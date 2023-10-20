BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    30 Bestselling Furniture Pieces From Wayfair That Were Essentially Designed For Homebodies

    You simply can't find cozier options.

    SydneyWingfield
    by SydneyWingfield

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. An upholstered sofa bed that will look perfect in your at-home office. Plus, when you’re tired of sitting or standing at your desk, you can grab your work and lounge on this cozy bed.

    reviewer image of the gray sofa in front of a bed
    Suzanne/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Omg!!!!!! Sooo fab!!!!! Ordered the beige chenille￼, love the comfort, love the look, ordered the accent pillows of different sizes to complete the look. Hollywood glam for sure.  Thanks, Wayfair, for another great product." —Gregory

    Price: $799.99 (originally $1,062)

    2. A set of modern patio chairs with cushions you won’t want to get out of because your outdoor space needs a little love. If you live in a place where fall = mildly cooler summer, you're gonna want these babies for all your backyard get togethers.

    The modern patio chairs on a reviewer&#x27;s patio
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These chairs are the best!!! I love them so much: clean, sleek and stylish. I love the white cushions, as most outdoor furniture has those beige cushions. I originally had them outside, but decided to keep this furniture in a closed-in patio away from the rain and outdoor elements." —Amy

    Price: $440+ (available in two colors) 

    3. A large vegan leather ottoman because having something soft to place your feet on is perfect for your movie nights. Plus, it will steadily hold your popcorn and other movie snacks.

    reviewer image of the white ottoman
    Patty/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I am very happy with this ottoman. No issues with delivery, packaged very nicely, just had to put on the legs. The color is perfect for my furniture. I chose the black faux, which is really a distressed dark charcoal gray. Fits perfectly with my sectional. I totally recommend it!" —Terri

    Price: $249.99+ (originally $349.99+, available in three colors)

    4. A desk chair for those days when you don't feel like working from bed but still want to sit in something plush and luxurious. Bum, meet this chair.

    The desk chair in the color camel
    Camel/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is a great chair! I ordered it for my daughter to use at the desk in her room. She uses it every single day and find her sitting in it most of the time. Highly recommend." —Andrea

    Price: $259.99+ (available in four colors)

    5. A queen-sized gray couch that converts into a pull-out bed because sometimes having to move from couch to bed just to sleep is too much effort.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super satisfied with this purchase!! This was my first Wayfair purchase and I am pleased with the quality of the product and the large package shipping process! This convertible sofa is super comfy!! Queen sheets fit perfectly! Assembly was easy!" —Rebel

    Price: $813.95+ (originally $1,299.50+, available in two colors)

    6. A beanbag lounger because you deserve to be cradled in comfort while you're reading or playing video games. It's definitely an upgrade from your childhood beanbag chair.

    The bean bag lounger
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Oh man, this beanbag is amazing! It's super comfy and the size is great! This is a must get beanbag! I'll definitely recommend this to my family and friends." —Roberto

    Price: $72.96+ (originally $94.99, available in six colors)

    7. An upholstered platform bed with storage if you need extra room to store all of your things after your recent online shopping extravaganza. Plus, the fabric of the bed is incredibly soft and you’ll love how it looks in your room.

    The upholstered platform bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "In LOVE with this bed frame. Finding a hydraulic frame for a King is VERY difficult to find. Especially at a reasonable price. Purchased for our new Tempurpedic Pro Breeze King mattress and it works great even with the flat foundations we got for added mattress support. Mattress fits perfectly. It’s relatively easy to assemble. Instructions were well written and all pieces were there and labeled correctly. Received several compliments on it already. Very happy with this purchase." —Jessica

    Price: $326.99+ (originally $899.99+, available in sizes full–king and five colors)

    8. A wicker outdoor daybed so you can make your backyard feel like you’re at a luxury resort in Aruba. Once you place it on your patio, you’ll be transported to a tropical vacation — all without leaving your home!

    The wicker outdoor daybed on a reviewer&#x27;s deck
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "The egg is my favorite purchase from Wayfair to date. It’s fun and sturdy and get also easy to move on the proof deck. I’m a big girl so I think I’m wearing these cushions down pretty quickly I will probably invest in another circular cushion because this piece really rocks." —Sarah

    Price: $460

    9. A chaise lounge chair for the sole reason it's literally the best way to relax in the evening with your cat. Just grab a blanket and your favorite book and you're set!

    The gray chaise lounge chair in a reviewer&#x27;s room
    Cynthia/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’m SO happy with my purchase of this chair! The color is perfect and such a “pop of color” to bring the room together! It’s very comfortable and perfect for my size- head fits just right to relax & my legs stretched out in front of me! I’m excited for our next movie night in my own space, my new chair! THANKS WAYFAIR! I’ll be looking to you first the next time I am in the furniture market!" —Christina

    Price: $205.99+ (originally $289.99+, available in four colors)

    10. A comfortable daybed that yes, is technically for your hard, but would also look great in your sunroom. Who needs the beach, anyway?

