35 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

1. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This can also remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
2. A car seat buckle release tool with a soft grip to make getting Baby out of their seat faster and easier. It can also be used on strollers, high chairs, and more!
UnbuckleMe is a small biz making it easier for tots to get out of car seats, strollers and more. They were even featured on Shark Tank!
Got a manicure? This will make sure you don't break your nails trying to get your kid out of their stroller.
Promising review: “My wife has arthritis and it is very difficult for her to unbuckle our granddaughter's car seat. She saw this item on Shark Tank and said, 'Order this for me.' So I did and when it came we happened to be babysitting our granddaughter and we had to run errands. When we reached our destination my wife used the UnbuckleMe and in seconds the car seat was unlatched, whereas she would have struggled with it for minutes at a time. GREAT IDEA and GREAT PRODUCT.” —MJB
Get it from UnbuckleMe on Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).
3. An eight-second L'Oreal rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds.
4. Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray if you have no time, space, or energy to iron. That's not a problem! Just spray, tug, and hang to dry for wrinkle-free clothes in no time flat!
5. A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils to help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin renewal formula may also help get rid of acne scars, surgery scars, and so much more!
Just make sure to use sunscreen with this since it can make you a bit more sensitive to the sun.
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A bottle of bleach-free Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
7. Glisten garbage disposal cleaner — it'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drainpipe odors.
8. A grape cutter that'll quickly slice grapes into quarters so they're less of a hazard for your snacking tot. It's also safe enough for your tot to use (with your supervision, of course).
Promising reviews: "LOVE it. It took three minutes to cut grapes that would have taken me at least 10. As a mom of a toddler, those minutes are precious. It was also fun and easy to use." —Jacqueline
"I wish I would’ve had this a LONG time ago. This little gadget has come in so handy. If you have a toddler or small child, you NEED this. It quarters grapes, cherry tomatoes, olives, etc. so they aren’t choking hazards for little ones. So much faster than slicing every tiny grape up yourself. 10/10 would recommend." —Sara Waits
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
10. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides to help you deal with any "chicken skin" flareups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising reviews: "Excellent for KP or other dry, rough skin issues. A must for me especially during the winter." —Abby
"This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with an exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY." —Taymcg
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A portable white noise machine that actually has a fan inside of it to create the perfect sound to lull you to sleep.
13. A cute chew-resistant plush toy with an ultrasonic squeaker only your dog can hear so they can have fun and you can have silence.
Promising review: "I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" —V. F.
Get it from Amazon for $12.51+ (available in two sizes and six styles).
14. A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer for anyone suffering from dry, cracked, and sensitive skin. It restores moisture and promotes healing, so you can go back to living your best life.
15. A pet hair remover so good you might not recognize your couch after just one use! And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats that shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors).