 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

People Are Falling For A Fake News Story Saying Big Ben Is Being Renamed "Massive Mohammed"

"Not being funny but this will cause civil war!!"

Posted on
Stephanie McNeal
Stephanie McNeal
BuzzFeed News Reporter

What's that? Can you hear it? It's the sound of people being angry on Facebook again! This time, it's over a story from something called the Rochdale Herald, announcing that the city of London will rename Big Ben as "Massive Mohammed" in 2018.

Facebook

The story, published on Tuesday, claims the iconic clock tower will be renamed to reflect London's "growing diversity."

It will even ring calls to Muslim prayers, according to the Rochdale Herald story, which said there will be a push to rename other landmarks as well.

“Renaming the London Eye the ‘London Third Eye’ has been popular with Hindus and Buddhists, and we’re currently trying to persuade London Zoo to make its collection more kosher-friendly for the sake of its Jewish visitors. We did suggest changing Blackfriars to ‘Friars of Colour’ but many people thought that that was just a bridge too far,” the Rochdale Herald quoted a "project manager" as saying.

If you haven't figured it out yet, this story is a piece of satire from a fake newspaper. In fact, the Rochdale Herald states it is fake news pretty clearly on its "about us" page.

Rochdale Herald

"The Rochdale Herald is a satirical, spoof, parody commentary on current affairs, and stuff that annoys and amuses us. We make it up and it’s not intended, in any way whatsoever, to be considered factual," it states. "If you read a story on The Rochdale Herald, please take a deep breath before going off the deep end as we probably made it up..."

However, these little facts did not stop the article from being spread around Facebook, and PISSING PEOPLE OFF.

Facebook

They were very mad!

Facebook

Protect heritage!

Facebook

Pure disgusting!

Facebook

"Why is out [sic] heritage being whittled away just too [sic] make immigrants feel better."

Facebook

There will be an uproar!

Facebook

"Not being funny but this will cause civil war!!"

Facebook

We are outta here.

Facebook

Some people who got the joke noticed the freakout, and since Twitter loves to rag on Facebook, they immediately began roasting the outrage with some hilarious tweets.

@KingHolian / Twitter / Via Twitter: @KingHolian

They were totally losing it.

Whoever started the Big Ben being renamed Massive Mohammed is fucking hilarious 😂😂😂
Jods 🦋 @Jodsx

Whoever started the Big Ben being renamed Massive Mohammed is fucking hilarious 😂😂😂

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some were ashamed of their Facebook friends.

i've seen the massive mohammed story on facebook now and i'm ashamed to even have friends on there who believe it and are angry looool
nomes @naiomifarmz

i've seen the massive mohammed story on facebook now and i'm ashamed to even have friends on there who believe it and are angry looool

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others were petitioning for it to actually happen — if just for laughs.

@SheridanSparkes / Twitter / Via Twitter: @SheridanSparkes

It does have a ring to it...

Massive Mohammed has more of a ring to it
JL @JackLacey97

Massive Mohammed has more of a ring to it

Reply Retweet Favorite

Someone actually started a petition.

I AM CRYING THERES ACTUALLY A PETITION TO CHANGE BIG BEN TO "MASSIVE MOHAMMED" https://t.co/z9InetFdmr
Sania @StealYoDonuts

I AM CRYING THERES ACTUALLY A PETITION TO CHANGE BIG BEN TO "MASSIVE MOHAMMED" https://t.co/z9InetFdmr

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were also less formal ~polls.~

Big Ben vs Massive Mohammed who wins you decide
S.J.M @my2pencehworth

Big Ben vs Massive Mohammed who wins you decide

Reply Retweet Favorite

So just so we are clear, nothing is being renamed...for now. Please and thank you.

Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images

Stephanie McNeal is a social news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Stephanie McNeal at stephanie.mcneal@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With UKNews