17 Canceled TV Shows That Were So Freaking Good, And I'm Still Mad That Hollywood Got Rid Of Them

1.I Love That for You (2022) stars Vanessa Bayer as a woman who lands her dream job as a QVC-like host, and as a last-ditch effort to keep from getting fired, she lies about having cancer. The whole thing is funny and dark and charming, and it's actually inspired by Bayer's real-life battle with childhood leukemia.
2.The Comeback (2005–2014) is Lisa Kudrow's masterpiece, and it'll have you laughing out loud every 10 seconds. It follows a former '90s sitcom star who's so desperate for the spotlight that she agrees to have a reality show crew document her "comeback" into Hollywood. It was canceled after one season and then brought back years later as a six-episode "limited event series," but I'd kill for a third season.
3.American Auto (2021–2023) is a workplace comedy starring Ana Gasteyer as a former pharmaceutical CEO who takes over as leader of a famous car manufacturer. In spectacular fashion, everything that could go wrong does. You'll often wonder why you're rooting for the characters as much as you are, but the reason is simple: This show has so much heart, and you can't help but want more.
4.I'm Sorry (2017–2019) is the most real and relatable show you've never seen. It stars Andrea Savage as a comedy writer with a hot husband (Tom Everett Scott) and young daughter. The series is centered around all of life's mundane bullsh*t, but with a fresh, witty, and often inappropriate twist.
5.Pan Am (2011–2012) is a super fun period drama that takes place in the 1960s. It stars Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, and others as a group of Pan American airline stewardesses, some of whom are secretly spies working to complete undercover missions for the US government while on their travels. The coolest part is that this is all based on real events, so half of the series is a spy thriller while the other half is just hot '60s glamour, a la Mad Men.
6.Grand Crew (2021–2023) is like a modern-day version of Friends and Living Single (except the go-to hangout spot is a wine bar instead of a coffee shop, and there's no live audience or laugh track). It's centered around a group of friends in LA who are just trying to balance life, relationships, and their careers, but it's never monotonous, boring, or predictable. Nicole Byer has always been a star, but she shines especially bright in this series.
7.Pushing Daisies (2007–2009) follows Lee Pace (6'5") as a pie shop owner who has the ability to bring dead things back to life with a single touch. There are some interesting caveats to his power, which really help to keep the series on its toes. Oh, and he also uses this ability to help his friend, a private investigator, solve murders. It's quirky, romantic, and super freaking charming.
8.Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (2012–2013) is a comedy about a young, naive woman who moves to New York City and basically has to start over. Her roommate ends up being one of the most chaotic people alive, and she just so happens to be best friends with James Van Der Beek, who plays an exaggerated version of himself in the show. We should have gotten at least five seasons of this unpredictable and outrageous sitcom.
9.Pitch (2016–2017) is a drama from the creator of This Is Us, so you already know that it's super heartfelt and has some wild twists. It stars Kylie Bunbury as the first woman to play in Major League Baseball, along with all the challenges that come with it. The pilot episode made me gasp.
10.Crashing (2016) is a short-lived comedy from the mind of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It's about a group of young adults who live as property guardians for an unused hospital in London. It's witty, chaotic, and full of so much sexual tension.
11.The Society (2019) is a gripping series about a group of teens who return from a class trip, only to realize that everyone else in their town has vanished. The show was originally renewed for a second season but then got axed during the pandemic, which is especially heartbreaking because it ended on such a cliffhanger, and I NEED ANSWERS.
12.Ziwe (2021–2022) is a satirical talk and variety show that addresses serious topics — like politics, white privilege, and other cultural or social issues — in really clever, humorous ways. Each iconic celebrity guest basically spends the whole time trying not to get baited or "canceled," and it goes about as well as you'd imagine.
13.Tru Calling (2003–2005) is a supernatural drama where Eliza Dushku plays a morgue attendant who has the ability to relive days in order to save the corpses who come in. It's dark and fun and super entertaining, and there are a lot of cool twists. It's been almost 20 years, and I'm still salty that we never got a Season 3.
14.Reboot (2022) is a comedy about a group of actors from a 2000s sitcom whose show is getting rebooted in the present day. Much like 30 Rock, what follows is a behind-the-scenes look at "a show within a show," along with its highly dysfunctional cast. It's topical, clever, and just plain good.
15.Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020) follows a set of 16-year-old twin sisters who secretly stumble into the world of bounty hunting. Now, they're forced to juggle school, crushes, and dangerous criminals. In theory, this show may sound like it shouldn't work, but it does. It really, really, really does.
16.The Company You Keep (2023) stars Milo Ventimiglia as a conman who unknowingly falls for an undercover CIA agent, played by Catherine Haena Kim. Milo's character is in debt to a crime boss, while Catherine's character is secretly trying to take her down. Was this show going to revolutionize TV? No. But was it great for super casual, fun, and entertaining viewing? Absolutely.
17.And Q-Force (2021) is an animated comedy series that's soooooo gay, gay, gay, gay, gay. It follows a group of unapologetically queer secret agents who go on missions to save the world. It's funny and hot and a breath of fresh air. If you liked Charlie's Angels or Totally Spies, then you'll love this.