28 Cleaning Products Under $20 So You Can Spend Your Money On Holiday Gifts Instead

1. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.
Promising review: "I have natural wood floors and work from home. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that my desk wheels were wearing out and drying out my floor. I was able to repair two years of wheel dryness in like 15 minutes. I’ve been able to do it on other areas of our wood floor and it repairs and moisturizes areas where my dogs have run across the floor over and over. It is really one of the best products I’ve ever used." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.35.
2. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!
Promising review: "It is the best product for cleaning the shower without any effort. Since the first time that I tried it, I've been so happy that this product works as described or even better. I will keep buying it FOREVER. I used it in my shower enclosure and it left it sparkling and shiny. 100% satisfied." —Wilma
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).
3. Or an eco-friendly hard water stain remover if you don't mind using a bit of elbow grease to get rid of extra stubborn water spots and mineral buildup on your shower, bathroom fixtures, toilet bowl, and more. It melts stains fast — great if you have guests coming over — and it creates a protective sealant that should last up to three months.
Promising review: "We tried everything to get rid of hard water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately, restoring everything to like new. It was fast and really worked! We even used it to clean our glass stove top. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley
Get it from Amazon for $19.77.
4. A handy duster to keep your window blinds, air conditioner blinds, and car vents dust-free. Just spray a little cleaner, and dust will be a thing of the past!
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.
Promising review: "We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product." —Chris K
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in blue and green).
5. A garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.
6. Or a garbage disposal brush so you can stop trying to stick your hand down into the depths of your disposal to remove food waste. Plus, this long boy can reach further down than your hand can, and its stiff bristles can break up the nastiest of gunk.
7. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! My small dog scratches the back door to go out and I never could get out the paw prints. I barely rubbed this stuff on and I now have a pearly white door. I use it from the walls to the counters to the shower. I will keep buying this from now on!" —Ashley Nowak
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
8. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee. Pop one of these cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.
9. An orange-scented pet stain and odor remover that's super effective against stubborn blemishes and the smell of pet pee. This formula is not only safe enough to use on multiple surfaces including wood, fabric, turf, and more, but is also safe to use around kids and pets. This stain-eater contains no bleach, sulfates, peroxides, or parabens!
Promising review: "I have two dogs that are marking. Not only does this get rid of the pissy odor, but it also keeps them from remarking. So worth the price, and the smell is better than any other cleaner out there. I'm buying this again. And again. And again." —Odies mom
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. And a water-based instant carpet spot remover for all your other non-pet messes. Those stubborn wine, coffee, food, and dirt stains will be a thing of the past!
Promising review: "I know it's all been said before, but I thought I'd share my experience as well because I am so impressed with this product! There is no harsh smell (really, there is no smell at all!!), it does not foam like some of them do, and I don't have to be afraid that it will hurt my cats somehow if they come close or decide to walk on the spot and then clean their feet. Speaking of cats, I just used Folex today on a nasty, dried-up thing of vomit. Went away and nothing left!! I will most certainly keep buying this product." —katj
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
11. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!
Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. If a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.
13. A long and flexible OXO microfiber duster to reach the dark untouched depths under your appliances and couches. Your pet's toys roll under your fridge? You can get to them in seconds!
Promising review: “The Oxo flat sweeper is perfect for any tight, narrow space. It makes quick work of dust buildup under refrigerators, washers, and dryers. It also works well for tops and sides of appliances that are close to walls.” —my review 4 U
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
14. A heavy-duty ceramic cooktop cleaner kit for those caked-on messes, tough-to-remove stains, and splattered-on grease spots. And though it may be heavy-duty, it's still non-abrasive, so you won't leave your stove covered in scratches.
Promising review: "We used a brand new paella pot that left carbonized paint from the bottom of the pan on the cooktop surface. The scraper easily removed without scratching the glass, and the liquid polished it to brand new. Amazing. Keep this in your cabinet. Cleans even the toughest stains." —Jon P.
Get it from Amazon for $16.48.
15. A powerful concrete oil stain remover because working on your car means getting oil and grease all over your concrete garage floor or driveway.
Promising review: "I bought this for an oil drip from hubby's truck. The 4" x 36" spill was less than a week old. I poured the solution over the whole spill and waited about seven hours before taking a stiff bristle Libman brush to it. It worked like a charm! The concrete looks like nothing was spilled on it. Brushing the dried-out product was super easy." —Flemm88
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
16. A Weiman granite and stone cleaner whose powerful formula cleans, shines, and kills germs! Your countertops never looked so good.
17. A pack of microfiber cleaning cloths you can use to get a streakless clean!
Promising review: “I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today.” —Xena the Warrior Mama
Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.98.