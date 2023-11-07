Skip To Content
What's The Most "One In A Million" Thing That's Ever Happened To You?

It's time to spill!

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

For the most part, life can be pretty boring and monotonous.

Lindsay Lohan in &quot;Liz &amp;amp; Dick&quot;
Lifetime

However, some people occasionally experience moments that are so unexpected and wild that they could probably be turned into movies.

The plane proposal at the end of &quot;Crazy Rich Asians&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures

If so, I want to hear your story!

For example, maybe you and some friends went on a relaxing getaway to a cabin in the woods, but while there you literally had to escape home invaders and fend for your lives, a la The Strangers.

Three people in masks tying up two unsuspecting people in a cabin in &quot;The Strangers&quot;
Rogue Pictures

Hey, a lot of scary movies are "inspired by true stories," so maybe they're based on yours!

Maybe you were randomly at the bank to make a deposit, and someone started robbing the place while you were inside. Perhaps there was a 14-hour hostage situation, like in Dog Day Afternoon, or maybe you outsmarted the robbers and saved the day.

The opening bank robbery scene in &quot;The Town&quot;
Warner Bros. Pictures

Or maybe you WERE the bank robber and actually got away, like Robert Redford's character in The Old Man & the Gun.

Or maybe there's an incredibly juicy story in your family history that's just dying to be turned into a movie. Did your great-grandmother hide Jewish people in her house in Germany to save them from Nazis? Did your mom unknowingly date Ted Bundy, the serial killer? Were you secretly born into a cult that you escaped as a teenager?

Florence Pugh with a flower crown in &quot;Midsommar&quot;
A24

It's time to spill! In the comments below, tell us your most wild life experience that would 100% make a great movie (you can use this Google Form if you want to remain anonymous).

The kiss between Chiron and Kevin as teens on the beach in &quot;Moonlight&quot;
A24

The best responses will be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!