve tried multiple different wireless/sleep bras in the past, and none have fit as good as this one! It has just enough support without feeling constricted. I’m a 40G and the 3X fit me great! I ordered two more colors because I really love them!" LaurenH

Get it from Soma for $48 (available in sizes S–XXXL and 15 colors).

4. A cooling fabric plunge bra

Model wearing a seamless beige bra
Walmart

You can wear the adjustable straps of this all-around smoothing bra either racerback or regularly while also enjoying the flexible comfort of the wireless under-band. It's made from a cooling and moisture-wicking material and the thin foam cups are soft. 

Promising review: "I love the comfort of this bra!! I think I'm going to just buy this bra from now on." ANDREA

Get it from Walmart for $22.99+ (available in sizes 34C–42DD and 24 colors).

5. A lifting and contouring bra

model wearing black lifting and contouring bra
Nordstrom

Designed to feel imperceptible yet ultra-lifting, this Wacoal bra has a contouring band to provide  support that's also wire-free. The straps are fully adjustable, too.

Promising review: "So comfortable — like you're not wearing a bra, except it does offer support and lift. I would not workout in this, but feel very supported in daily activities and it is comfortable enough to sleep in. It offers full coverage with no spillage and is true to size. I'm [a] 32G. The only weird thing is the band around the ribs in the front is a bit too wide so it folds but it doesn't bother me." 32GAthlete

Get it from Nordstrom for $70 (available in sizes 32C–42DDD and three colors). 

6. A seamless pull-over bra

model wearing beige seamless pull-over bra
Amazon

Simple, unlined, and completely seam-free, this tank-style bra uses strategic knit panels inside the cups and a ribbed under-band to offer mid-level support that's also comfortable. Perfect for hot sleepers, it's made from a cooling and moisture-wicking fabric.

Promising review: "As soon as I put this on I knew I would be happy with its comfort and support. I bought this to sleep in because I always wear a regular bra but I had having to adjust it before going to bed. My gramma always said, 'never go to bed without one' so here I am, 54 and still doing it but now I can do it in the softest, most comfortable way ever!! I will be ordering more colors. I ordered the grey (per the good reviews for this color and stretchiness they claimed). They were all right. I got a small per the size chart and it fit perfectly. I am 34D, I like whatever I wear to bed to be snug, to hold the girls in & keep them in place." Mellisa Borrelli

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and seven colors).

7. A convertible longline bralette

model wearing blue convertible longline bralette
Nordstrom

Made to be worn either racer back or traditionally, this longline bralette is designed to have a completely seam-free fit that looks invisible under clothes and feels ultra-soft on the skin.

Promising review: "This bra is the most comfortable bra I’ve ever owned. I even sleep in it because I forget I have it on! Worth the price." StephanieMW

Get it from Nordstrom for $49 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors).

8. A push-up T-shirt bra

model wearing purple push-up T-shirt bra
Victoria's Secret

For anyone that's wanting the cleavage-inducing effect of a classic push-up bra but without any of the troublesome underwire, this T-shirt bra from Victoria's Secret should probably be in your shopping cart.

Promising review: "This is comfortable and supportive at the same time. You could sleep in it!" Linniem

Get it from Victoria's Secret for $39.95 (available in sizes XS–XL and nine colors).

9. A high-impact sports bra

model wearing green high-impact sports bra
Amazon

For a higher level support, you might want to try non-padded this sports bra featuring fully adjustable, cushioned straps and high-rise sides. This bounce-control design is also made from a moisture-wicking material.

Promising review: "Comfortable. Purchased to wear at night. If you are on the large size, you know it can be uncomfortable to go without a bra. I am a 40G. and this bra works for the support needed for sleeping. Not to tight and straps are adjustable." Kellie M.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 34B–48G and 10 colors).

10. A front-closure sports bra

model wearing gray front-closure sports bra
Amazon

This affordable, lightly-supportive and unlined sports bra can be a good option not just for sleeping but also for post-surgery wear and nursing. Made from 95% cotton, it features wide comfortable straps and a smoothing band.

Promising review: "This bra is perfect for casual and lounge wear. As a 40D, I struggle with bras pinching, pulling, causing back rolls, armpit bulges, and just general discomfort — all sorts of annoyances. Finding this bra however was like striking oil. You just pull it on, there are hook enclosures in the front but they’re really just for aesthetics. Not having to deal with a back clasp is another huge plus. No rolls, just enough coverage, and comfortable enough to sleep in. The support is good enough, as I said, it’s comfortable, but I would not want to try running while wearing this bra that’s for sure. I’ve bought four of them so far." Meg Lee

Get it from Amazon for $15.14+ (available in band sizes 34–48 and multiple colors), Target for $26 (available in band sizes 34–48 and a three-pack), or Walmart for $17.94 (originally $22.85; available in band sizes 34–48 and a two-pack).

11. A plunging bralette

Model wearing the blue bralette
Cosabella

This lightweight and semi-sheer bra is designed to accommodate those who need smaller band sizes and bigger cups. It's made from a smooth mesh with extra side slings in the cups for extra support, without the need for wires. Additionally, the wide and no-dig straps are fully adjustable. 

Promising review: "I know have two of these and several other Cosabella styles. These are so comfortable I actually sleep in them. While I don't get the same 'lift' as a wore bra, working from home, I don't care. They keep things in place and are really comfy! Worth it!!" shanna m.

Get it from Cosabella for $69.75 (available in sizes 32A–36D and 16 colors).

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.