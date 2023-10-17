BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    20 Affordable Home Upgrades From Target That'll Have Your Guests Thinking You Splurged

    Why pay more when you can pay less on a home upgrade.

    Susan Yoo-Lee
    by Susan Yoo-Lee

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A creamy accent chair with beautiful clean lines that looks more like a sculpture than something to sit on. Your guests will think you spent thousands but little do they know, it costs less than $200.

    Fully upholstered cream accent chair
    Target

    Promising review: "Bought this for my small 1 bedroom apartment and it's the perfect size. Not a large chair but perfect for my space & my 6'4" partner is very comfortable in it so it's not TOO small. Looks more expensive than it is. Our couch is taupe and it matches well so not too grey like other reviews have mentioned. Not the easiest assembly but after a couple of tries we managed.” —Elizabeth C

    Price: $157.50 (originally $210)

    2. A ceramic decorative vase to add a pop of blue to any dull room. Use it as a decor item by itself or add a bit of greenery to bring an organic feel to the space. The rounded shape and delicious color are sure to catch all your guests' attention.

    Ceramic blue vase
    Target

    Promising review: “I love the color of this beautiful vase, it’s even prettier in person. If you’re going for fun colors in your home, you need this!! It feels and looks so expensive!” —Ang

    Price: $21.25 (originally $25)

    3. A mid-century modern style TV stand that also has a display case and a storage unit—what an overachiever! If you want a complete makeover, this all-in-one unit will make your TV viewing a stylish experience.

    Wooden mid-century modern style all-in-one TV stand, display case, and storage unit
    Target

    Promising review: “Very attractive, simple to assemble, quality is what you would expect from a assemble yourself piece of furniture. I really like that you can choose how long the pieces by sliding the shelf on the chores. The user makes it fit the room. The drawers hold a lot of stuff! One of my drawers is full of heavy cookbooks and it still opens and closes smoothly.” —Molly

    Price: $235.99

    4. A beautiful caned headboard that'll give you vacation vibes in all the right way. Give your whole bedroom a new look by simply adding or swapping out the headboard and in an instant, you'll feel like you're in a different space.

    Wooden Caned Headboard
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this headboard! I've had it for about a year now, and it still looks like it did when I first got it. Also, it's really easy to assemble, so bonus points for that.” —Cal

    Price: $170

    5. A statement bench that can go pretty much anywhere in the house. The waterfall design will give your room a designer’s touch while the dual functionality will provide a place for decor items or a seat to slip your shoes on.

    Cream boucle waterfall bench
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this amazing piece. It added that extra touch to my dining table!”—Lalaf

    Price: $126+ (available in two colors)

    6. An artificial maple tree because it looks just like the real thing and you don't have to spend a whole lotta money. May I introduce you to the magic that is the artificial plant? Easy to clean and with no watering involved, you’ll be fooling everyone around you that you’re great at taking care of your plants. Jokes on them.

    Artificial maple tree
    Target

    Promising review: “Love the leaves....realistic, color is believable. The pot is ceramic and a nice color along with interior material being realistic looking also. Great height and just perfect next to my sofa.” —Christianmom1234

    Price: $150

    7. A glass library cabinet to beautifully display your collectibles, books, and your favorite things, all in one spot—be prepared to be admiring it every time you walk into the room.

    White glass library cabinet
    Target

    Promising review: “This cabinet is beautiful and doors were perfect, if you follow the instructions it will be aligned! Took like 35 minutes to assemble super easy!” —Do not buy

    Price: $200 (originally $250)

    8. A luxurious wingback upholstered bed fit for a modern-day royal. Gone are the days of counting sheep when you can make champagne wishes in the comfort of your new regal bed.

    Wingback upholstered bed
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this bed SO much. From the reviews, I knew the green color would be much lighter and it’s exactly what I wanted. Love that there’s no space between the tufted headboard and the side boards. The legs are perfect for our mid-century look.” —SG

    Price: $289.99+ (available in sizes full–king and three colors)

    9. A decorative marble figure that can stand alone as an accent piece or be used as a bookend. The mix of circular and square shapes offers a modern flair to any room whether you add it to your console, coffee table, or somewhere else that needs a little facelift. This will liven up your room and give it that expensive look you’ve been daydreaming of.

    Marble decorative object
    Target

    Promising review: “Just bought two of these wonderful marble pieces of modern art and put pillar candles on them. The stone is a beautiful muted color and they look grand on the mantle. To change things up I'll also try them as bookends!” —Mcgee Lover

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25)

    10. A mid-century style upholstered nightstand because it's cute as a button and surprisingly functional. Don’t let its small stature fool you as it can hold a whole lotta things without cramping your style.

    the gray nightstand
    Target

    Promising review: “Great nightstand. Beautiful and practical.” —Shelly

    Price: $143.99

    11. A sweet mushroom stool almost too cute to use. Almost. Whether you want to rest your legs on it like an ottoman, have it as extra seating, or hug it like a stuffed animal, this mushroom will make you feel all cozy and warm inside.

    the mushroom stool with a blanket on it
    Target

    Promising review: “Super fun piece! Will add visual interest to any space. Love the texture & cozy off-white color of this mushroom ottoman. It has a very generous surface area that can serve as a foot rest; little seat; a place to sit a tray, blankets, etc. it is not super tall, but worked perfectly with the height of my egg chair. Can’t wait until the rust colored one comes back!” —CozyClark

    Price: $120 (available in two colors)

    12. A stackable pouf with casters to liven up your living space while offering comfortable seating on the floor. Untie the poufs to reveal three separate footrests or seats all perfectly comfy thanks to the velvety upholstery. Great for entertaining or lounging all the same.

