51 Things That Work So Well, You’ll Think You Dreamed Them Up

1. A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling, AND adding volume to your hair in one fell swoop! With this oval brush, you can say goodbye to tangles and frizz.
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush might work better for you!
Promising review: "I have a headful of thick, wavy shoulder-length hair. I sometimes wear it curly, but when I want it smooth, this tool is a huge time saver. I used to have to section my hair and spend a half hour or more flat ironing it. I still section it a little, but I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time. I just spritz my hair and go to work. I have arthritis and it is a big bonus also that the handle is big so I don't have to use a pinch grip to hold it. I also have shoulder pain and the less time I can spend with my arms over my head, the better. This tool is worth every penny." —Anonymous
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five styles).
2. A set of stackable stick-shaped ice molds so you can easily toss a few pieces of ice into your bottle without having to literally force a square into a circle.
Promising review: "I got these to make ice cubes that I could fit into hot water bottles to make 'cold water bottles.' I'm in the big heat wave and it's been over 100 every day for the last week with no sign of it letting up any time soon. These are quick and easy and the cold water bottles have been the only thing helping me sleep in a room anywhere between 80–90 degrees at night. I love the lids! It makes my ice trays easy to stack and more secure. I wish all ice trays came with lids like this!" —A.J. Stark
Get a set of three from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in rectangular or square shapes and with or without covers).
3. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned to be very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they have ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this bleach-free formula, all you have to do is just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: “I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
5. Hydrocolloid acne patches for times when you feel a pimple coming on. Wear one of these overnight and wake up to find that your acne gunk has been absorbed by the patch.
Promising review: “I wasn't sure if this was going to hold up to its promise...but it did! I used this on a massive zit growing on my nose, making me look like Rudolph, and the first night it took down the swelling a bit and lessened the redness. Day 2 it was significantly smaller in width and circumference! If that doesn't help you decided to purchase this, nothing will." —Cassee Colson
Get 36 patches from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A Shark Tank-famous toilet paper spray so you can turn your toilet paper into flushable wet wipes (because even the ones that say they're flushable, really aren't). It's made with a blend of coconut and apricot oil, aloe, and witch hazel. Keep it in your bathroom or toss it into your purse so you can have wipes everywhere you go!
Promising review: "As a long-time customer (and a proud owner of certain gastrointestinal issues) I can say that this toilet paper spray makes wet wipes obsolete. The scents are all great, though my personal favorites are the Rustic and the Coconut Amber. All it takes is 4–6 sprays onto the toilet paper to get the benefit of the product. Their dedication to the environment is apparent, and I too am proud of the amount of plastic packaging and nondegradable wipes I've kept out of the sewer and plumbing systems. I kept all previous travel-sized bottles and simply purchase their refill bottles for reuse." —Riggatony
Get it from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in three sizes and six scents).
7. A nail and cuticle repair oil that'll help soften cuticles and strengthen your nails when used daily.
Promising review: "My nails have always been cracked, thin, and brittle. I read about this product and decided to give it a try. It’s the first time I have been able to grow out my nails. I’m so amazed by this product that I had to come back to write my first review. It really works!!" —Stace
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in two styles and three sizes).
8. A rejuvenating eye cream because its vegan ingredients absorb quickly into the skin to start the process of brightening and lifting your under-eye area. Perpetual late nights got nothing on this cream!
LilyAna Naturals is a family-owned small business using natural ingredients to craft high-quality skincare products.
Promising review: "I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate! I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." —melisa delaney
Get it from LilyAna Naturals on Amazon for $16.60+ (available in three sizes).
9. A pack of teeth-whitening pens to get rid of coffee stains for far less money than you might've thought. This pen's soft-bristle brush is perfect for anyone with sensitive teeth. It even makes application as easy as saying CHEESE!
Promising review: “I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth-whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it.” —Rebecca Shehee
Get it from Amazon for $18.95.
10. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. Because if a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
Promising review: "I never write reviews, but I'm so happy about my sparkling white dishwasher that I can't help it! Ever since I moved into my apartment, my dishwasher was totally yellow inside. There were also lighter colored streaks all in it...it was pretty gross to look at. I read about this product in an article and was so excited to order it! After one use, my dishwasher looks brand new! I seriously can't believe it. Didn't expect it to work so well!" —M. Street
Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
11. An Alexa-compatible iRobot Roomba that you can schedule to clean your floors so you don't have to. Its advanced sensors will help it learn to navigate your home so it can get under furniture and avoid falling down stairs. It also has multi-surface brushes to pick up dirt on carpet and hardwood floors. Clean smarter, not harder.
Promising review: "This is a great little vacuum. It cleans really well, and the battery goes for a couple of hours. It always docks itself easily when done and never misses a spot in my 1,100-square-foot condo. It will go over rugs easily and fits under everything with no problem. I have two Maine Coons, and it does a great job of cleaning up their hair and any litter tracking. The drawer needs to be emptied every couple of days, but it's not a big deal for me. I have tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. It cleans both well. It even cleans the litter mat in from of the litter box. This was well worth the money." —Renee
Get it from Amazon for $259.99.
12. A box of pore-tightening face masks because their 8-in-1 treatment will leave your skin visibly hydrated, bright, and lifted. You just need to get through the 15 minutes of looking a little like a zombie. But it's worth it!
Promising review: "I'm 27 and this is my second time purchasing these masks. I use these about once every other week or so. I have seen drastic improvements in my skin. After one use my skin was not nearly as dry and flaky. My face seemed a lot more supple and plump as well. After continued use, I have noticed my fine lines on my forehead are less noticeable and the overall texture of my skin is more smooth compared to bumpy looking. I also noticed I don't look as tired even though I'm exhausted lol. My uneven skin tone has improved and my face has brightened some. I live and work in the city and I think you can tell by my skin appearance but after using these my skin looks fresh, soft, and has a nice glow to it even after one use. I will continue to keep these masks stocked in my vanity." —Rachel
Get a pack of eight masks from Amazon for $17.99.
13. A lightly tinted nail concealer for help hiding any yellowing or stains you've got on your nails.
Londontown is a small biz making products that'll help keep your nails healthy and beautiful.
Promising reviews: "Highly impressed and satisfied with purchase. I've been a nail biter my entire life. I recently stopped biting a little over three months ago, and while I've been pleased overall with the growth, I've found that my natural nails have many imperfections. For instance, I have splinter hemorrhages, as well as white horizontal lines (aka Beau's lines) on every single nail on all 10 fingers, and the tips are transparent. But this polish literally disguises all of that. I'm so so grateful to have found it." —Kourtnee amos
Get it from Londontown on Amazon for $20 (available in four shades).
14. A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil, and dirt without leaving behind a white cast. Refresh your hair with this voluminizing powder!
Promising review: "I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair, and now I know. This has been a lifesaver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed." —Mandy
Get it from Amazon for $16.
15. A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner to take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car's upholstery, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!
Promising review: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic
Get it from Amazon for $89.