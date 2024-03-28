33 Things That’ll Help With Those Somewhat Cringey Problems You Have

1. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising reviews: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands-down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients, and it has made my job so much easier and less time-consuming." —Diamante Valentine
"Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet are the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
2. Or a foot peel mask — an exfoliating treatment perfect for dry, callused, and cracked feet. Simply put the mask on for an hour and watch as your skin begins to peel over the following 1–2 weeks.
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I have terrible calluses on my feet. This product makes your feet baby smooth. Just bought for the second time because I was so pleased with the outcome. Definitely recommend." —Railroadsue
3. A pack of teeth-whitening pens to get rid of coffee stains for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: “I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth-whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it.” —Rebecca Shehee
4. A nose wax kit because tweezing individual nose hairs is just...no. Safely remove nose hairs and know that they'll stay away longer.
The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But of course it's your body and if you want to wax your nose hairs you're more than welcome to — just be careful as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes: 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.
Promising reviews: "This is the easiest to use, and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid. 😉" —Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up, however it didn't even hurt." —Julie J.
5. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides that'll help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising review: "This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with a exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems. NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY" —Taymcg
6. An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover — if you've been struggling with bad breath and brushing your teeth, scraping your tongue, and using mouthwash aren't working, you may have tonsil stones. Don't worry about scratching your throat; each attachment has a silicone tip to slip safely behind your tonsils.
If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.
These also come with an LED light to get right to the source of the problem.
Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyways, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but couldn't get rid of them and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren
7. A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated and dry noses. Whether it's spring allergies or winter dryness that's got your nose feeling blue, this non-greasy gel will give you some comfort.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
8. An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup. Reviewers noted that the process was not only easy but comfortable, too.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
9. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
10. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising reviews: "I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
11. A stainless-steel tongue scraper to help get rid of all the funky bacteria that's been causing bad breath. Stay plaque-free with this gentle tool.
Read more about tongue scraping at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I have gone 30 years of my life having the worst breath known to man. I would brush and brush, and within 20 minutes, I'd be back to the same. I never knew how to get rid of it. Then, I came upon this little item on Amazon. I decided to give it a try because I figured I've tried everything else. Wow, just, wow...I couldn't believe how much crap this thing was pulling off my tongue. Seriously, if you have suffered from bad breath, give this a try. You will not regret it." —Me
12. A pack of hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “These patches are the only reliable way to shrink an existing pimple. I always get pimples that swell up but won’t come to a head. I’ve tried all the lotions, creams, salves, hot compresses, etc. Nothing worked on existing pimples. But these patches take the swelling right down. For really bad ones, it sometimes takes a couple days of wearing the patches. But it will go away (much faster than the one to two weeks it always takes if I just do nothing). Plus the patch keeps you from touching or picking at it.” —snowmentality
Get 72 stickers from Amazon for $21.99 (also available in a pack of 36).