    Target

    Promising review: “Love this!!!! It’s on wheels and can be moved easily. It’s also very soft and velvety. Multipurpose too!” —Rrrstars

    Price: $90 (available in two colors)

    13. A rattan table lamp with diagonal lines that'll give you beachy vibes all year round. Give your room a refresh by adding this table lamp to any end table or nightstand. Once you turn on the switch, voila — immediate warmth to your space that will keep you feeling bright and fuzzy inside.

    Rattan diagonal weave table lamp
    Target

    Promising review: “I love this lamp so much! It goes great just like I envisioned. I was worried since it’s basket like material it wouldn’t be sturdy, but it’s super sturdy and looks amazing. The nightstand and basket are also a target win that I’m very happy with as well!” —llovej123 

    Price: $65 

    14. A white ceramic end table for bringing modern art to the comfort of your home. Looking more like a sculpture than a functional table, you can use this baby to bring texture and modern design to your space. Leave it alone, or dress it up with some of your favorite candles, a vase, or magazines — ta-da.

    Ceramic sculptural end table
    Target

    Promising review: “Absolutely love!! So so beautiful. Would buy over & over again. I recommend buying online and having it shipped. I noticed most of the ones in the stores are scratched.” —NC8

    Price: $120

    15. A wood console table that’s beautiful but also practical. From the burled wood design to its clean lines, the console looks both modern and natural and the tabletop has enough space to hold some of your favorite decor items including your plants, bowls, books, and more.

    Burled wood console table
    Target

    Promising review: “I finally snagged this when it came back in stock and it’s amazing! For the price it’s a gem! It’s small but perfect for a smaller home.” —Cecil P

    Price: $300 (available in two colors)

    16. An emerald green tufted track arm sofa here to bring old Hollywood glamour back into the spotlight for a fraction of the cost. You would have to pay somewhere in the thousands for a similar piece but at $650, this is a steal!

    Tufted emerald green sofa
    Target

    Promising review: “Ooohhh eemmm geeeeee!!!! I love it, I love it, I love it!!! Worth every penny!!! The color is spot on, super soft and smooth, comfy, I have no complaints!! It would have been even more easier to put together with 2 people but I didn’t want to wait on anyone haha 😅 and I did just fine!” —Nunya 

    Price: $650

    17. A wooden coffee table because the criss-cross pattern and the clean lines draws your attention to the center of the room. Add a few coffee table books or candles on top and you've transformed your room without doing too much.

    Black wooden criss cross coffee table
    Target

    Promising review: “Sturdy and looks high end. We have a large 5-6 person couch and the table is perfect for the couch/space. Has held up well after 18 months with new puppy/in our home.” —nj

    Price: $250

    18. A caned desk meant to be the star of the room. Art-deco-inspired, the woven caned doors on both sides of the desk, along with the clean lines of the legs, make this a modern beauty. Not to mention all the storage it brings!

    Art deco style caned desk
    Target

    Promising review: “Loved the look of this desk, was hesitant about the quality but this beauty is the real deal. Real wood, easy build for two people, and fits my desktop and laptop with room to spare.” —Danielle

    Price: $300 (available in two colors)

    19. A corner ladder display shelving unit so it can finally fill that — you guessed it — corner space you don't know what to do with. Use it as a resting place for all of your art pieces, decor items, and even fun trinkets. The industrial metal frame gives off a nice edgy vibe if your style is more punk rock and less chill farmhouse.

    Freestanding corner metal frame shelf
    Target

    Promising review: “I'm really happy with this. It was a cinch to put together even working solo and it feels very sturdy. Unless you get right up on top of it, it looks like a much higher-end piece than it is. Does a great job of dressing up an awkward corner in our living room and the staircases.” —LunaC

    Price: $189.99 (available in two colors)

    20. A velvet ottoman perfect for adding extra seating to your entryway or small space. Don’t let the word ottoman fool you because this small chair packs a punch — the luxurious feel of velvet and contemporary design gives this small but mighty ottoman an expensive feel. But the actual price? Let’s keep it between us, or it will sell out fast.

    Velvet ottoman
    Target

    Promising review: “Beautiful and sturdy. This ottoman is perfect for the end of our bed. Can’t wait for them to restock to grab up more!” —Danielle

    Price: $140 (available in two colors)

