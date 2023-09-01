    I've Been Alcohol-Free For Almost A Year — Here Are 16 Things I Recommend To Anyone Trying To Quit Or Cut Back

    Fun fact: My full set of nails costs the same as FOUR DRINKS(!!!) on a night out.

    Syd Robinson
    by Syd Robinson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hi! I'm Syd, and I went alcohol-free just about a year ago.

    I quit drinking when I realized just how badly it was affecting my mental, emotional, and physical health. I felt WORLDS better immediately, and while drinking or not drinking is an extremely personal decision, I genuinely think taking a step back, even if only for a bit, does nothing but good. And ya know what? I'm not the only Gen Z'er — or zillennial, technically, lol — who thinks so.

    Also, just wanted to note that me quitting alcohol as a "choice" or "decision" is 1,000% a privilege. I was not dependent on it and simply realized stopping was something I wanted to do for myself. For so many people, it's something that is necessary, not something they have free will over. I feel very lucky to be in the position I am, and I certainly do not take it for granted. Additionally, since alcohol is so normalized, it's often just assumed that you have "a problem" if you don't drink. A big reason why I'm outwardly vocal about why I quit is to remind people that — if they're fortunate enough to have agency over their drinking — they don't HAVE to do it just because society expects it. Regardless of your "why," choosing yourself and honoring your wants and needs is the only choice that matters. That just felt worth saying.

    According to Forbes, Gen Z'ers are drinking 20% less than millennials, largely attributing this to "an increased awareness of the dangers and effects of alcohol and the rise of health-consciousness as a lifestyle."

    Drinks on a bar
    John Fedele / Getty Images/Tetra images RF

    Celebs like Bella Hadid, Blake Lively, and Katy Perry have launched their own alcohol-free bevvie brands, and a non-alcoholic bar even popped up at Coachella this year — like, the sober-curious movement really is VERY much a thing.

    Closeup of Bella Hadid with a drink
    Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Tao Group Hospitality

    All this to say, an increase awareness helps anyone looking to cut back or stop, so I thought I'd list out some of the things that have made abstaining easier for me personally. So without further ado, here are my recs:

    1. Find your non-alcoholic drink of choice and always have it with you when you go out.

    Syd Robinson

    When I first quit, the biggest hurdle was going to parties and not reaching for some kind of alcoholic bev. Bringing your favorite NA drink with you will always guarantee you have something besides, like, just plain water to sip on. Now I pack some of my personal faves in my tote bag whenever I go out!

    For your reference, I've ranked some of my favorites here.

    2. Follow some alcohol-free and sober-curious influencers on social media for inspo.

    3. Read Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker.

    &quot;Quit Like a Woman&quot;
    Syd Robinson

    This book — aka the one that Miranda drunkenly "Amazons" herself on And Just Like That... — exposes the dangers of alcohol (and how drinking culture is detrimental to women specifically) in the most poignant and conversational way. Disclaimer: You probably won't want to touch the stuff ever again after reading it. It's what fully convinced me to stop drinking, so yeah — it's quite eye-opening.

    Get it for $11.99.

    4. If you still plan on going to bars, have a go-to NA drink order ready.

    Closeup of Kris Jenner
    E!

    Personally, I always order a seltzer water with cranberry juice and TWO. LIMES. It's nothing extravagant, so pretty much any bar can make it. The best thing about these orders, too, is that they're dirt cheap (and sometimes, bars don't even charge you for them).

    5. And speaking of saving money, look at past credit card statements and tally up how much $$$ you’ve typically spent on alcohol in the past (or use the I Am Sober app to do so). That way, you can physically see how much money you’re saving, and you can use that money to treat yourself to something special instead!

    A manicured hand
    Syd Robinson

    My splurge of choice is ✨my nails✨. Looking down at them just makes me happy, even though I did completely have to re-learn how to type and text with them. WORTH IT!

    6. Look into alcohol-free places and events near you and, for the love of all that is holy, GO TO THEM!!!

    Syd Robinson

    Living in New York City, I'm privileged that tons of sober/sober-curious events exist here. But as sobriety is becoming more widely talked about, non-alcoholic bottle shops, bars, and events are popping up out of the woodwork!

    One of my favorite alcohol-free event companies is Absence of Proof, which hosts pop-up parties all over the US! I've gone to several of their events and have made friends at every single one. I love, love, LOOOVE them!!!

    I even wrote about attending one here if you're interested!

    7. Advocate for more inclusive menu options when you see restaurants or bars are lacking them!

    Screenshot of a text
    Syd Robinson

    Something that's helped me remain alcohol-free is feeling like I'm a part of something bigger than myself. One small way I've felt has made a difference is that when I go to a restaurant or bar and they don't have any non-alcoholic options, I'll kindly DM them and ask if they'd consider adding some. Most places are pretty receptive to this (as it will just mean more business for them!) so it really is just a lil' sumthin' sumthin' you can do to advocate for inclusivity!

    Above is an example of what I say when I message places.

    8. Plan "activity parties" that don't revolve around JUST drinking.

    Syd Robinson

    My friend Abby planned a FABULOUS "Bouquets and Bagels" party where everyone made bouquets and — naturally — enjoyed an equally FABULOUS bagel spread! It was honestly one of the most fun and memorable parties I've ever been to, and, for once, drinking wasn't the main activity. Plus, everyone got to go home with their own beautiful bouquet!

    9. And in that same vein, encourage your loved ones to try more activities with you that also aren't centered around drinking.

    Syd Robinson

    Instead of just hanging out at bars with friends, my friend group started going to so many other COOLER things: We went to craft parties, outdoor concerts, movie nights, etc. That's why whenever someone says, "There's nothing to do besides go out to drinks!" I always internally roll my eyes.

    10. Everybody says this, and maybe it feels overdone, but, like, it's not: Make time to journal.

    A journal
    Sharpie / giphy.com

    Quitting drinking is a radical choice in today's alcohol-obsessed society, and it gives you a lot to think about. Journaling when you're feeling stressed is a much healthier option than reaching for a drink.

    Some questions I've journaled about are "When I've wanted a drink, what feelings was I trying to suppress?" and of course, "In what ways has my life changed since I've stopped drinking?"

    11. As a way to help take your mind off of alcohol or any strong cravings, try to replace that behavior with healthier activities. For example, I started taking hot yoga classes as a way to channel my energy in a new and productive way.

    A woman taking a selfie
    Syd Robinson

    As an extremely anxious, overly stimulated person, I've found that hot yoga helps me a lot with mindfulness. I leave every class in a much calmer mental state than when I arrived, and I make a point to also practice at home with guided YouTube videos (just at a regular room temperature lol).

    If you're looking for recs, Yoga with Adriene is my YouTube go-to!

    12. Sign up for a mocktail making class so you can make yourself — or anyone else! — a lil' fancy treat whenever you feel like it.

    Mocktails
    Syd Robinson

    My friends got me an online mocktail making class for my birthday, and it was THE BEST! I'm now a half-decent mixologist and can make killer mocktails (or cocktails for the friends of mine who do drink). More than anything, though, I was touched that my friends got me such a thoughtful gift. If you have a loved one who doesn't drink or is even just trying to drink less, this could be a great option for their next present! Or, ya know, TREAT YOURSELF!!!

    13. Explore places you haven't been before (even just locally), and sometimes, make a point to go on your own.

    Syd Robinson

    I'd never been to a botanic garden, so one day, my friends and I decided it was time we paid one a visit. Getting out of my usual neighborhood bubble reminded me that there's so much more out there, which is something that I — a natural homebody — sometimes need reminding of.

    When I've wanted to stay local, I now make a conscious effort to walk different routes around my neighborhood. These days, my dog, Phoebe, and I go for little trail walks in our local park every morning. We discover something new every day, and it allows me to embrace the fact that not drinking has converted me into a Morning Person™!!!

    However, the best part about my walks with Phoebe is that they always allow me my own time to think and reflect, and I find I have so much more clarity and peace of mind going into my days. That, and I get to spend more quality time with my favorite lil' puglet (who never gets shorted on walks due to hangovers anymore).

    14. Consider getting more involved in your community and its PLETHORA of recreational activities.

    Syd Robinson

    Okay, TBH, I was proud of myself for this one: I joined a softball league! However, I was quickly humbled by my lack of athletic ability and overall unwillingness to risk getting my face smashed in while trying to catch a ball. I only attended two games. Oh well! If I'm honest, I only wanted to join for the gag of playing with a pink girly pop glove. 😌💅 Glad I got out of my comfort zone, though!

    15. Tell your family and friends about your decision so that they can support you in the ways that you need.

    A text conversation
    Syd Robinson

    When I quit, I made it a point to tell my family and friends that it was something important to me. Luckily, I'm surrounded by a lot of amazing, supportive people who all wanted to be there for me in any way they could, so there was no pushback whatsoever. Instead, they were all eager to do and try new things with me (and text me their own non-alcoholic reviews!) and never pressured me into having even "just one."

    If the people in your life don't respect your boundaries around alcohol, then you may want to reeeeeally think about the company you're keeping. That's another conversation, though.

    And lastly, remember:

    16. You're trying something new — let that be EXCITING!!!

    Screenshot from &quot;The Kardashians&quot;
    E!

    Like anything else in life, mindset is EVERYTHING. For example, if you're going into not drinking with the mindset of "This is so limiting, and it's gonna suck," then it's gonna suck. But if you try and remember what you're gaining — less hangovers, more hours in a day, deeper connections, new experiences, etc. — then you're giving yourself more things to look forward to, and you might even find it rewarding. Try and embrace that excitement and let it be contagious. Because it will be.

    I'd love to know what helped you when you first stopped drinking or cut back. Please tell me in the comments!!!

    If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) and find more resources here.