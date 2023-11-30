Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    35 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

    Make life just *that* much easier with these helpful products.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Popular products from this list

    • A versatile chopping device that'll also dice and grate veggies to your heart's content. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.

      View in list

    • A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that fuzz out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!

      View in list

    • An Oral-B rechargeable electric toothbrush for easy and consistent fresh breath *and* bright smiles! Its oscillating and pulsating brush breaks up and removes waaaaaay more plaque than a regular toothbrush. About 300% more to be exact.

      View in list

    1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This can also remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).

    2. A car seat buckle release tool with a soft grip to make getting Baby out of their seat faster and easier. It can also be used on strollers, high chairs, and more!

    an Unbuckle Me in the palm of a model's hand with text that reads
    reviewer with a manicure holding the pink unbuckleme
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    UnbuckleMe is a small biz making it easier for tots to get out of car seats, strollers and more. They were even featured on Shark Tank!

    Got a manicure? This will make sure you don't break your nails trying to get your kid out of their stroller.

    Promising review: “My wife has arthritis and it is very difficult for her to unbuckle our granddaughter's car seat. She saw this item on Shark Tank and said, 'Order this for me.' So I did and when it came we happened to be babysitting our granddaughter and we had to run errands. When we reached our destination my wife used the UnbuckleMe and in seconds the car seat was unlatched, whereas she would have struggled with it for minutes at a time. GREAT IDEA and GREAT PRODUCT.” —MJB 

    Get it from UnbuckleMe on Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).

    3. An eight-second L'Oreal rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.

    Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.87.

    4. Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray if you have no time, space, or energy to iron. That's not a problem! Just spray, tug, and hang to dry for wrinkle-free clothes in no time flat!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “How do people not know about this? I can’t believe I lived so long without it. Works extremely well, and makes leaving for work in the morning drastically easier. No more steaming my tops in the a.m. I can finally pack clothes that wrinkle in a suitcase and not stress about it.” —Bri

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.94.

    5. A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils to help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin renewal formula may also help get rid of acne scars, surgery scars, and so much more!

    image of lower half of reviewer's face covered in red scars from shingles
    image of the same reviewer with no scars on their face
    www.amazon.com

    Just make sure to use sunscreen with this since it can make you a bit more sensitive to the sun.

    Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).

    6. A bottle of bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).

    7. Glisten garbage disposal cleaner — it'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drainpipe odors.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." —KS

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.22.

    8. A grape cutter that'll quickly slice grapes into quarters so they're less of a hazard for your snacking tot. It's also safe enough for your tot to use (with your supervision, of course).

    GIF of reviewer using grape cutter to cut a grape into quarters
    reviewer image of the grape cutter and a grape
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "LOVE it. It took three minutes to cut grapes that would have taken me at least 10. As a mom of a toddler, those minutes are precious. It was also fun and easy to use." —Jacqueline

    "I wish I would’ve had this a LONG time ago. This little gadget has come in so handy. If you have a toddler or small child, you NEED this. It quarters grapes, cherry tomatoes, olives, etc. so they aren’t choking hazards for little ones. So much faster than slicing every tiny grape up yourself. 10/10 would recommend." —Sara Waits

    Get it from Amazon for $11.95.

    9. An Oral-B rechargeable electric toothbrush for easy and consistent fresh breath *and* bright smiles! Its oscillating and pulsating brush breaks up and removes waaaaaay more plaque than a regular toothbrush. About 300% more to be exact.

    image of the black electric toothbrush in a reviewer&#x27;s hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: “I have always used a manual toothbrush but my dentist recommended this so I gave it a try. I have been using it for a few months now and my teeth are whiter and cleaner.” —claudia 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.94 (available in three colors).

    10. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides to help you deal with any "chicken skin" flareups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!

    before and after showing the body wash totally cleared up the reviewer's arm bumps and breakouts
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "Excellent for KP or other dry, rough skin issues. A must for me especially during the winter." —Abby

    "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with an exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY." —Taymcg

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99.

