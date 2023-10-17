20 Affordable Home Upgrades From Target That'll Have Your Guests Thinking You Splurged

1. A creamy accent chair with beautiful clean lines that looks more like a sculpture than something to sit on. Your guests will think you spent thousands but little do they know, it costs less than $200.
2. A ceramic decorative vase to add a pop of blue to any dull room. Use it as a decor item by itself or add a bit of greenery to bring an organic feel to the space. The rounded shape and delicious color are sure to catch all your guests' attention.
3. A mid-century modern style TV stand that also has a display case and a storage unit—what an overachiever! If you want a complete makeover, this all-in-one unit will make your TV viewing a stylish experience.
4. A beautiful caned headboard that'll give you vacation vibes in all the right way. Give your whole bedroom a new look by simply adding or swapping out the headboard and in an instant, you'll feel like you're in a different space.
5. A statement bench that can go pretty much anywhere in the house. The waterfall design will give your room a designer’s touch while the dual functionality will provide a place for decor items or a seat to slip your shoes on.
6. An artificial maple tree because it looks just like the real thing and you don't have to spend a whole lotta money. May I introduce you to the magic that is the artificial plant? Easy to clean and with no watering involved, you’ll be fooling everyone around you that you’re great at taking care of your plants. Jokes on them.
7. A glass library cabinet to beautifully display your collectibles, books, and your favorite things, all in one spot—be prepared to be admiring it every time you walk into the room.
8. A luxurious wingback upholstered bed fit for a modern-day royal. Gone are the days of counting sheep when you can make champagne wishes in the comfort of your new regal bed.
9. A decorative marble figure that can stand alone as an accent piece or be used as a bookend. The mix of circular and square shapes offers a modern flair to any room whether you add it to your console, coffee table, or somewhere else that needs a little facelift. This will liven up your room and give it that expensive look you’ve been daydreaming of.
10. A mid-century style upholstered nightstand because it's cute as a button and surprisingly functional. Don’t let its small stature fool you as it can hold a whole lotta things without cramping your style.
11. A sweet mushroom stool almost too cute to use. Almost. Whether you want to rest your legs on it like an ottoman, have it as extra seating, or hug it like a stuffed animal, this mushroom will make you feel all cozy and warm inside.
12. A stackable pouf with casters to liven up your living space while offering comfortable seating on the floor. Untie the poufs to reveal three separate footrests or seats all perfectly comfy thanks to the velvety upholstery. Great for entertaining or lounging all the same.
13. A rattan table lamp with diagonal lines that'll give you beachy vibes all year round. Give your room a refresh by adding this table lamp to any end table or nightstand. Once you turn on the switch, voila — immediate warmth to your space that will keep you feeling bright and fuzzy inside.
14. A white ceramic end table for bringing modern art to the comfort of your home. Looking more like a sculpture than a functional table, you can use this baby to bring texture and modern design to your space. Leave it alone, or dress it up with some of your favorite candles, a vase, or magazines — ta-da.
15. A wood console table that’s beautiful but also practical. From the burled wood design to its clean lines, the console looks both modern and natural and the tabletop has enough space to hold some of your favorite decor items including your plants, bowls, books, and more.
16. An emerald green tufted track arm sofa here to bring old Hollywood glamour back into the spotlight for a fraction of the cost. You would have to pay somewhere in the thousands for a similar piece but at $650, this is a steal!
17. A wooden coffee table because the criss-cross pattern and the clean lines draws your attention to the center of the room. Add a few coffee table books or candles on top and you've transformed your room without doing too much.
18. A caned desk meant to be the star of the room. Art-deco-inspired, the woven caned doors on both sides of the desk, along with the clean lines of the legs, make this a modern beauty. Not to mention all the storage it brings!
19. A corner ladder display shelving unit so it can finally fill that — you guessed it — corner space you don't know what to do with. Use it as a resting place for all of your art pieces, decor items, and even fun trinkets. The industrial metal frame gives off a nice edgy vibe if your style is more punk rock and less chill farmhouse.
20. A velvet ottoman perfect for adding extra seating to your entryway or small space. Don’t let the word ottoman fool you because this small chair packs a punch — the luxurious feel of velvet and contemporary design gives this small but mighty ottoman an expensive feel. But the actual price? Let’s keep it between us, or it will sell out fast.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.