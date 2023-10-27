    Find Your Next Favorite Book Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Find a new fantastic book you’ll love based on the attributes aligned with your Zodiac sign!

    Whether you're a fiery Sagittarius looking for an intellectual and spiritual story or an empathetic Pisces trying to understand how we treat each other, using zodiac sign knowledge for novel recommendations can create a perfect match-up.

    Literature can help open up the true nature of our personalities; we just need to find the right storylines that speak to us individually. If you’ve ever known someone who squirmed with boredom during a history class but could focus for hours on end while reading a romance novel or their favorite Manga, you’ll know that finding our preferred style is the best way to become a voracious reader.

    1. Aries: March 21–April 19 — Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

    &quot;Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow&quot; by Gabriell Zevin
    Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group

    This fire sign is well-known for its competitive nature. Some of the best athletes in history have been Aries, for example, Peyton Manning and Kyrie Irving. While these lone wolves love to dominate their competition in physical ventures, they also love stories about underdogs coming out on top, exceeding expectations, and overcoming obstacles.

    While Aries might be drawn to a documentary or non-fiction book to get tidbits of motivation, in Gabrielle Zevin’s award-winning novel Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow, she outlines the story of two creatives, often in love but never dating, who come together to create a video game that encapsulates their immortality.

    Although steeped in romance, this show-stopping tale will surely inspire creativity and determination in an Aries. The strong protagonists will be sure to speak to the level of strength that all Aries have inside them.

    2. Taurus: April 20–May 20 — Matrix by Lauren Groff

    &quot;Matrix&quot; by Lauren Groff
    Riverhead Books

    Taurus is marked by their relaxing personality and go-with-the-flow attitude, making them everyone’s best friend. As Taurus prefer their environment to reflect the beauty of their mind, Lauren Groff’s Matrix will no doubt lend the vibes of a bucolic period piece with rich imagination and tone.

    Matrix is a daring invitation into the life of a 17-year-old in 12th-century England banished from her luxurious courtly life due to her brash exterior. The protagonist, Marie, is sent to live as a nun in an abbey, only to find a world that is the complete opposite of hers.

    The emotionally attuned Taurus will be touched not only by the poetry and beauty in Groff’s language, but also by the betrayal of Marie and her subsequent devotion to a starving and disease-ridden abbey. Although almost 1,000 years apart, the modern empath will have no problem empathizing with Marie.

    3. Gemini: May 21–June 20 — The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

    &quot;The Vanishing Half&quot; by Britt Bennett
    Riverhead Books

    Although the outsider might describe a Gemini as being two-faced or disloyal, the true nature of this sign is more playfully erratic, kind, and interested in too many pursuits for their good.

    The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett is a harrowing tale of The Vignes twins. The sisters grew up together in a southern Black community and run away from their small town at the age of 16. The story explores how their lives couldn’t be more different from each other, as one sister can pass for white while the other lives with her Black daughter back in the same small town she once tried to escape.

    Passing through time and space from the deep south to California, from the '50s to the '90s, Bennet tells a story of riveting emotional family ties. This book encapsulates the all too familiar feeling of “what if” that Geminis often struggle with.

    4. Cancer: June 21–July 22 — Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

    &quot;Demon Copperhead&quot; by Barbara Kingsolver
    Harper

    Existing as profoundly emotional and spiritual people, Cancers often look deeper into relationships than the average person while putting up a metaphorical shell around their well-being.

    Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver is a stunning retelling of Charles Dickens’ David Copperfield with a modern twist. Not a prerequisite to read Kingsolver’s book, Dickens’ themes of overcoming poverty and the damages of society haven't really changed much over the past century and a half.

    Cancers are sure to find beauty and sadness in this tale of the survival of a young man born to a teenage mother in a single-wide trailer in the southern Appalachia mountains.

    5. Leo: July 23–August 22 — Circe by Madeline Miller

    &quot;Circe&quot; by Madeline Miller
    Little, Brown and Company

    Leo, Leo, Leo! Who doesn’t love the fiery Leo in their life? Spirited, passionate, and foolhardily loyal, Leos are masters of theatrics. It’s undeniable that this sign desires passion and a strong storyline.

    Madeline Miller’s Circe offers up fire, vengeance, and Olympic Gods on a silver platter for Leos to sink their teeth into. This story begins in the house of Helios, the mightiest of all titans, where a daughter is born. The namesake, Circe, feels disconnected from her parents. However, she finds mighty power in other realms.

    This book will turn the head of the passionate Leo, whose novel endeavors might usually be a little too boring or plain to keep their attention for too long. Leos are not quickly bored, but they desire unearthly passion. Circe is an untamed story ready to inspire the unique powers in its reader through a thrilling tale of mythology, Minotaurs, and fantastical characters.

    6. Virgo: August 23–September 22 — I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai

    &quot;I Have Some Questions for You&quot; by Rebecca Makkai
    Viking

    The logical, pragmatic, and systematic Virgo is…well…a natural perfectionist. In literature, they’ll need to be truly captivated by a tale that they can unwrap like a gift on Christmas morning.

    I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai offers a stunning mystery in the cold woods of a New Hampshire boarding school. Narrated by the once-outcast Bodie Kane, the story outlines the 23-year-old murder of Bodie’s once roommate, Thalia Keith. Bodie’s return to the school after her success as a podcaster and seasonal lecturer at UCLA comes at a time when the murder is being dredged up again on online forums and by her own nostalgic experiences.