    11. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that fuzz out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!

    reviewer image of the dryer vent cleaner next to a pile of lint and dust
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    12. A portable white noise machine that actually has a fan inside of it to create the perfect sound to lull you to sleep.

    the charcoal white noise machine
    Goodful

    Promising review: "The sound is a lot better than cheaper white noise machines; it's more relaxing and fan-like. It is also awesome that you can adjust the volume and tone directly from your phone." —Sarah

    Get it from our Goodful shop for $99.99 (available in two colors).

    13. A cute chew-resistant plush toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your dog can hear so they can have fun and you can have silence.

    image of reviewer handing the plush toy to their small dog
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.

    Get it from Amazon for $12.51+ (available in two sizes and six styles).

    14. A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer for anyone suffering from dry, cracked, and sensitive skin. It restores moisture and promotes healing, so you can go back to living your best life.

    amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "This stuff is a bit pricey, but you are paying for a quality solution for dry skin. Every time I try to use something cheaper, it doesn't work and I always come back to this. Nothing works like Aquaphor." —MCMXCVI

    "My son experienced some unbelievably wretched diaper rash and none of the usual products I had been using were making the rash better and the application of the zinc-based creams were painful. Someone recommended I try this, and I have never turned back! Every time there is a reoccurrence of diaper rash, after a day or so of applying Aquaphor, the rash clears up. Now and again I try other diaper creams, but when there is actual irritation, nothing comes close." —Incoherent Threads

    Get it from Amazon for $15.97.

    15. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...

    A hairy dirty pilowcase
    A now clean case
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats that shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).

    16. An all-purpose cleaning paste that'll give your sinks, tile, and grout a long-lasting sparkle. It's even safe enough to soak your produce in!

    Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed

    Humble Suds is a woman-owned small business based in Colorado whose all-natural and effective cleaning products will help you keep your home in tip-top shape.

    Promising review: “I used the surface scrub today on my bathtub and bathroom sink, and it works WONDERS! I love that the ingredients are minimal and natural, but get the job done. I love this product!” —hinako jefferson

    Get it from Humble Suds on Etsy for $15.95+ (available in two sizes).

    17. A stainless-steel foot file and callus remover to get rid of tough skin and cracks with no effort at all. Dry, discolored skin? Not here!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could maintain my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    18. A eucalyptus and lavender shower pouch for sinus and congestion relief that'll also make your bathroom feel like a rejuvenating spa. Each eucalyptus leaf was hand cut and then sprayed with eucalyptus essential oil.

    a eucalyptus and dried lavender shower pouch hanging from a bathtub&#x27;s handle valve
    Eucalyptus Blooms / Etsy

    Over in Charlotte, North Carolina, small business Eucalyptus Blooms creates home goods out of eucalyptus and lavender. So get your bundles, sachets, and bath soaks from here!

    Promising review: "I am using mine in the shower, and the first time I had it in there, it just made the shower feel so much better. I've been dealing with a cold/cough for a week or so and this helped clear me up a bit. Also, as someone who gets migraines when scents are too strong or artificial, this one did the exact opposite. It was soothing and helped me relax before bed." —KellyFBrown

    Get three pouches from Eucalyptus Blooms on Etsy for $15.99 (also available in packs of five).

    19. A bottle of dandruff shampoo formulated with ketoconazole so you can finally relieve and control flaking, scaling, and itching caused by dandruff. Clean and clear scalps for all!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." —chris

    Get it from Amazon for $15.88.

    20. A versatile chopping device that'll also dice and grate veggies to your heart's content. Stop wasting time (and tears) chopping onions by hand.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Didn’t even have to read the instructions on how to use it; it's super straightforward! I just put everything back into the box to store it. I will be using this ALL of the time in the kitchen now. Used it tonight for potato soup — it diced 10 potatoes and an onion in two minutes, I timed it! Me dicing those potatoes would’ve easily taken 10 minutes. Don’t question it, just buy it. Worth every penny!!" —Lauren Jones

    Get it from Amazon for $29.97.