    The daybed on a reviewer&#x27;s porch with green pillows
    Nahid/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love it!! With two people it was very easy to assemble. It took about an hour. The cushions are grey with a slight greenish tinge which worked perfectly with my rug. All in all, the daybed is a wonderful addition to the veranda!" —Aku

    Price: $399.99+ (originally $449.99+, available in three colors)

    11. A set of durable stools perfect for those days when leaving the house is out of the question, and you want to eat your takeout somewhere other than your couch. You'll love dining in these comfortable stools.

    Wayfair, Kylee/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Omg!!!!!! Perfection!!!!!! Lightweight yet durable and so industrial looking! So happy with this purchase!!!!!!! Also, the perfect height because now I can cross my legs comfortably." —Margarita

    Price: $145.88+ (originally $156.99+, available in three heights and five colors)

    12. A lounge chair complete with a cozy seat because that reading nook you’ve been dying to create is simply begging for this.

    The taupe lounge chair with wooden legs in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    Signe/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely delighted with the Bruneta Lounge Chairs! We needed two chairs for our living room but space is limited. We prefer mid century modern so I was excited to find this chair. I’m nearly 70 and I was able to unbox and assemble the chairs with ease. Once the parts were laid out it took less than 30 minutes to assemble both. Happy to report they are as comfortable as they are beautiful. The online images are a true representation of the product (always a concern of mine)." —Jean

    Price: $429.99+ (originally $529, available in two colors)

    13. An upholstered velvet couch because it’s Zoom-background-worthy and SO comfortable. It’s perfect for those days you’d rather not work at a desk or table.

    reviewer image of the tan couch
    Jessica/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this couch! Beautiful, rich color and stylish acrylic feet. My friends can’t get enough of it! So much personality in one piece." —Regina

    Price: $1,379.99+ (available in three colors) 

    14. A round velvet ottoman that fits perfectly with the vibes of the season and is also a wonderful place to rest your feet or your behind after a long day of staring at Excel sheets.

    The round velvet ottoman
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Very happy with purchase, fits perfect and is a solid and comfy ottoman to rest my feet on. Love the color, so pretty in person." —Julia

    Price: $84.99 (originally $94.99)

    15. A set of four upholstered dining chairs — everyone knows the best nights are spent eating dinner in comfortable chairs with your best friends. And these are those chairs.

    The set of grey upholstered dining chairs around a reviewer&#x27;s table
    Audrey/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these chairs! Exactly what I was looking for, they fit perfectly with my table. Sturdy, comfortable and easy to assemble." —Evy

    Price: $349.99+ (originally $419.99+, available in seven colors) 

    16. A set of patio chairs with cloud-like cushions for the beautiful fall days when being outside is the only place you want to be (even in the chill). Light a fire, grab a glass of wine, and you'll be all set.

    The set of white patio chairs around a reviewer&#x27;s fire pit
    Kim/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love these chairs! They’re beautiful, solid (don’t teeter or feel cheap), and most importantly super comfortable! Seats are deep, cushions are supportive while cushy. Literally sitting on my porch, in this comfy chair, enjoying my morning cup of coffee!! Currently hunting for a small patio table to finish our set up." —Luana

    Price: $466.60+ (originally $1,138, available in two colors)

    17. A comfortable swivel chair that also reclines (the dream combination TBH) perfect for a nursery or to upgrade that dreadfully uncomfortable sitting chair you've had for ages.

    The beige swivel chair in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    Gillian/Wayfair

    Promising review: "So comfy! Really easy to put together, too. Perfect for our living room with two little ones that want rocked all the time. Updated we loved this chair so much that we bought a second one to fill out the space. Everyone that visits talks about how comfy it is!" —Haley Faye

    Price: $239.99+ (originally $891, available in five colors)

    18. A platform bed with a comfortable upholstered wingback headboard designed for Saturday breakfast, lunch, and dinner in bed while binge-watching your favorite show. I don't make the rules.

    The platform bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The color is so beautiful in person. Very easy to put together. Took less than one hour doing it alone. It's my first Wayfair purchase and I'll definitely be back for more items to spruce up my home decor." —Anonymous

    Price: $203.99+ (originally $579.99+, available in sizes full–king and five colors)

    19. A two-piece sectional because even though your TV room is on the smaller side, you deserve to enjoy the comfort that a sectional provides. Once you feel how soft it is, it will quickly replace your desk, dining room table, and even your bed for the time being.

    reviewer image of the gray couch with colorful pillows on it
    Jennifer/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This Luxe Sectional is soo worth the buy! This is better than any cloud couch! SUPER SOFT! We see why they call it the Sleep Sniper! We are in love. We were going to chose a larger sectional but realized we needed something smaller for our apartment. This couch is still huge though! Very spacious!" —Rickina

    Price: $1,480+ (available in four colors) 

    20. A versatile upholstered ottoman if you're the person in your friend group who has yet to invest in a pouf. They’re comfortable to sit in and super stylish — no promises your pets won’t hog it.

    the blue ottoman in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    Dana/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful round ottoman that is both light to carry, but also comfortable to sit down on. The rose color is a beautiful light blush, a very light pink that is still quite neutral. Very pleased with my purchase." —Anonymous

    Price: $177+ (originally $275; available in five colors)

    21. A porch swing you can use to bring some modern unique flare to your space. This is perfect for lounging in the sun during the summer but also fits equally as beautifully in your house come fall and winter.

