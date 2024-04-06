No Need To Be Embarrassed, These 36 Items Will Help You With Your Very Human Problems

1. A pack of cold sore healing patches containing hydrocolloid to help your skin heal faster. These discreet patches create a moist environment that helps relieve pain, reduce blistering, and prevent scabbing.
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I’ve had and wouldn’t clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time, and I put them on before bed last night. It’s been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are healing up beautifully already. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
2. Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleaning.
Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also, more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck, and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
3. A nose wax kit because tweezing individual nose hairs is just...no. Safely remove nose hairs and know that they'll stay away longer.
The hairs in your nose play an important role in filtering out any harmful debris. But of course, it's your body, and if you want to wax your nose hairs, you're more than welcome to — just be careful, as plucking nose hairs can lead to infection and ingrown hairs.
This kit includes 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups.
Promising reviews: "This is the easiest to use and takes care of nose hair. My new favorite beauty aid. 😉" —Jackie Phillips
"The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up. However, it didn't even hurt." —Julie J.
4. An ear-washing bottle for easy removal of wax buildup. Reviewers noted that the process was not only easy but comfortable, too.
Promising review: "My son has earaches all the time. Took him to an ear doctor, and they basically said he's got a lot of ear wax buildup and to purchase this item. I was skeptical at first, but as soon as I used it on my son, he had so much relief because all of the hardened wax was pumped out. I use it on myself, and it's worth every penny and so much cheaper than going to the ear doctor every other month." —Tootie
5. A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated and dry noses. Whether it's allergies or dryness that's got your nose feeling blue, this non-greasy gel will give you some comfort.
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
6. Or a nasal spray for helping alleviate sinus pressure and congestion. It's safe to use every day and can help to reduce inflammation. Because you should be able to breathe. With ease.
Xlear is a small biz that wants to help you breathe easier.
Promising review: "I cannot live without this spray! I have had bad sinuses since I was a kid. My boss recommended Xlear to me, and I have been a believer ever since. It actually burns sometimes when you spray it in your nostrils, but that is due to the Xylitol. After a few minutes, your nose starts to run and then the nasal passages are clear. Don't just try it once and say it doesn't work...use it as directed...it DOES work. At 53 years old with sinus challenges all my life, I am living proof! I use it all through allergy season...safe, effective, and NATURAL!!!" —KayKay67
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quickly and easily. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So, I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they had ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
8. An easy-to-use tonsil stone remover — if you've been struggling with bad breath and brushing your teeth, scraping your tongue, and using mouthwash aren't working, you may have tonsil stones. Don't worry about scratching your throat; each attachment has a silicone tip to slip safely behind your tonsils.
If you suspect you have tonsil stones (also called tonsilloliths), talk to your dentist or doctor! They can preform a physical exam or imaging scan and deliver a diagnosis.
These also come with an LED light to get right to the source of the problem.
Promising review: "I'm in my early 30s and just started getting tonsil stones. Until a few months ago, I never even knew what these things were! Anyway, I've been struggling with cotton buds to fully remove the stones, but I couldn't get rid of them, and they would just come back within the week. I received this and OMFG...best investment ever. No struggle holding my phone as a flashlight while awkwardly poking myself in front of my badly lit bathroom mirror. I sat comfortably at my vanity, used one hand, and removed the whole stone in less than a minute. Why did I not know this was a thing? Why have I been struggling? Get it! Stop struggling, suffering, and awkwardly dealing with this ridiculous condition...trust me." —Wren
9. A pack of two dark spot corrector soap bars formulated with collagen, retinol, and vitamin C to help hydrate and even out your skin. It's also got turmeric, hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E to help revitalize and cleanse.
Promising review: "I’m big, so my inner thighs have always been darker than the other parts of my legs. I’ve tried other products for it, but nothing has worked. I HAVE BEEN USING THIS SOAP FOR THREE DAYS AND OMG!!!! My inner thighs are SMOOTHER, and they are ALMOST THE SAME COLOR AS THE OTHER PARTS OF MY LEGS; I'M SO SO SO HAPPY!!!! I hate that I didn’t take a before picture but trust me!!!! BUY IT!!!! My face also looks brighter and fresher, agghhh!!" —Daff Laff
