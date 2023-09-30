17 Canceled TV Shows That Were So Freaking Good, And I'm Still Mad That Hollywood Got Rid Of Them

I'll never forgive Hollywood for canceling American Auto and Pushing Daisies.

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

1. I Love That for You (2022) stars Vanessa Bayer as a woman who lands her dream job as a QVC-like host, and as a last-ditch effort to keep from getting fired, she lies about having cancer. The whole thing is funny and dark and charming, and it's actually inspired by Bayer's real-life battle with childhood leukemia.

Showtime

Who's in it: Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, Jenifer Lewis, and Matt Rogers

Where it aired: Showtime

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 8

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Showtime / youtube.com

2. The Comeback (2005–2014) is Lisa Kudrow's masterpiece, and it'll have you laughing out loud every 10 seconds. It follows a former '90s sitcom star who's so desperate for the spotlight that she agrees to have a reality show crew document her "comeback" into Hollywood. It was canceled after one season and then brought back years later as a six-episode "limited event series," but I'd kill for a third season.

Mickey giving Valerie flowers in her dressing room
HBO

Who's in it: Lisa Kudrow, Malin Åkerman, Damian Young, Kellan Lutz, and Seth Rogen

Where it aired: HBO

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 21

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
HBO / youtube.com

3. American Auto (2021–2023) is a workplace comedy starring Ana Gasteyer as a former pharmaceutical CEO who takes over as leader of a famous car manufacturer. In spectacular fashion, everything that could go wrong does. You'll often wonder why you're rooting for the characters as much as you are, but the reason is simple: This show has so much heart, and you can't help but want more.

Ana Gasteyer and Harriet Dyer speaking on a private plane
NBC

Who's in it: Ana Gasteyer, Jon Barinholtz, Tye White, Harriet Dyer, X Mayo, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Humphrey Ker

Where it aired: NBC

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 23

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
NBC / youtube.com

4. I'm Sorry (2017–2019) is the most real and relatable show you've never seen. It stars Andrea Savage as a comedy writer with a hot husband (Tom Everett Scott) and young daughter. The series is centered around all of life's mundane bullsh*t, but with a fresh, witty, and often inappropriate twist.

Andrea Savage, Tom Everett Scott, and Jason Mantzoukas talking at a poker game in their house
TruTV

Who's in it: Andrea Savage, Tom Everett Scott, Jason Mantzoukas, and Judy Greer

Where it aired: TruTV

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 20

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
TruTV / youtube.com

5. Pan Am (2011–2012) is a super fun period drama that takes place in the 1960s. It stars Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, and others as a group of Pan American airline stewardesses, some of whom are secretly spies working to complete undercover missions for the US government while on their travels. The coolest part is that this is all based on real events, so half of the series is a spy thriller while the other half is just hot '60s glamour, a la Mad Men.

Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, and the other stewardesses boarding a plane
ABC

Who's in it: Margot Robbie, Christina Ricci, David Harbour, Karine Vanasse, and Mike Vogel

Where it aired: ABC

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 14

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
ABC / youtube.com

6. Grand Crew (2021–2023) is like a modern-day version of Friends and Living Single (except the go-to hangout spot is a wine bar instead of a coffee shop, and there's no live audience or laugh track). It's centered around a group of friends in LA who are just trying to balance life, relationships, and their careers, but it's never monotonous, boring, or predictable. Nicole Byer has always been a star, but she shines especially bright in this series.

The cast of &quot;Grand Crew&quot; talking to each other outside
NBC / Peacock

Who's in it: Nicole Byer, Echo Kellum, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart, Grasie Mercedes, and Justin Cunningham

Where it aired: NBC

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 20

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
NBC / youtube.com

7. Pushing Daisies (2007–2009) follows Lee Pace (6'5") as a pie shop owner who has the ability to bring dead things back to life with a single touch. There are some interesting caveats to his power, which really help to keep the series on its toes. Oh, and he also uses this ability to help his friend, a private investigator, solve murders. It's quirky, romantic, and super freaking charming.

Lee Pace waking up Anna Friel&#x27;s corpse in &quot;Pushing Daisies&quot;
ABC

Who's in it: Lee Pace, Kristin Chenoweth, Anna Friel, Chi McBride, Swoosie Kurtz, and Ellen Greene

Where it aired: ABC

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 22

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
ABC / youtube.com

8. Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 (2012–2013) is a comedy about a young, naive woman who moves to New York City and basically has to start over. Her roommate ends up being one of the most chaotic people alive, and she just so happens to be best friends with James Van Der Beek, who plays an exaggerated version of himself in the show. We should have gotten at least five seasons of this unpredictable and outrageous sitcom.

