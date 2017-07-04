Sections

TVAndMovies

21 Tweets About Disney That Will Fuck Up Your Childhood Forever

"Goofy should have a dead wife."

Posted on
Stephen LaConte
Stephen LaConte
BuzzFeed Staff

1.

BELLE: There goes the baker with his tray like always BAKER: well there goes Belle, singing her DAILY MEAN SONG about us
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

BELLE: There goes the baker with his tray like always BAKER: well there goes Belle, singing her DAILY MEAN SONG about us

2.

*slams hands on table* HOW DID BUZZ KNOW TO FREEZE AROUND HUMANS IF HE DIDN'T KNOW HE WAS A TOY, CAROL?
Goddamnit Jamie @Jay_FrickinLynn

*slams hands on table* HOW DID BUZZ KNOW TO FREEZE AROUND HUMANS IF HE DIDN'T KNOW HE WAS A TOY, CAROL?

3.

"Be Our Guest" is a great song but at the same time it's a man candle telling a woman what a restaurant is
Carrie Wittmer💉 @carriesnotscary

"Be Our Guest" is a great song but at the same time it's a man candle telling a woman what a restaurant is

4.

I can't even tell you how mad I would be as sleeping beauty if some dude just came in &amp; woke me up &amp; then was like let's get married.
Sophia Benoit @1followernodad

I can't even tell you how mad I would be as sleeping beauty if some dude just came in &amp; woke me up &amp; then was like let's get married.

5.

If I were Princess Belle I'd never get past the talking furniture. 4 days in I'd still be screaming.
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

If I were Princess Belle I'd never get past the talking furniture. 4 days in I'd still be screaming.

6.

A 90s Disney exec reclines with his feet on the conference table. He takes a few puffs from his cigar. "Goofy should have a dead wife."
Kibblesmith ⚔️ @kibblesmith

A 90s Disney exec reclines with his feet on the conference table. He takes a few puffs from his cigar. "Goofy should have a dead wife."

7.

That prince in Sleeping Beauty really doesn’t get enough credit for kissing someone who hadn’t brushed her teeth in 100 years.
Swedish Canary @SwedishCanary

That prince in Sleeping Beauty really doesn’t get enough credit for kissing someone who hadn’t brushed her teeth in 100 years.

8.

We really never talked enough about the fact that Ariel's main hobby was "looting corpses for whatever they had in their pockets."
Sady Doyle @sadydoyle

We really never talked enough about the fact that Ariel's main hobby was "looting corpses for whatever they had in their pockets."

9.

Belle was the first hot girl to pretend she was a nerd in high school
Megan Amram @meganamram

Belle was the first hot girl to pretend she was a nerd in high school

10.

Sebastian the Crab had the right idea singing constantly cause if I was Ariel I'd eat his delicious flesh the second the showtunes stopped.
Conor Ohworst @Mactasia

Sebastian the Crab had the right idea singing constantly cause if I was Ariel I'd eat his delicious flesh the second the showtunes stopped.

11.

"You're still a winner," Pinocchio whispered into his third drink. He wept as his nose grew to touch the glass.
Matt Roller @rolldiggity

"You're still a winner," Pinocchio whispered into his third drink. He wept as his nose grew to touch the glass.

12.

me: "why was she called the little mermaid, she was 5ft7?" therapist: "i meant anything bothering you about your marriage keith"
k e e t 🐤🥔 @KeetPotato

me: "why was she called the little mermaid, she was 5ft7?" therapist: "i meant anything bothering you about your marriage keith"

13.

[pitch meeting] Okay so it's a ton of dogs. Dalmatians. 100 of 'em. I call it "100 Dalmatians." [idea man pipes in] Let's think bigger
francistogram @francistogram

[pitch meeting] Okay so it's a ton of dogs. Dalmatians. 100 of 'em. I call it "100 Dalmatians." [idea man pipes in] Let's think bigger

14.

My favorite Disney song is the one where the baby lion can't wait for his dad to die so he can be King
dream ghoul @TheDreamGhoul

My favorite Disney song is the one where the baby lion can't wait for his dad to die so he can be King

15.

My favorite character in Beauty and the Beast is this dresser waiting to fuck up a villager with a baseball bat.
Brock Baker @BrockBaker

My favorite character in Beauty and the Beast is this dresser waiting to fuck up a villager with a baseball bat.

16.

The most amazing thing about Finding Dory is how they managed to put a receding hairline on a fish
Melanie Bracewell @meladoodle

The most amazing thing about Finding Dory is how they managed to put a receding hairline on a fish

17.

BEAST: STAY OUT OF THE WEST WING BELLE: why BEAST: JUST STAY OUT [later, Belle enters West Wing] ROB LOWE: hi BELLE : 😍😍😍 BEAST: SON OF A
Jeremy Radin @germyradin

BEAST: STAY OUT OF THE WEST WING BELLE: why BEAST: JUST STAY OUT [later, Belle enters West Wing] ROB LOWE: hi BELLE : 😍😍😍 BEAST: SON OF A

18.

Maybe Aladdin would be able to get a real job if he wore a shirt and not just a tiny vest
Dana Schwartz @DanaSchwartzzz

Maybe Aladdin would be able to get a real job if he wore a shirt and not just a tiny vest

19.

Belle could have easily set up some kind of literacy program in her town instead of being a pretentious snit about it
Mara Wilson @MaraWilson

Belle could have easily set up some kind of literacy program in her town instead of being a pretentious snit about it

20.

Total bs that when Sleeping Beauty spends all day in bed she's a "beautiful princess," but when I do the same I'm "clinically depressed."
Sarah @thetigersez

Total bs that when Sleeping Beauty spends all day in bed she's a "beautiful princess," but when I do the same I'm "clinically depressed."

21.

Do we all agree there is a 100% chance an earlier version of this machine killed Belle's mom
Kibblesmith ⚔️ @kibblesmith

Do we all agree there is a 100% chance an earlier version of this machine killed Belle's mom