    Virgos will be immediately captivated by narrator Bodie Kane’s ability to unravel a two-decades-old mystery. Each suspect is meticulously inspected, and accounts of the night in question are reexamined for new evidence.

    Don’t worry, though; a twist is coming that will make the dear Virgo in your life ravenous for another mystery novel.

    7. Libra: September 23–October 22 — Remnants: Reveries of a Mountain Dweller by Natalie Virginia Lang

    &quot;Remnants: Reveries of a Mountain Dweller&quot; by Natalie Virginia Lang
    Caitlin Press

    The Libra is known as being the fairest of them all, literally. Libra’s symbol is the weight of justice, and this sign is known as being a person whose fascination with the equilibrium of justice shines through all aspects of their life, but especially in matters of the heart.

    The Libra who values balance and harmony in matters of the heart should read Remnants: Reveries of a Mountain Dweller by Natalie Virginia Lang. This poetic collection of essays and personal memories by the author is embedded with themes of harmony in nature and whimsical descriptions of creatures, forests, and climate change.

    Natalie Lang crafts an intricate web of discourse around nature and how the heart balances with the ecosystem. Libras will surely fill their heart with the new perspectives these meditations on the Sumas Mountains provide.

    8. Scorpio: October 23–November 21 — The Goldfinch by Donna Tartt

    &quot;The Goldfinch&quot; by Donna Tartt
    Little, Brown and Company

    The elusive, mysterious, and sinfully seductive Scorpio is everyone’s favorite villain. Even though many would describe the Scorpio as full of energy, most of those who fall under this star sign will still appreciate a calm night in curling up with a good book.

    Donna Tart’s The Goldfinch will have you rooting for the protagonist, even though their actions might land them in the typical “bad guy” category.

    This is a harrowing tale of a young boy living in New York City who survives a deadly bombing while enjoying the captivating imagery at a fine art gallery. The crux of the plot follows The Goldfinch, a painting that Theo Decker steals from the gallery on that fateful day that changed his life forever.

    The Goldfinch is the type of novel to keep a Scorpio up all night, awaiting the next twist and turn in Theo’s life as he navigates loss, survival, and obsession.

    9. Sagittarius: November 22–December 21 — Yellowface by R. F. Kuang

    &quot;Yellowface&quot; by R. F. Kuang
    William Morrow

    The Sagittarius is a beloved fire sign represented by the archer. It’s often discussed that the Sagittarius' know no bounds in their many pursuits, often being consumed by friends, love, and work. This busy astrological sign is someone who needs to be kept busy both spiritually and intellectually.

    Not exactly underground, Yellowface by R. F. Kuang was made an instant New York Times Bestseller and added as a Reese’s Book Club Pick. Even Stephen King himself praised this book for its dark humor and captivating narrative.

    The novel follows two rising stars in the literary world, but when one of the women dies in a tragic accident, the other steals her work to pass off as her own and, in the process, takes on her friend’s identity.

    Heralded as cutting, witty, and bone-chillingly hilarious, the Sagittarius will find a thrill in this heart-pumping story about secrets and lies.

    10. Capricorn: December 22–January 19 — The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

    &quot;The Maidens&quot; by Alex Michaelides
    ‎Celadon Books

    Known as the goat, Capricorn has mastered the art of navigating their emotions in the material world. If you have a Capricorn in your life, they’ll most likely play the role of sage friend, wise confidant, or mediator in times of conflict.

    Capricorns should utilize their perseverance and wise emotional state to read The Maidens by Alex Michaelides. Described as being deliciously dark and elegant, this tale follows a beloved Greek professor and a secret society known as The Maidens at Cambridge University, which is sure to have Capricorns at the edge of their seats.

    Murder, lies, and obsession fill the pages of this long-anticipated novel. Alex Michaelides strings together a stunning psychological thriller that Capricorns will become enthralled with, attempting to unravel the mystery while catching onto the subtle clues.

    11. Aquarius: January 20–February 18 — Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen

    &quot;Crossroads&quot; by Jonathan Franzen
    ‎Farrar, Straus and Giroux

    The water bearer is a natural healer, humanitarian, and progressive. Anyone who knows and loves an Aquarius will be accustomed to their innovative views and ability to see through complex issues with unique solutions.

    Jonathan Franzen’s newest novel, Crossroads, is an instant classic, a New York Times best-seller, and the first in a three-part series. Franzen is known as an author who ties together complex characters in difficult situations.

    The Aquarius will find joy, pity, and love in each of the members of the Hildebrant family who traverse their own journeys to search their souls for the truth. The novel is set at a time when moral crises were at a high in American families, and the investigation of human mythologies is told in a stunningly complex way.

    12. Pisces: February 19–March 20 — The Heart’s Invisible Furies by John Boyne

    &quot;The Heart’s Invisible Furies&quot; by John Boyne
    Hogarth

    Associated with love and empathy, Pisces are well-known for absorbing lessons of love and pain through all they surround themselves with. Pisces are natural empaths who still need moral guidance.

    For the old soul who appreciates love and loss, John Boyne’s The Heart’s Invisible Furies is a breathtaking story about a young man born out of wedlock in 1940s Ireland who travels the world as a gay man at a time when being open about one's sexuality came at a great personal cost.

    The main character, Cyril Avery, will tug at a Pisces' heartstrings as they find themselves at the mercy of coincidence, discover their own identity, and make their way home.

