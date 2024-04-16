Here Are 30 Things To Help You Deal With That Thing You Don't Wanna Talk About

1. A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads if your bladder has a mind of its own. These super-absorbent pads will help you stay dry so you can move about your day in complete comfort.
Read more about incontinence and treatment at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I use these for nighttime. They are the best ones for me so far. Regular length, they don't scrunch up, stay put, and absorb great. Plus, they are not perfumed. I have tried many other brands, and Poise is the one for me! I also use Poise Light during the day (regular length). You can't tell you have them on like the old days when wearing a period pad." —Leeloo
Get a box from Amazon for $33.73+ (available in five styles).
2. A long-lasting extra-strength hemorrhoid cream formulated with lidocaine to help numb pain as well as glycerin to help reduce friction. Enhanced with anti-inflammatory ingredients, this cream is designed to act quickly and effectively.
Read more about hemorrhoids and treatment at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I was hurting horribly, so I ordered this cream; I’d never used a cream before and always used a suppository. This product was a little pricey, but at this point, I didn’t care. I wanted relief! I now work remotely from home, so this affected my job as I sat all day, and even using a donut wasn’t helping! This cream is great! It gave me fast relief and shrunk the external hemorrhoids! I will definitely purchase this again and keep it on hand always! I wish I would have found this product before this time!" —Pam
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
3. An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup. Reviewers noted that the process was not only easy but comfortable, too.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to an ear doctor, and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first, but as soon as I used it on my son, he felt so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself, and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
4. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $8.91 (also available in packs of four).
5. Maximum strength antacids if you've been having trouble falling asleep because acid reflux keeps you up at night. Each chewable tablet has 1000mg of calcium carbonate to help relieve heartburn, indigestion, and sour stomach. These vegan tablets are also free from talc, dyes, parabens, artificial sweeteners, dairy, and gluten.
Learn more about antacids at Cleveland Clinic.
Plus, it's packaging is 100% plastic-free!
Wonderbelly is a small business!
Promising review: "I discovered this last year, and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast-acting, and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." —Marissa
Get 60 tablets from Wonderbelly on Amazon for $10.79 (available in three flavors).
6. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You may truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "I’ve used this product for about two months now. I try to remember to apply at least twice a day. Not only is the skin clearer, but the overall texture is much smoother and softer. I highly recommend giving this lotion a try." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A pack of teeth-whitening pens so you can get shiny white teeth for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: “This worked quickly! I noticed a difference in three days. And it's super easy to use.” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
8. A clinical-strength Secret deodorant because it provides 72 hours of sweat and odor protection. Stress, heat, and activity are no match for this antiperspirant.
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work, and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
Get it from Amazon for $7.89.
9. A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors if you're looking to exfoliate your skin while getting rid of peach fuzz. These are also perfect for shaping your brows when you don't have the time to individually pluck each hair.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least two to three times a week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.
10. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that helps relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. It’s been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $12.99.