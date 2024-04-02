Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied

Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in three sizes).