For the most part, life can be pretty boring and monotonous.
However, some people occasionally experience moments that are so unexpected and wild that they could probably be turned into movies.
For example, maybe you and some friends went on a relaxing getaway to a cabin in the woods, but while there you literally had to escape home invaders and fend for your lives, a la The Strangers.
Maybe you were randomly at the bank to make a deposit, and someone started robbing the place while you were inside. Perhaps there was a 14-hour hostage situation, like in Dog Day Afternoon, or maybe you outsmarted the robbers and saved the day.
Or maybe there's an incredibly juicy story in your family history that's just dying to be turned into a movie. Did your great-grandmother hide Jewish people in her house in Germany to save them from Nazis? Did your mom unknowingly date Ted Bundy, the serial killer? Were you secretly born into a cult that you escaped as a teenager?
It's time to spill! In the comments below, tell us your most wild life experience that would 100% make a great movie (you can use this Google Form if you want to remain anonymous).