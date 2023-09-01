Also, just wanted to note that me quitting alcohol as a "choice" or "decision" is 1,000% a privilege. I was not dependent on it and simply realized stopping was something I wanted to do for myself. For so many people, it's something that is necessary, not something they have free will over. I feel very lucky to be in the position I am, and I certainly do not take it for granted. Additionally, since alcohol is so normalized, it's often just assumed that you have "a problem" if you don't drink. A big reason why I'm outwardly vocal about why I quit is to remind people that — if they're fortunate enough to have agency over their drinking — they don't HAVE to do it just because society expects it. Regardless of your "why," choosing yourself and honoring your wants and needs is the only choice that matters. That just felt worth saying.