Krysten Ritter walking in on Dreama Walker in the bathroom
ABC

Who's in it: Krysten Ritter, James Van Der Beek, Dreama Walker, and Eric André

Where it aired: ABC

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 26

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
ABC / youtube.com

9. Pitch (2016–2017) is a drama from the creator of This Is Us, so you already know that it's super heartfelt and has some wild twists. It stars Kylie Bunbury as the first woman to play in Major League Baseball, along with all the challenges that come with it. The pilot episode made me gasp.

Kylie pitching in the stadium
Fox

Who's in it: Kylie Bunbury, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mark Consuelos, and Ali Larter

Where it aired: Fox

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 10

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Fox / youtube.com

10. Crashing (2016) is a short-lived comedy from the mind of Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It's about a group of young adults who live as property guardians for an unused hospital in London. It's witty, chaotic, and full of so much sexual tension.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge lying next to Jonathan Bailey, covered in paint
Channel 4

Who's in it: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey, Amit Shah, Julie Dray, and Damien Molony

Where it aired: Channel 4

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 6

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Channel 4 / youtube.com

11. The Society (2019) is a gripping series about a group of teens who return from a class trip, only to realize that everyone else in their town has vanished. The show was originally renewed for a second season but then got axed during the pandemic, which is especially heartbreaking because it ended on such a cliffhanger, and I NEED ANSWERS.

The trailer from &quot;The Society&quot; where teens hang out in their town
Netflix

Who's in it: Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Spancer House, and Olivia DeJonge

Where it aired: Netflix

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 10

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / youtube.com

12. Ziwe (2021–2022) is a satirical talk and variety show that addresses serious topics — like politics, white privilege, and other cultural or social issues — in really clever, humorous ways. Each iconic celebrity guest basically spends the whole time trying not to get baited or "canceled," and it goes about as well as you'd imagine.

Ziwe interviewing Michael Che on her show
Showtime

Who's in it: Ziwe Fumudoh, with guests like Bowen Yang, Fran Lebowitz, Nicole Byer, and Drew Barrymore

Where it aired: Showtime

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 18

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Showtime / youtube.com

13. Tru Calling (2003–2005) is a supernatural drama where Eliza Dushku plays a morgue attendant who has the ability to relive days in order to save the corpses who come in. It's dark and fun and super entertaining, and there are a lot of cool twists. It's been almost 20 years, and I'm still salty that we never got a Season 3.

Tru being startled by a corpse that comes to life in the morgue
Fox

Who's in it: Eliza Dushku, Zach Galifianakis, Shawn Reaves, Jason Priestley, Matt Bomer, and Lizzy Caplan

Where it aired: Fox

How many seasons: 2

How many total episodes: 26

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Fox / youtube.com

14. Reboot (2022) is a comedy about a group of actors from a 2000s sitcom whose show is getting rebooted in the present day. Much like 30 Rock, what follows is a behind-the-scenes look at "a show within a show," along with its highly dysfunctional cast. It's topical, clever, and just plain good.

The actors as writers in the writing room
Hulu

Who's in it: Rachel Bloom, Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Calum Worthy, Eliza Coupe, and Paul Reiser

Where it aired: Hulu

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 8

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Hulu / youtube.com

15. Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020) follows a set of 16-year-old twin sisters who secretly stumble into the world of bounty hunting. Now, they're forced to juggle school, crushes, and dangerous criminals. In theory, this show may sound like it shouldn't work, but it does. It really, really, really does.

The teens grabbing their latest bounty
Netflix

Who's in it: Maddie Phillips, Angelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, and Spencer House

Where it aired: Netflix

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 10

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / youtube.com

16. The Company You Keep (2023) stars Milo Ventimiglia as a conman who unknowingly falls for an undercover CIA agent, played by Catherine Haena Kim. Milo's character is in debt to a crime boss, while Catherine's character is secretly trying to take her down. Was this show going to revolutionize TV? No. But was it great for super casual, fun, and entertaining viewing? Absolutely.

Milo and Catherine talking to each other
ABC

Who's in it: Milo Ventimiglia, Catherine Haena Kim, Felisha Terrell, William Fichtner, Sarah Wayne, and Polly Draper

Where it aired: ABC

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 10

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
ABC / youtube.com

17. And Q-Force (2021) is an animated comedy series that's soooooo gay, gay, gay, gay, gay. It follows a group of unapologetically queer secret agents who go on missions to save the world. It's funny and hot and a breath of fresh air. If you liked Charlie's Angels or Totally Spies, then you'll love this.

Sean Hayes&#x27; character in an airplane
Netflix

Who's in it: Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Matt Rogers, Patti Harrison, David Harbour, and Laurie Metcalf

Where it aired: Netflix

How many seasons: 1

How many total episodes: 10

Here's the original trailer:

View this video on YouTube
Netflix / youtube.com