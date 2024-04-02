1. A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated and dry noses. Whether it's allergies or dryness from the winter that's got your nose feeling blue, this non-greasy gel will give you some comfort.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
2. A stainless-steel toenail clipper that are similar to the ones podiatrists use to get rid of stubborn, thick nails (as well as ingrown nails) without pain or discomfort.
Here's why my BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord loves this thing: "Hello, my toenails are problem children for two reasons: One is that they're kinda thick, the other is that I'm a long-distance runner, which doesn't play nice with toenails. I bought this recently and the difference it made immediately was ENORMOUS. Like I usually dread approaching my big toenails because they are so thick, but these painlessly and seamlessly lobbed the tops right off; I was also able to ~gently correct~ a toenail that was starting to get ingrown and help cut down a dead toenail that needed trimming but would have been painful to approach with a regular clipper."
Promising review: "We bought this for our teen grandson to use for an ingrown toenail because he was not able to go to a nail salon that he trusted to fix this problem. It worked perfectly. He was so pleased with the result as it took care of his painful problem! Thank you for making a fantastic product. Every household should own one!" —T.S.
3. Paula's Choice BHA liquid exfoliant if you're sensitive to scents but want to gently unclog your pores, as well as exfoliate and brighten your skin. This unscented leave-on formula is even gentle enough for daily use (though you may need to work up to it!)."
Promising review: "I bought this in a dark time: My skin texture was garbage, all my pores were massive, I had clogged pores all over my face, and I was just waiting for them to become actual acne. I got this because I just wanted SOMETHING to help with my skin texture while I waited for my oral prescription. Now listen here — THE FIRST time I used it, I saw a difference. My forehead and my cheeks right to the side of my nose were flawless. I don’t know what kind of stuff was in it that provided immediate results. I thought maybe that was just 'fake' results, like it has something to gloss over the skin surface to give the appearance of smoothness. But then I used this stuff twice a day for four days, and alllll of the tiny red pimples all over my cheeks and forehead were gone and my pores STAYED small! I am telling you. This product has changed my whole face in under a week. It’s so clear! I expect to have full celebrity skin going forward. You have to try this. You barely need to use any of it, too. It’s a thicker gel liquid, so it smooths on so easily and you don’t have to use a ton like with a toner or micellar water. I’m just shook. I’ll buy this for the rest of my life!!" —K Fied
4. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that can remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
5. Or a vegan urea foot cream since it can help rehydrate dry, callused, and cracked feet. Get ready to strut your stuff!
Promising review: "I was skeptical about this topical product to heal broken, dry, callused feet and toes. I ignored my foot care for quite a bit while pregnant (couldn't reach!) and then postpartum a bit. After the winter in the desert, my heels and large toe pads were cracked and parched. I used this product every day for 10 days and the results were amazing! I slathered it on after my shower in the morning, put on socks, and wore that during the day for 10 days. My feet are healed with no trace of dryness. Even my toenails are improved and hydrated. My hands are also healed (constantly washing hands) from applying to my feet and rubbing the rest in. I highly recommend this product for anyone suffering from super dry, cracked feet. It works — it is thick, so cover with socks and let the warmth and barrier marinate your dry feet and toes into soft beautiful skin!" —Natalie
6. An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion made with tea tree oil to help prevent breakouts. You may truly have a bottom as smooth as, well, a baby's bottom.
Promising review: "This product is gentle on the skin, but strong enough to combat any buttock issues caused by stress, environmental issues, or whatever. Living in the Deep South, we sometimes have a condition called 'swamp butt.' Little red bumps like a rash or breakout can form in sensitive areas. Using this product once a day after showering, I've had ZERO bumps in over three months. It works. Doesn't smell the greatest, but it's tolerable, for sure. Great product." —Billie B
7. A lightweight and sweatproof antifungal tea tree balm formulated with beeswax, eucalyptus, and macadamia oil for nourishing, moisturizing, and protecting against dryness, discomfort, and irritants.
Promising review: "I ordered this balm on a whim as a remedy for a skin rash, and was very impressed with its effectiveness! After getting rid of my rash, I decided to try it elsewhere and it worked wonders on dry skin areas like elbows, knees, and feet. I was blown away with how I changed my feet entirely! As a dancer, my feet have always been a war zone: dry skin, callouses, ingrown toenails, and athlete's foot (all frequent problems over the course of many years). I was always embarrassed to wear sandals or any type of shoes that would show off parts of my feet because of all the dry skin, but sometimes it couldn't be avoided. This balm has made my feet the loveliest they have been and now I can choose any type of shoes I want to wear without embarrassment." —anengstrom
8. Hydrocolloid acne patches if you need help preventing yourself from picking/popping your pimples, which could lead to scarring. These ultra-thin, translucent patches will absorb pimple pus (yuck) to reveal calmer-looking skin (yay).
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day two it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decide to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
9. And some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores, and oil so you can have clearer-looking skin. Plus, it'll be weirdly satisfying to peel this off and see all the gunk that was hiding in your pores.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
10. A clinical-strength Secret deodorant because it provides 72 hours of sweat and odor protection. Stress, heat, and activity are no match for this antiperspirant.
Promising review: "I have been trying all kinds of deodorants for months, trying to find one that works! I sweat a lot at work and this stuff works! I don’t have to reapply. This doesn’t leave any staining on my clothes. The smell is nice and light. Finally found something that works!" —Zindarella
12. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that helps relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had, and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours and already these cold sores are healing up beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
