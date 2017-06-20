Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette had a shocking twist: The contestants had to compete in a spelling bee!
To see how you stack up against the men competing for Rachel's heart (and brain), try your hand at spelling the words they were given. We'll give you the definition, and all you have to do is pick the correct spelling. Ready, set, go!
-
FissadeFasadFacadePhysde
Facade
Poor Eric really fumbled on this one.Via ABC
-
BourdeauxBoodoireBoudoireBoudoir
Boudoir
Iggy almost got the spelling right...on a completely different word.Via ABC
-
CoitusCoitisCoytusQuitus
Coitus
At least we think that's what Peter was going for...CVia ABC
-
PsiologicalPhysiologicalPhisiologicalPysiological
Physiological
Again...only speculating on how Will would've done if he'd actually finished trying to spell his word.Via ABC
-
BoutonereButtonereBoutonnierreBoutonniere
Boutonniere
Anthony didn't get this one right, but to be fair, it was one of the hardest words to spell!
-
StuningStunningStinningStenning
Stunning
Josiah spelled this easy one correctly with no problems.
-
PashinPassionPashonPasion
Passion
This would've been an easy one for anyone on the show, TBH.
-
SqirtSquortSquirtSquert
Squirt
I still can't believe they had children ask a grown man to spell this word.
-
ChampangeChampainChampagneChampaigne
Champagne
Kenny was so close to getting this one right — he just mixed up the "n" and the "g"!
-
SchmuckShmukShmuckSchmuque
Schmuck
Even mere mortals get tripped up on those double C's!
-
PolyamorousPoliamorusPolyamorusPolyamourous
Polyamorous
This was the word that won Josiah the whole competition.
Are You Smarter Than A Contestant On "The Bachelorette"?
So, spelling's not your strong suit, but surely you're as attractive as a reality show contestant, right?!
You're just about as smart as the guys — and that's not a bad thing! There are lawyers and businessmen in the mix, so they're not all empty between the ears.
You are way smarter than anyone who's competed on The Bachelorette ever — and not just because you're good at spelling. It's because you'd probably never consider being on the show in the first place.