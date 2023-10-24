33 Bizarrely Delightful Products To Bring Some Joy To Your Day

1. A "Gracula" garlic crusher — just because the Count has a garlic aversion doesn't mean he can't help you mince a little for your homemade pasta sauce. And it'll only take a few seconds!
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
Get it from Amazon for $22.95.
2. A convenient lil' condiment fork if your love of pickles and olives is only matched by how much you hate getting soggy fingers by grabbing them straight out of the jar. Just place the silicone band around the top of the jar, and voila!
Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action.
Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.25.
3. A dimmable sad duck night-light who is just oh so relatable. He just needs to lie down real quick forever. This night-light has a 30-minute timer so you don't have to get up and turn it off before falling asleep.
Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. This has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. Or a rechargeable toast-shaped lamp with a darling smile on its face. What could be better? It offers a nice, soft glow that can be adjusted, and it has a 15-minute timer!
Promising review: "I first fell in love with this lamp online but fell to another level once it was delivered. It's the cutest little lamp I've ever seen. It's smaller than I thought, but it's just perfect. I love that you can manage how bright it is, as well as the 15-minute timer, which is great at night. Would definitely recommend this product as a gift or as a self-gift." —María José Sánchez
Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in three colors).
5. And if neither of those were your style, a color-changing mushroom night-light in case you need a ~fun-gi~ around to keep your surroundings lit up as the sun sets. Its brightness even automatically changes depending on the brightness of the environment.
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
6. A light-up rain cloud diffuser because it'll actually start pouring raindrops into the spill-resistant container below! It has three levels of brightness and five levels of water flow speed, so you can customize your aromatherapeutic experience.
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser in action.
Promising review: "I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops. If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." —Violet
Get it from Amazon for $51.12.
7. A skin-smoothing polar bear hydrating eye stick for help reducing under-eye circles and puffiness. Its formula is enriched with glacial waters to help improve your skin's elasticity. Get ready to feel refreshed!
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A super friggin' cute Squishmallow pet bed with cushioned bolsters that make for a natural headrest. This squishy bed is perfect for your small and cuddly pet!
Promising review: "This is my first and only Squishmallow product and honestly I love it! It is as soft as expected from the brand, but also I'm very impressed with how sturdy the bottom is. Most of the bottom of my dogs's beds are made of fabric, but the bottom of this bed is pretty firm and tough. I'm no dog-bed expert but from a loving dog-parent, I'm very satisfied." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $31.40+ (available in three sizes).
9. A pup-tastic dog-shaped door draft stopper if you need a helping paw to keep your heat's warm air where it belongs: inside.
Promising review: "Would definitely recommend. It's durable and does efficiently block out drafts from our front door. Material is soft and easy to clean with a cloth, and it stores away easily." —Michelle Leo
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and five animal styles).
10. A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores. It'll help remove blackheads, whiteheads, and whatever else is trapped in your clogged pores.
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me. Smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
11. A huggable banana duck plush toy...that's it. That's the tweet. I mean, look at how adorable this little (but kinda big) guy is!
Promising review: "Once you get this duck, your life will be changed. It is soft and plush and perfect for snuggling! Banana duck is life." —Sarah Kenton
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four sizes).
12. A sleek and unconventional flat travel water bottle since it'll fit snugly against other angular things in your bag like your laptop, phone, or books.
Promising review: "TikTok made me buy this water bottle and I’ve never been more pleased with a purchase. It was delivered exactly as expected, even better. The size is perfect for inside a purse, book bag, or suitcase. I ordered the gray and it's so understated. Beyond satisfied with this TikTok purchase." —Christina Carson
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
13. A tissue box house because the carton box that tissues come in are not...how do you say? Cute enough for your home.
Here's what BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has to say about it: "I, an adult woman, cannot remember the last time I bought a box of tissues for my home (though I have several purse packs?!). It may have been when I most recently had a sinus infection, which I guess was two-plus years ago. But now that I’m playing house as a grown-ass person in an apartment to myself, I’m trying to be *responsible*. So obviously buying this whimsical tissue box cover we’ve featured in a million BuzzFeed shopping posts is peak adulting. Perhaps the reason I’ve been so bad at keeping around a box of tissues is because tissues just look...kind of ugly out in the open. But not with this lil’ cover! Now it’s a ~design element~ that I’ll hopefully remember to keep full."
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.