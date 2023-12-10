Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    28 Cleaning Products Under $20 So You Can Spend Your Money On Holiday Gifts Instead

    Because little Bobby's got expensive taste and you got him for Secret Santa this year.

    Taylor Steele
    by Taylor Steele

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish and conditioner that'll not only enhance your floor's and furniture's glow, but will also layer them with a protective coating of carnauba wax and beeswax, so there's less polishing for you to do in the future.

    reviewer before image of a weathered wooden door with scratches
    reviewer after image of the door polished and conditioned and no scratches
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have natural wood floors and work from home. I didn’t pay attention to the fact that my desk wheels were wearing out and drying out my floor. I was able to repair two years of wheel dryness in like 15 minutes. I’ve been able to do it on other areas of our wood floor and it repairs and moisturizes areas where my dogs have run across the floor over and over. It is really one of the best products I’ve ever used." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.35.

    2. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean. With this, you'll just spray it on, wait 8–12 hours, then rinse it off. Super easy!

    reviewer before image of a dirty and stained once-white shower
    reviewer after image of the shower completely white and clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It is the best product for cleaning the shower without any effort. Since the first time that I tried it, I've been so happy that this product works as described or even better. I will keep buying it FOREVER. I used it in my shower enclosure and it left it sparkling and shiny. 100% satisfied." —Wilma

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two scents).

    3. Or an eco-friendly hard water stain remover if you don't mind using a bit of elbow grease to get rid of extra stubborn water spots and mineral buildup on your shower, bathroom fixtures, toilet bowl, and more. It melts stains fast — great if you have guests coming over — and it creates a protective sealant that should last up to three months.

    reviewer before image of a shower orange with hard water stains
    after image of the shower now clean and white
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We tried everything to get rid of hard water stains and nothing worked. We were getting our house ready to sell and our tub and sink were a mess. We tried this product and it worked immediately, restoring everything to like new. It was fast and really worked! We even used it to clean our glass stove top. It was amazing how clean it got things. I have a bad back and have to be careful about scrubbing things and it takes no effort to use. We use it in our new house and love it!" —Bradley

    Get it from Amazon for $19.77.

    4. A handy duster to keep your window blinds, air conditioner blinds, and car vents dust-free. Just spray a little cleaner, and dust will be a thing of the past!

    reviewer image of duster covered in dust
    reviewer image of blinds that are half clean and half dusty
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.

    Promising review: "We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product." —Chris K

    Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in blue and green).

    5. garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors.

    reviewer image of the glisten dishwashing tablet foaming up in the sink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Personally it’s one of my favorite cleaners. It’s easy to use and you can actually see it working. I have a double sink so the foam does come out on both sides. I will definitely buy again and again." —Ari

    Get a box (good for four uses) from Amazon for $9.86.

    6. Or a garbage disposal brush so you can stop trying to stick your hand down into the depths of your disposal to remove food waste. Plus, this long boy can reach further down than your hand can, and its stiff bristles can break up the nastiest of gunk.

    reviewer photo of the yellow garbage disposal brush
    Model sticking the brush into a sink drain
    www.amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Do you ever remove the rubber cap between your sink and disposal? It is beyond gross! This is shaped just right and makes quick work of a yucky job. Good to do to keep odors away." —Mom328LSA

    Get it from Amazon for $9.30.

    7. The Pink Stuff cleaning paste because no sticky saucepans, streaky stainless steel, or gunked-up glass shall prosper against you or this versatile and easy-to-use cleaner. This paste has got you covered from your caked-on stove top to your dirty rain boots. It can even remove those colorful drawings your kids left on your white walls!

    reviewer image of a stainless steel sink half covered in dark stains and the other half completely clean
    reviewer before image of an oven covered in grease stains
    after image of the same oven now completely clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff is magic! My small dog scratches the back door to go out and I never could get out the paw prints. I barely rubbed this stuff on and I now have a pearly white door. I use it from the walls to the counters to the shower. I will keep buying this from now on!" —Ashley Nowak

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    8. A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee. Pop one of these cups into your Keurig to give it the deep clean it's been needing.

    reviewer image of a cup of dirty water under a keurig machine
    reviewer image of three cups of water that starts dark brown and ends up clear
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Same process to clean as to make a cup of coffee. The cleaner even removed coffee stains from my cup I used to catch dirty water. Will buy again and again and again." —Sue H

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95.