    The swing in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    NG/Wayfair

    Promising review: "The Iyanna swing with stand was just what I had been looking for my reading nook. I had been wanting a swing chair for some time and after much research I found the perfect chair. It was so easy to assemble. The hardest part was removing and unwrapping the hardware (and it really was not that hard). The cushion is comfy but I do feel it will need an extra pillow or two for optimal comfort. For the price and quality it is a win win." —Anne Marie

    Price: $207.9+ (originally $399.99, available in five colors) 

    22. A twin-sized daybed perfect for spontaneous Bridgerton-themed photo shoots and midday naps alike.

    the daybed in gray
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I’ve had this bed frame for a few months now and I can’t emphasis enough how great it is! The quality is top notch for the price. I haven’t had any issues with squeaking or movement when sitting/laying on the bed (must note that it sits on a carpet surface). My twin mattress fits perfectly within the frame. Would definitely recommend this if you are looking for a daybed frame that could pass as a sofa. Mattress is 13.5” high (I recommend an extra firm mattress if you want to sit up with a supported sofa feel)." —Rachelle

    Price: $334+ (originally $460+; available in two colors)

    23. A glamorous velvet armchair if your living room could use a fun pop of color. When you’re in one space more often than not, it can get boring — spice it up with this bad boy.

    reviewer image of the orange arm chair in their home
    Kelly/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this chair! Great rich dark orange velvet. This is a solid and well made chair. Easy to assemble. A bit stiff but comfortable and will be even better once broken in. Beautiful chair that fits our MCM style." —Laura

    Price: $419.99+ (originally $509.99; available in three colors) 

    24. A set of bar stools that swivel for those days that Sunday brunch and Sunday football coincide. Guests will be able to swivel back and forth to see the TV and eat their food, effectively making you the best host in the biz.

    the bar stool with gray cushions
    Maureen/Wayfair

    Promising review: "So far have been really happy with these chairs. Easy and quick to assemble and comfortable to sit in for periods of time. Grey color and fabric is stylish yet neutral enough to match most schemes. The unusual shape really appealed to us and think it adds a nice feature to our new kitchen." —VM

    Price: $360+ (originally $638, available in two colors)

    25. A rolled arm loveseat covered in soft velvet — why would you ever want to lounge on something that isn't velvet? It's a no-brainer, imo.

    The rolled arm loveseat
    Anonymous/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love the color and texture. Fits perfectly in our small apartment. The only thing is that it is a bit on the firm side but my husband and I don’t mind at all! If you want a super soft or cushiony couch, this one may not be the best for that. The pillows were a great little detail too. Overall, great couch!" —Anonymous

    Price: $289.99+ (originally $335.99, available in three colors)

    26. A wide boucle upholstered swivel armchair because making your living room as cozy as possible is a right of passage for us homebodies.

    two of the taupe colored chairs in a reviewer&#x27;s room
    Jennifer/Wayfair

    Promising review: "These chairs are soooo good! They are beautiful, comfy and wide. I thought the price was great too. And they’ve held up so well with two little ones. 1010. Would highly recommend!" —Molly

    Price: $369.99+ (originally $414.99, available in five colors)

    27. A six-piece sectional couch — if your preferred place to be is at home, you simply need a sectional, that's just science. Especially one that can be formed into your ideal layout. There’s so much room for lounging.

    The six piece sectional couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely stunning totally loved this couch so easy to put together most definitely comfortable. The color matches with anything. It definitely holds up. Would definitely recommend!!!!" —Selena

    Price: $749.99+ (originally $899.99, available in five colors)

    28. A chair hammock you can hang anywhere you like and escape to when you just need some “me time."

    The chair hammock in a reviewer&#x27;s home
    Shirley/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Every great thing everyone has said about this hammock chair is true! It is soooo soft and comfortable. It even looks good just hanging up in our pavilion. I could sleep in this chair and look forward to a few naps or moments of relaxation as often as I can. I can either sit in it or stretch out my legs and almost lay down. I'm 5'5"." —Rebecca

    Price: $69.95 (originally $134.91, available in four colors)

    29. A quilted recliner chair for your bedroom because having a little spot dedicated to reading on your Kindle is what dreams are made of. You'll buy more and more books just so you can spend more time relaxing in this chair.

    reviewer image of the plush recliner chair in a reading corner
    Stephanie/Wayfair

    Promising review: "This is the most comfortable reading chair you’ll find. Whether sitting up or laying down it’s got you totally supported" —Nina

    Price: $112.99+ (orignally $229; available in eight colors) 

    30. And a modern plush bed if you're the kind of person who's always looking for a reason to stay in bed longer. When you're sleeping on something as comfy and stylish as this, the excuses to stay in it are included.

    reviewer image of the gold and white bed
    Erin/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Love this bed! The upholstered head and footboard are perfect for my accident-prone son to ensure no head injuries while in bed! And love the style for our superhero-themed room! Very moody!" —Robyn

    Price: $219.99+ (available in sizes full–king and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.