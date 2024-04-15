33 Cheap Beauty Products That Actually Factually Deliver Results

1. A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even *you* will think are falsies. Salon quality at a fraction of the cost? Yes, please!
Promising review: "I NEVER write reviews unless I either really love something or hate it, and I LOVE THIS MASCARA. I am a mascara fanatic; I buy mascara constantly, always trying to find the best one. So, this mascara is super cheap and the best one I've bought so far. This mascara doesn't clump (unless you don't know what you're doing), and it has great volume and thickness. You can use one coat to be subtle, or you can keep building it up. It also lasts all day. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND THIS! It's a steal. Better than all the higher-end mascaras I've tried and the drugstore ones. I will most definitely be buying another one when my current one runs out." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. And a magical mascara remover since it'll remove that stubborn (but admittedly long-lasting) waterproof mascara. It applies a liquid that melts away makeup while nourishing skin with camellia oil, almond oil, argan oil, and wild rose oil.
"This stuff is MAGICAL. I have stick-straight Asian lashes that refuse to hold a curl with wetter mascara formulas. As a result, I have to use waterproof mascara, which is a total pain to remove at night. Instead of rubbing my eyes raw with makeup removers that burn, I apply this like mascara, let it sit for a few minutes, and my waterproof mascara MELTS. Then I go in with a micellar water–soaked cotton pad, and my mascara is gone in 1–2 passes."
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. It definitely does the trick, and it's super portable." —Mbae
Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
3. A skin spatula with four modes that'll offer you a deeper clean and help remove blackheads, oil, and other dirt chilling beneath your skin. It even comes with scrubber attachments so you can experience a spa-like massage at home.
Promising review: "After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. After all those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, and device, my skin was scarred and discolored. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I took the first set of photos on 5/27 and still didn't love how my skin looked under makeup. I could tell it was doing something, though, so I stuck with it. Three days later, I woke up in shock! Took the second set of photos wearing the same makeup (but needed much less). I am finally happy with how my skin looks, and I posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos were taken in natural light. Must've gotten some cloud cover in the last one. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" —Marlena H.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in three colors).
4. A skin-evening eyeshadow primer because you didn't perfect your pink-to-orange ombré and cat-eye eyeliner for it to melt before the whole world could see it! This clear, waterproof primer will have you thanking it later.
Promising review: "This product is magical. I have very oily skin that tends to mess with my makeup as a whole. I have hooded eyes and a little extra skin. This is all perfect for mascara on eye socket bone, shifting shadows, and terrible eyeliner — this fixes it all. It holds my eyeshadow in place, no mascara gets on the bone, and eyeliner stays on all day. It's so great. For reference, I have tried all the drugstore options plus Urban Decay. Highly recommend and will be repurchasing." —TheGooGooMuck
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
5. A Some by Mi Miracle tea tree leaf toner designed to help those with sensitive and acne-prone skin. This exfoliating toner can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture.
Promising review: "This stuff works! First, there was no purging period, which my acne-prone skin is grateful for. It also doesn't sting or smell harsh. Within a week of using this toner, I stopped having breakouts. My dark spots are slowly getting lighter, and my skin is starting to glow. I'm on my second bottle now, and I have nothing but good things to say. I really hope they never stop making this." —kem
Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
6. A moisturizing and nonsticky Etude lip tint whose water-based formula absorbs quickly, leaving behind a perfect and long-lasting color. Pucker up!
Promising review: "This is an alternative for Benetint. I wanted to try this because I saw it on TikTok. It literally smells amazing and stains my lips so well. It's also lightweight and comfortable on the lips; it doesn't feel dry, which I like, so I recommend." —❤️❤️
Get it from Amazon for $6.85+ (available in six shades and combo packs).
7. A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel that'll remove years' worth of calluses quick and easy. Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let it do its magic, and rinse!
Promising review: "Best foot callus remover I have ever used! I read a lot of the reviews before purchasing this product. Most callus removers I have purchased in the past were not very effective. So, I was encouraged by the reviews. I saw that a lot of reviewers mentioned being very careful not to leave it on longer than three or four minutes. My feet were the softest they had ever been. Love love love." —Cheri whisker
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
8. An eight-second L'Oréal lamellar rinse-out treatment for shinier, healthier, and silkier hair in, well, eight seconds. No need to wait 10 long minutes to rinse your hair out. This treatment targets damaged areas to help give you smooth and shiny hair that's easier to style.
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $9.59.
9. A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils to help reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks. Its skin-renewal formula could help fade acne scars, surgery scars, and so much more!
Just make sure to use sunscreen with this since it can make you a bit more sensitive to the sun.
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day: morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends, who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
10. A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner if you simply won't have the time to lay in the sun to get the glow you deserve. Get the tan of your dreams in just an hour!
Promising review: "If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quickly, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I've used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.96+ (available in six shades).
11. An oil-absorbing face roller made using absorbent volcanic stone that'll soak up any excess oil. Forget those disposable oil-blotting sheets and get instant matte skin ASAP!
Promising review: "I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good, but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them), and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works, and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I kept one on my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom every day." —Jennifer Helseth
Get it from Amazon for $9.92.
12. A weightless L'Oréal Paris powder foundation for full coverage you can count on. It'll leave you with a natural matte finish that'll last for up to 24 hours! Uneven skin tone? Not here!
Promising review: "I have purchased this three times in the color Sienna, and it is perfect! It's totally worth all the hype on TikTok. This is a very emollient powder that sticks to the skin. I prep with sunscreen and then use this. The fragrance dissipates quickly. I noticed the actual powder is bouncy to the touch. I have not used the pelican or sponge it comes with. I like to use a powder brush. It gives me full coverage, and I look flawless all day. I also don't need to blot. And I am very oily. I will certainly continue to repurchase. This is the best powder I have tried since Mac Studio Fix." —Maria Webba
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in seven shades).