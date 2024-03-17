Juuuuuust in case you aren't familiar, Letterboxd is an app/site where you can track and rate all of the films you watch. They also post a lot of great content to their socials, including a series called Four Favorites, which is what this quiz is based on! I'm going to give you the names of four films, and you need to match them to the celebrity who named them as their favorites! Good luck and happy quizzin'! 🤓🎞️
