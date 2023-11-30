35 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

UnbuckleMe is a small biz making it easier for tots to get out of car seats, strollers and more. They were even featured on Shark Tank!

Got a manicure? This will make sure you don't break your nails trying to get your kid out of their stroller.

Promising review: “My wife has arthritis and it is very difficult for her to unbuckle our granddaughter's car seat. She saw this item on Shark Tank and said, 'Order this for me.' So I did and when it came we happened to be babysitting our granddaughter and we had to run errands. When we reached our destination my wife used the UnbuckleMe and in seconds the car seat was unlatched, whereas she would have struggled with it for minutes at a time. GREAT IDEA and GREAT PRODUCT.” —MJB

Get it from UnbuckleMe on Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors).