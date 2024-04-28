Just 42 Things You Probably Never Thought To Buy (But Absolutely Should)

1. A dirty dishwasher indicator if you keep forgetting to turn the dishwasher magnet over to "dirty" and end up accidentally reaching for soiled utensils. This simple gadget sits inside your dishwasher and requires no effort or thought from you! If it's full of water, your dishes are clean. And if it's empty, your dishes are dirty.
Promising review: "I have been looking for a dishwasher done indicator to use on a stainless steel front (no magnets). This is the BOMB. NO moving parts. No flimsy clips. No tape, glue, or magnets. Simply slip it over the edge of the bottom basket, and you are good. The sturdy clip does not flex, so there is no wear and tear. The action of the washer fills up the tube. DONE. The first time you open the door after washing, tip out the tube, and you are ready again. Hooray...something that works." —MRMACHINE of Raleigh
2. A super small LED thumb light — you can attach this handy flashlight to just about anything. Need help finding your keyhole at night? Attach this thumb light to your keys! Can't tell if your pup is eating a treat or a poo? Attach this thumb light to your leash!
Promising review: "I just love it. It lights up a lot of area, not just the keyhole. Very bright light. I use it sometimes just to light my path when I walk in my house because the pathway is a bit dark." —Miami Girl
3. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I have a long-haired cat, and when spring hits, there is a ton of hair left on my rug and couch for a couple of months. I tried sticky strips, but they did not do a great job. I ordered this tool and was blown away by how great it worked. It not only picked up the hair and stored it, but it also kept on working until all the hair was gone off my couch. I love it, and I am very pleased with [how easy it is] to clean it up and throw the hair away. I give this a 5-star rating." —gcommon
4. A pair of eyeshadow color removal sponges that cleans your makeup brushes without water so you can go from applying a neon pink eyeshadow to a bright white eyeshadow without breaking out the makeup brush shampoo OR having to dirty another brush.
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Jenae Sitzes is a fan of these sponges:
"I picked up this color removal sponge from Amazon after hearing about this hack on TikTok and can testify that it actually works SO well. I'm *so* bad about cleaning my brushes (I know...shameful), and this makes it super easy to clean a brush in a matter of seconds. So, even if I'm trying to do a *slightly* more elaborate eyeshadow look for the day, this makes the process of switching colors as quick and painless as possible. Also, it's *super* lightweight, and I've already tossed it in my bag and brought it on vacation with me. This is one of those products I won't be traveling without in the future if I plan on doing eyeshadow at any point — and it means you only need to pack one or two eyeshadow brushes!"
Promising review: "This product makes it even easier for me to be lazy when it comes to cleaning my brushes. It also allows me to use the same brush for a makeup look since I can swish away a previous shadow and move on to the next. Great buy. Super easy to wash." —Azaleah Bumpus-Barnett
5. A programmable AC booster fan designed to increase and improve airflow from your HVAC systems. It has 10 speeds and can easily be mounted to your registers.
Promising review: "I have a room that is extremely hot in the spring and summer. With this product (and the task of temporarily closing vents in other rooms), I am able to bring the temp down 6 degrees in that hot room in just one hour without affecting the temp anywhere else! Awesome!!" —Denise Davis
6. A cold gel therapy cap — this cooling compression cap is designed to help with migraines and headaches. Just freeze it in the included freezer bag between uses to get a little relief!
Read more about how temperature therapy can help — including how applying heat during the start of a migraine can help relax tense muscles, while cold compresses can have a numbing effect, which may dull pain — at Mayo Clinic.
Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." —T.
7. A set of snap-on sheet labels so you never have to look at your linen closet and question which sheets are for which bed. And since these labels snap on, they don't require sewing or ironing!
Snap On Bedding Label is a small business run by Sunny Williams, a busy mom who wanted to spend less time finding the right sheets.
Promising review: "These little snap tags have helped me organize my linen closet in a way I never thought possible! We have white sheets for every size bed in our home, and now I can tell the twins from the doubles and the queens from the kings! A tight snap that allows the sheets to go into the washer still tagged — genius!" —Janine Molinaro
8. A washing machine cleaning gel that you just let sit in the washing machine gasket for a few hours and then wipe away. (The mold that's been growing inside your washing machine is close to gaining sentience.) So go ahead and add your washing machine to your spring cleaning to-do list.
Promising review: "Very satisfied. I tried everything to remove the black mold with no success. This product actually worked to remove the black mold. I applied the gel to the mold and left it to sit overnight. I was amazed the mold wiped off with a rag." —Robin S. Johns
9. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloids to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that could help relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time, and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
10. A magnetic towel since the last thing you wanna do after a tough workout at the gym is wipe your face with a towel that's been sitting on the dirty floor.
Promising review: "Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." —Kent Watase
11. An expanding shower curtain if your current shower curtain doesn't understand the concept of personal space and keeps touching you while you shower. This adjustable curtain is machine-washable and doesn't require rings or tools to be installed!
Promising review: "Getting attacked by my shower curtain is one of my greatest annoyances. This may not be the most glamorous curtain, but it does exactly what it’s supposed to. It doesn’t matter if you have a small bathroom either; it works fine for my small apartment bathroom." —Rebecca Torres
12. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots.
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top, and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
