If Traveling Brings Out The Miserable Squidward In You, You Might Need These 39 Products

1. A portable pack of soap sheets because gas station bathrooms never have, well, anything. These are also great for use when out hiking and camping, too.
Promising review: "I bring these with me whenever I travel. I recently got back from Namibia and Botswana. Can't even tell you how many times I found myself in a bathroom with no soap or in a location with no soap and sink after handling animals or about to eat a meal." —Patrick
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $7.95.
2. An anti-nausea acupressure bracelet that may help prevent any day-ruining queasiness caused by road trips and boat rides.
Promising review: "I recently came back from a three-day cruise and I feel amazing. No nausea and no seasickness all because of these. I wish I found out about them sooner." —Eve
Get the pack of two from Amazon for $8.20.
3. Some noise-reduction earplugs to help prevent any in-flight discomfort. Don't let painful air pressure changes start your journey off on the wrong foot. Reviewers also say these are great for altitude changes that occur while driving.
Promising review: "Never fly without these! Before I found these, I endured excruciating pain in my ears upon descent and landing. Felt like a hot poker being driven into each ear. My ears would also be plugged up, and it would often take 2–3 days for them to resume their normal state of being. I insert them about an hour before landing as the plane is making its slow descent. I'm comfortable and the most discomfort I experience is a slight adjustment of pressure feeling in my sinus. NO PAIN. NO TEARS." —K. Tombrella
Get three pairs from Amazon for $18.49 (also available in packs of 5 and 10).
4. A set of space-saving compression packing cubes — with these, you won't need a vacuum sealer to ensure all your clothes fit into your suitcase. They have an extra zipper that helps to squeeze everything in.
Promising review: "I'm a flight attendant. Great for my 4–5 days trips when I need to pack extra!" —Amazon Customer
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 16 colors).
5. Four travel packs of Lysol disinfecting wipes so you can quickly wipe down the plane's tray before engaging in Biscoff eating.
6. A cult-fave infinity pillow because it's as breathable as it is cozy. You'll wish you could cocoon your whole body in it. Plus, it's neck support but make it fashion.
Promising review: "We got a few different types of travel pillows for a red-eye to Europe and this was overall our favorite due to its versatility. The loop actually allows you to have various self supporting positions, and this will contort all sorts of ways to be a pillow, neck rest, arm rest…anything. It’s actually just good for any type of travel in general and got a lot of use on the whole trip. The material is soft and comfortable." —Tom Shaw
Get it from Amazon for $44.99 (available in 10 colors).
7. Or a Trtl neck pillow with an internal support that can be shaped to best support you while you sleep on your 12-hour flight.
Promising review: "This thing is the greatest thing invented since chicken and biscuits. It's like a nice scarf with just enough support to keep your neck just in the right position. I highly recommend it. Works great with big headphones too." —Deana Hero
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
8. A rechargeable hand warmer to keep your hands nice and cozy if you're worried that they won't survive the lower temperatures you're traveling to. And with three heating levels, it can be customized to your comfort!
Promising review: "My husband and I go to Colorado every winter and when I found these, they became a game changer. They are so helpful, especially on the mountain skiing, or when we went snowmobiling. I didn’t have any trouble with the battery lasting and I would just recharge at the end of each day! I’ll never suffer through the cold elements again without it!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in seven colors/patterns).
9. A cute lil' portable safe for keeping your phone, wallet, passport, and more secure while you enjoy your time on the Amalfi coast. You don't wanna think about your stuff getting stolen while you tour the Mediterranean.
10. A durable and super accurate digital luggage scale because you want to be able to buy a lot of new clothes on your journeys and you need to make sure your suitcase doesn't exceed the airline's weight maximum.
You can also switch between pound and kilogram measurements.
Promising reviews: "I cannot imagine how we would have managed a big international trip without this. It saved us so much stress and, I’m sure, surprise charges at the airport." —Potter Freak
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds, and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds, and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49, but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." —Robert
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors and also a two-pack).
11. A handbag organizer whose 13 compartments will help make sure you know exactly where your passport is. No more having to dump out the entire contents of your tote bag just to find your boarding pass. You know they make those digital now, right?
Promising review: "I love this!! I bought it purely to organize my work tote. I’m a flight attendant and I have so much stuff that I need for work that I didn’t want to carry in my nice purse. So I bought a huge black tote but the biggest problem was the lack of organization. This organizer has plenty of places for all the things I need and helps me find things very quickly." —Jamie H
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sizes S–L and in 26 colors).
12. An ergonomic memory foam seat cushion that'll turn any plane or car seat into a comfy butt palace. Reviewers say it helped relieve lower back and tushy pain.
Promising review: "I bought this for my partner with severe hip and sciatic pain. Enables travel in our SUV for several hours nonstop. Best product on the market. Trust this review, we've tried several. Best product yet." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $43.99+ (available in three colors).
13. An inflatable bath tub if you don't trust the cleanliness of the hotel bathtub enough to bathe your little one in there. It's soft, padded, and portable! There's even a super convenient drain plug on the bottom.
Promising review: "We have used this inflatable tub for months if not years. Lol. Used it outside during the summer months for playtime, we have used it in our bathtub as it was easier to fill and wash baby instead in a huge tub. We’ve also taken it with us on road trips to use at family members' houses or hotels. For the price you cannot go wrong!" —Mel_H
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in two styles).
14. A TSA-friendly toiletries set so all of your 3-ounce bottles of liquid can easily be identified during airport security. There's no stopping you from getting to Gate 7A.
This set includes: a zippered bag, four soft silicone bottles with leakproof caps, three compact jars, and two toothbrush caps.
Promising review: "This set is perfect for traveling. Was looking for a set to use for work (flight attendant). I use the bottles for lotion, body wash, hair oil, and shampoo. None of them have leaked yet and I love that it comes with a bag just in case. The only negative is that sometimes you need to unscrew the cap to puff the bottles back out after you squeeze them, but doesn’t really bother me. It’s a quick fix. Easy to fill/refill." —Kandice222
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 16 variations).
15. A wheeled carry-on bag — avoid clamoring for a spot in the overhead storage bins since it can easily fit under the seat in front of you. No need to fight with shoulder straps when you can just wheel this lil' guy around the airport. Plus, it's got a side USB port for charging devices.
Promising review: "This is the perfect bag that will fit Spirit's 'strict' personal item policy. I was able to fit it under my seat on Spirit and had no problems from any flight attendants about its size (no one even checked to begin with). Very lightweight and easy to maneuver around. All the zippers and wheels work perfectly. I recommend investing in this bag if you're a college student and/or travel a lot for short breaks." —Haegi Oh
Get it from Amazon for $57.32+ (available in three colors).