Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Are You Smarter Than A Contestant On "The Bachelorette"?

A spelling bee challenge on The Bachelorette? C-L-A-S-S-I-C.

Posted on
Terri Pous
Terri Pous
BuzzFeed Staff

Tonight's episode of The Bachelorette had a shocking twist: The contestants had to compete in a spelling bee!

It was a tough challenge for these hunks of man meat, and some definitely fared better than others. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ABC

It was a tough challenge for these hunks of man meat, and some definitely fared better than others.

To see how you stack up against the men competing for Rachel's heart (and brain), try your hand at spelling the words they were given. We'll give you the definition, and all you have to do is pick the correct spelling. Ready, set, go!

ABC

  1. Fissade
    Fasad
    Facade
    Physde
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Facade

    Poor Eric really fumbled on this one.

    Facade Via ABC

  2. Bourdeaux
    Boodoire
    Boudoire
    Boudoir
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Boudoir

    Iggy almost got the spelling right...on a completely different word.

    Boudoir Via ABC

  3. Coitus
    Coitis
    Coytus
    Quitus
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Coitus

    At least we think that's what Peter was going for...C

    Coitus Via ABC

  4. Psiological
    Physiological
    Phisiological
    Pysiological
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Physiological

    Again...only speculating on how Will would've done if he'd actually finished trying to spell his word.

    Physiological Via ABC

  5. Boutonere
    Buttonere
    Boutonnierre
    Boutonniere
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Boutonniere

    Anthony didn't get this one right, but to be fair, it was one of the hardest words to spell!

  6. Stuning
    Stunning
    Stinning
    Stenning
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Stunning

    Josiah spelled this easy one correctly with no problems.

  7. Pashin
    Passion
    Pashon
    Pasion
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Passion

    This would've been an easy one for anyone on the show, TBH.

  8. Sqirt
    Squort
    Squirt
    Squert
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Squirt

    I still can't believe they had children ask a grown man to spell this word.

  9. Champange
    Champain
    Champagne
    Champaigne
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Champagne

    Kenny was so close to getting this one right — he just mixed up the "n" and the "g"!

  10. Schmuck
    Shmuk
    Shmuck
    Schmuque
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Schmuck

    Even mere mortals get tripped up on those double C's!

  11. Polyamorous
    Poliamorus
    Polyamorus
    Polyamourous
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Polyamorous

    This was the word that won Josiah the whole competition.

    Polyamorous

Are You Smarter Than A Contestant On "The Bachelorette"?

So, spelling's not your strong suit, but surely you're as attractive as a reality show contestant, right?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You're just about as smart as the guys — and that's not a bad thing! There are lawyers and businessmen in the mix, so they're not all empty between the ears.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You are way smarter than anyone who's competed on The Bachelorette ever — and not just because you're good at spelling. It's because you'd probably never consider being on the show in the first place.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies