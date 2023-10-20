30 Bestselling Furniture Pieces From Wayfair That Were Essentially Designed For Homebodies

1. An upholstered sofa bed that will look perfect in your at-home office. Plus, when you’re tired of sitting or standing at your desk, you can grab your work and lounge on this cozy bed.
2. A set of modern patio chairs with cushions you won’t want to get out of because your outdoor space needs a little love. If you live in a place where fall = mildly cooler summer, you're gonna want these babies for all your backyard get togethers.
3. A large vegan leather ottoman because having something soft to place your feet on is perfect for your movie nights. Plus, it will steadily hold your popcorn and other movie snacks.
4. A desk chair for those days when you don't feel like working from bed but still want to sit in something plush and luxurious. Bum, meet this chair.
5. A queen-sized gray couch that converts into a pull-out bed because sometimes having to move from couch to bed just to sleep is too much effort.
6. A beanbag lounger because you deserve to be cradled in comfort while you're reading or playing video games. It's definitely an upgrade from your childhood beanbag chair.
7. An upholstered platform bed with storage if you need extra room to store all of your things after your recent online shopping extravaganza. Plus, the fabric of the bed is incredibly soft and you’ll love how it looks in your room.
8. A wicker outdoor daybed so you can make your backyard feel like you’re at a luxury resort in Aruba. Once you place it on your patio, you’ll be transported to a tropical vacation — all without leaving your home!
9. A chaise lounge chair for the sole reason it's literally the best way to relax in the evening with your cat. Just grab a blanket and your favorite book and you're set!
10. A comfortable daybed that yes, is technically for your hard, but would also look great in your sunroom. Who needs the beach, anyway?
11. A set of durable stools perfect for those days when leaving the house is out of the question, and you want to eat your takeout somewhere other than your couch. You'll love dining in these comfortable stools.
12. A lounge chair complete with a cozy seat because that reading nook you’ve been dying to create is simply begging for this.
13. An upholstered velvet couch because it’s Zoom-background-worthy and SO comfortable. It’s perfect for those days you’d rather not work at a desk or table.
14. A round velvet ottoman that fits perfectly with the vibes of the season and is also a wonderful place to rest your feet or your behind after a long day of staring at Excel sheets.
15. A set of four upholstered dining chairs — everyone knows the best nights are spent eating dinner in comfortable chairs with your best friends. And these are those chairs.
16. A set of patio chairs with cloud-like cushions for the beautiful fall days when being outside is the only place you want to be (even in the chill). Light a fire, grab a glass of wine, and you'll be all set.
17. A comfortable swivel chair that also reclines (the dream combination TBH) perfect for a nursery or to upgrade that dreadfully uncomfortable sitting chair you've had for ages.
18. A platform bed with a comfortable upholstered wingback headboard designed for Saturday breakfast, lunch, and dinner in bed while binge-watching your favorite show. I don't make the rules.
19. A two-piece sectional because even though your TV room is on the smaller side, you deserve to enjoy the comfort that a sectional provides. Once you feel how soft it is, it will quickly replace your desk, dining room table, and even your bed for the time being.
20. A versatile upholstered ottoman if you're the person in your friend group who has yet to invest in a pouf. They’re comfortable to sit in and super stylish — no promises your pets won’t hog it.
21. A porch swing you can use to bring some modern unique flare to your space. This is perfect for lounging in the sun during the summer but also fits equally as beautifully in your house come fall and winter.
22. A twin-sized daybed perfect for spontaneous Bridgerton-themed photo shoots and midday naps alike.
23. A glamorous velvet armchair if your living room could use a fun pop of color. When you’re in one space more often than not, it can get boring — spice it up with this bad boy.
24. A set of bar stools that swivel for those days that Sunday brunch and Sunday football coincide. Guests will be able to swivel back and forth to see the TV and eat their food, effectively making you the best host in the biz.
25. A rolled arm loveseat covered in soft velvet — why would you ever want to lounge on something that isn't velvet? It's a no-brainer, imo.
26. A wide boucle upholstered swivel armchair because making your living room as cozy as possible is a right of passage for us homebodies.
27. A six-piece sectional couch — if your preferred place to be is at home, you simply need a sectional, that's just science. Especially one that can be formed into your ideal layout. There’s so much room for lounging.
29. A quilted recliner chair for your bedroom because having a little spot dedicated to reading on your Kindle is what dreams are made of. You'll buy more and more books just so you can spend more time relaxing in this chair.
30. And a modern plush bed if you're the kind of person who's always looking for a reason to stay in bed longer. When you're sleeping on something as comfy and stylish as this, the excuses to stay in it are included.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.