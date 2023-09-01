Hi! I'm Syd, and I went alcohol-free just about a year ago.
I quit drinking when I realized just how badly it was affecting my mental, emotional, and physical health. I felt WORLDS better immediately, and while drinking or not drinking is an extremely personal decision, I genuinely think taking a step back, even if only for a bit, does nothing but good. And ya know what? I'm not the only Gen Z'er — or zillennial, technically, lol — who thinks so.
Also, just wanted to note that me quitting alcohol as a "choice" or "decision" is 1,000% a privilege. I was not dependent on it and simply realized stopping was something I wanted to do for myself. For so many people, it's something that is necessary, not something they have free will over. I feel very lucky to be in the position I am, and I certainly do not take it for granted. Additionally, since alcohol is so normalized, it's often just assumed that you have "a problem" if you don't drink. A big reason why I'm outwardly vocal about why I quit is to remind people that — if they're fortunate enough to have agency over their drinking — they don't HAVE to do it just because society expects it. Regardless of your "why," choosing yourself and honoring your wants and needs is the only choice that matters. That just felt worth saying.
According to Forbes, Gen Z'ers are drinking 20% less than millennials, largely attributing this to "an increased awareness of the dangers and effects of alcohol and the rise of health-consciousness as a lifestyle."
Celebs like Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, and Katy Perry have launched their own alcohol-free bevvie brands, and a non-alcoholic bar even popped up at Coachella this year — like, the sober-curious movement really is VERY much a thing.
All this to say, an increase awareness helps anyone looking to cut back or stop, so I thought I'd list out some of the things that have made abstaining easier for me personally. So without further ado, here are my recs:
1. Find your non-alcoholic drink of choice and always have it with you when you go out.
2. Follow some alcohol-free and sober-curious influencers on social media for inspo.
3. Read Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker.
4. If you still plan on going to bars, have a go-to NA drink order ready.
5. And speaking of saving money, look at past credit card statements and tally up how much $$$ you’ve typically spent on alcohol in the past (or use the I Am Sober app to do so). That way, you can physically see how much money you’re saving, and you can use that money to treat yourself to something special instead!
6. Look into alcohol-free places and events near you and, for the love of all that is holy, GO TO THEM!!!
7. Advocate for more inclusive menu options when you see restaurants or bars are lacking them!
8. Plan "activity parties" that don't revolve around JUST drinking.
9. And in that same vein, encourage your loved ones to try more activities with you that also aren't centered around drinking.
10. Everybody says this, and maybe it feels overdone, but, like, it's not: Make time to journal.
11. As a way to help take your mind off of alcohol or any strong cravings, try to replace that behavior with healthier activities. For example, I started taking hot yoga classes as a way to channel my energy in a new and productive way.
12. Sign up for a mocktail making class so you can make yourself — or anyone else! — a lil' fancy treat whenever you feel like it.
13. Explore places you haven't been before (even just locally), and sometimes, make a point to go on your own.
14. Consider getting more involved in your community and its PLETHORA of recreational activities.
15. Tell your family and friends about your decision so that they can support you in the ways that you need.
And lastly, remember:
16. You're trying something new — let that be EXCITING!!!
I'd love to know what helped you when you first stopped drinking or cut back. Please tell me in the comments!!!
If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.