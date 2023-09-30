17 Canceled TV Shows That Were So Freaking Good, And I'm Still Mad That Hollywood Got Rid Of Them

8.

Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (2012–2013) is a comedy about a young, naive woman who moves to New York City and basically has to start over. Her roommate ends up being one of the most chaotic people alive, and she just so happens to be best friends with James Van Der Beek, who plays an exaggerated version of himself in the show. We should have gotten at least five seasons of this unpredictable and outrageous sitcom.