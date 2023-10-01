30 Products To Help You Say Goodbye To Some Of The Troubles You Dread Dealing With

1. A pack of thin and discreet incontinence pads if your bladder has a mind of its own. These super-absorbent pads will help you stay dry so you can move about your day in complete comfort.
Promising review: "I use these for nighttime. They are the best ones for me so far. Regular length, they don't scrunch up, they stay put and absorb really great. Plus they are not perfumed. I have tried many other brands, and Poise is the one for me! I also use Poise Light during the day (regular length). You can't tell you have them on like the old days when wearing period pad." —So Are You!
Get a box from Amazon for $20.88.
2. A long-lasting extra-strength hemorrhoid cream formulated with lidocaine to help numb pain as well as glycerin to help reduce friction. Enhanced with anti-inflammatory ingredients, this cream is designed to act quickly and effectively.
Promising review: "I was hurting horribly so I ordered this cream; I’d never used a cream before and always used a suppository. This product was a little pricey but at this point I didn’t care. I wanted relief! I now work remotely from home so this was affecting my job as I sit all day, and even using a donut wasn’t helping! This cream is great! It gave me fast relief and shrunk the external hemorrhoids! I will definitely purchase this again and keep on hand always! I wish I would have found this product before this time!" —Pam
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
3. An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup. Reviewers noted that the process was not only easy but comfortable, too.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to ear doctor and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
Get it from Amazon for $29.45.
4. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Mouthwatchers on Amazon for $9.90 (also available in packs of four).
5. Maximum strength antacids if you've been having trouble falling asleep because acid reflux keeps you up at night. Each chewable tablet has 1000mg of calcium carbonate to help relieve heartburn, indigestion, and sour stomach. These vegan tablets are also free from talc, dyes, parabens, artificial sweeteners, dairy, and gluten.
Plus, it's packaging is 100% plastic-free!
Wonderbelly is a small business!
Promising review: "I discovered this last year and I have not used another antacid since. The strawberry milkshake flavor is phenomenal. It is fast acting and I have never had to take more than one. This has really improved my life with GERD." —Marissa
Get 60 tablets from Wonderbelly on Amazon for $11.99 (available in three flavors).
6. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You may truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" —Lauren Erickson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
7. A pack of teeth-whitening pens so you can get shiny white teeth for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: “This worked quickly! I noticed a difference in three days. And it's super easy to use.” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.95.
8. A clinical-strength Secret deodorant because it provides 72 hours of sweat and odor protection. Stress, heat, and activity are no match for this antiperspirant.
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
9. A set of multipurpose dermaplaning razors if you're looking to exfoliate your skin while getting rid of peach fuzz. These are also perfect for shaping your brows when you don't have the time to individually pluck each hair.
Promising review: "I suppose it's my hearty German peasant ancestry, but I've always been a hairy girl. Plucking the more egregious of the thick black hairs is required at least a two to three times week. I'd been eying these razors for a while and finally took the plunge. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." —Tara D.
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $5.94.
10. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that helps relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $12.19.
11. A jar of Aquaphor healing moisturizer for anyone suffering from dry, cracked, and sensitive skin. It restores moisture and promotes healing, so you can go back to living your best life.
Promising reviews: "This stuff is a bit pricey, but you are paying for a quality solution for dry skin. Every time I try to use something cheaper, it doesn't work and I always come back to this. Nothing works like Aquaphor." —MCMXCVI
"My son experienced some unbelievably wretched diaper rash and none of the usual products I had been using were making the rash better and the application of the zinc-based creams were painful. Someone recommended I try this, and I have never turned back! Every time there is a reoccurrence of diaper rash, after a day or so of applying Aquaphor, the rash clears up. Now and again I try other diaper creams, but when there is actual irritation, nothing comes close." —Incoherent Threads
Get it from Amazon for $15.97.
12. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising reviews: "This is a Hail Mary! This is hands-down the best product ever!!!! I have been using this product on my clients and it has made my job so much easier and less time consuming." —Diamante Valentine
"Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. Or a vegan urea foot cream to rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet. Get ready to strut your stuff in open-toe sandals!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.