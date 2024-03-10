35 Practical Products To Buy Before Spring Arrives

1. A padded tank top perfect for some springtime layering! Toss a chambray over it once you're done with your morning jog and you'll be ready for brunch with your crew.
Promising review: "I love these bras! I’m not a fan of racerback-style sports bras. The pads in these also stay in place and don’t fold up in the washer, which is also a huge plus! These are so comfortable, I have bought more than one!" —Meredith Scarbrough
2. A Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion formulated with coconut, aloe, and antioxidants to help soothe and hydrate your skin post sun exposure. No need to be afraid of the sun with this by your side!
Promising review: "I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort led me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course, this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer, I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." —Meghan
3. A flexible adjustable mister so you can bend it in the perfect direction and shape to make sure you and your guests get some targeted lovin' when hanging outside.
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
Promising review: "Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." —Debra L. Kusek
4. A Scumbug sponge you can plop into your pool or hot tub to soak up scum, slime, and grime, so you can enjoy your little dips in paradise this spring.
Promising review: "Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" —Mickey D.
5. Some unscented and paraben-free SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes that can help control excessive sweating for up to seven days per use! Staying dry in warmer weather just got a little easier.
These are strong so you should spot test them first! Each box lasts two months.
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
6. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply won't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: “If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” —Amazon Customer
7. A bug bite suction tool for mosquito bite relief because you're excited about tank tops and short shorts but not the fact that you'll be exposed to some nasty bloodsuckers. It pretty much sucks the irritant out from under your skin so you can live an itch-free life.
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning, I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions), and immediately after use, it stopped itching! Less than 24 hours later, the bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
8. Soft chew allergy supplements that'll help your itchy pup stop scratching due to skin, seasonal, or environmental allergy issues. They're also rich with vitamins, antioxidants, and probiotics to support digestion and immunity.
Promising review: "My 8-year-old shepherd is allergic to everything! He was diagnosed with discoid lupus on his nose, which caused dry, crusty scabs inside his nose. I tried many options, natural and chemical, to no avail. I saw this product and bought it. Within two weeks, his scabs, crust, and dryness were going away! After a month, the pigment on his nose was even returning to its normal black color! This product is amazing! His allergies are improving! Buy this product; you won't be disappointed! My big boy is so much happier now! Thank you so much, Zesty Paws, for such a great product!" —Shepherd Mom 2
9. A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides to help you deal with any "chicken skin" flare-ups caused by the warmer weather. This will exfoliate your skin and leave it feeling moisturized!
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
10. A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur that's been plaguing your home this shedding season. And because it doesn't use disposable adhesive strips, you can use this thing over and over and over and over and...
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats, so here I am with two cats who shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter, but I hate having to sleep under them since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, and sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then, along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has a lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller, so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch, and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi
11. A set of adjustable clip holders for help hiding your bra straps when you're wearing your favorite racerback shirt. Attach one of these to each bra strap to render them practically invisible!
Promising review: "I LOVE this item! So much so that I ordered a second set. They work very well and the quality is great! They are also very comfortable to wear and you can attach them to your bra before putting your bra on, so you're not depending on someone else to help you get dressed. And very economical, a great value. All in all, very satisfied!" —Kay