    9. An orange-scented pet stain and odor remover that's super effective against stubborn blemishes and the smell of pet pee. This formula is not only safe enough to use on multiple surfaces including wood, fabric, turf, and more, but is also safe to use around kids and pets. This stain-eater contains no bleach, sulfates, peroxides, or parabens!

    reviewer before and after images of a pet mess on a gray carpet that then disappears after using the spray
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have two dogs that are marking. Not only does this get rid of the pissy odor, but it also keeps them from remarking. So worth the price, and the smell is better than any other cleaner out there. I'm buying this again. And again. And again." —Odies mom

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    10. And a water-based instant carpet spot remover for all your other non-pet messes. Those stubborn wine, coffee, food, and dirt stains will be a thing of the past!

    side by side reviewer before and after images of heavily stained beige carpet becoming stain-free and clean
    before reviewer image of green marker marks on a beige carpet
    after reviewer image with the beige carpet completely clean
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I know it's all been said before, but I thought I'd share my experience as well because I am so impressed with this product! There is no harsh smell (really, there is no smell at all!!), it does not foam like some of them do, and I don't have to be afraid that it will hurt my cats somehow if they come close or decide to walk on the spot and then clean their feet. Speaking of cats, I just used Folex today on a nasty, dried-up thing of vomit. Went away and nothing left!! I will most certainly keep buying this product." —katj

    Get it from Amazon for $6.65.

    11. A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp. Use this to get all that gunk out, which will also help to prevent dryer fires!

    reviewer image of the dryer vent cleaner next to a pile of lint and dust
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out! It was very simple to use and it really works! I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." —Shari Schmidt

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99.

    12. A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance. If a dishwasher can't properly wash dishes...it's essentially just a wet cabinet.

    before image of a dishwasher covered in hard water and limescale
    the same dishwasher now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It really works great! My apartment dishwasher is truly sparkling clean and bright! I wish I would have thought to take before and after pics to share because there really is a huge difference! I plan to be a 'forever' customer." —Naduah

    Get six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.

    13. A long and flexible OXO microfiber duster to reach the dark untouched depths under your appliances and couches. Your pet's toys roll under your fridge? You can get to them in seconds!

    reviewer image of a mound of dirt and random small objects the duster removed from under a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “The Oxo flat sweeper is perfect for any tight, narrow space. It makes quick work of dust buildup under refrigerators, washers, and dryers. It also works well for tops and sides of appliances that are close to walls.” —my review 4 U

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    14. A heavy-duty ceramic cooktop cleaner kit for those caked-on messes, tough-to-remove stains, and splattered-on grease spots. And though it may be heavy-duty, it's still non-abrasive, so you won't leave your stove covered in scratches.

    reviewer before image of a dirty glass stovetop
    reviewer after image of the same stovetop now clean
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We used a brand new paella pot that left carbonized paint from the bottom of the pan on the cooktop surface. The scraper easily removed without scratching the glass, and the liquid polished it to brand new. Amazing. Keep this in your cabinet. Cleans even the toughest stains." —Jon P.

    Get it from Amazon for $16.48.

    15. A powerful concrete oil stain remover because working on your car means getting oil and grease all over your concrete garage floor or driveway.

    reviewer image of a oil stain on a driveway
    reviewer after image of the oil stain completely gone from the concrete driveway
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought this for an oil drip from hubby's truck. The 4" x 36" spill was less than a week old. I poured the solution over the whole spill and waited about seven hours before taking a stiff bristle Libman brush to it. It worked like a charm! The concrete looks like nothing was spilled on it. Brushing the dried-out product was super easy." —Flemm88

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    16. A Weiman granite and stone cleaner whose powerful formula cleans, shines, and kills germs! Your countertops never looked so good.

    Bottle of Weiman granite and stone cleaner
    Reviewer photo of cleaned kitchen counter
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my go-to granite cleaner and I’ve tried a lot! Actually gets counters clean without a film or streak and not a lot of elbow grease." —Lori

    Get it from Amazon for $5.75+ (available in three sizes and in packs of two).

    17. A pack of microfiber cleaning cloths you can use to get a streakless clean!

    a dirty and cloudy glass light fixture
    the same light fixture now clean and completely see-through
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: “I couldn't get my windows clean using Windex and newsprint and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned. It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today.” —Xena the Warrior Mama

    Get an eight-pack from Amazon for $18.98.