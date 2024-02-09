Tell Me Your Running-Related Questions, And I'll Have A Professional Runner Answer Them

I never thought I'd be the kind of person who enjoys going on a run (and, let's face it, I'm still not, but I'm working on that!). I've spent the last two months slowly trying to make it a long-lasting hobby, but if you're anything like me then you probably have a bunch of specific running-related questions that you'd love answers to.
Well, in an effort to help, I'm going to speak with a professional runner and get all of our burning questions answered. Meet Stuart Calderwood, a running coach with 50 years of experience who's taught everyone from high school athletes to eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt (you know, the world's fastest man). Needless to say, he's very good at what he does.
Personally, most of my questions revolve around proper form. Like, what the heck should I do with my arms, hands, and fingers while running? How relaxed or stiff should I keep them? And should I always be landing on my heels, or does that change depending on my speed and incline? Help!
Maybe you're all set when it comes to form, but you want to know which shoes professional runners swear by (and how often they should be replaced). Or perhaps you have questions about the best foods to eat before and after short, medium, and long runs.
Maybe you've tried getting into running before, but you stopped after suffering from shin splints, and you want to know the best stretches and other ways to help avoid injuries.
Or perhaps you're in the middle of training for your very first marathon, and you want to know what tips and tricks Stuart follows to help his mind and body get through 26.2 miles. After all, he literally won the 2013 London Marathon in the 55+ division, so he definitely knows what he's talking about.
Now it's your turn. Drop all of your running-related questions in the comments below – or you can submit them via this Google form if you'd prefer to remain anonymous – and the best ones will be answered by a professional runner in a future BuzzFeed post!