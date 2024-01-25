Celebrity·Posted 20 hours ago20 Former Disney Channel Actors Who Have Actually Been Nominated For Literal OscarsAmerican Ferrera's second acting role was in the 2002 Disney Channel movie Gotta Kick It Up, and now she's nominated for an Oscar for Barbie.by Spencer AlthouseBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail In 96 years of Oscars history, a surprising number of actors who appeared on the Disney Channel have also been nominated for (or won!) Oscars. Here are some of the really cool and shocking results. 1. America Ferrera Disney Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures Who she played on the Disney Channel: In her second acting role ever, America played Yolanda in the 2002 Disney Channel Original Movie Gotta Kick It Up. Funnily enough, the iconic "Sí, se puede" line from the DCOM is also said in the movie Barbie, for which America was just nominated, and it's uttered by her onscreen (and real-life!) husband.What she was nominated for: She was nominated for Supporting Actress for the 2023 movie Barbie. 2. Austin Butler Disney channel Who he played on the Disney Channel: Austin has actually been in a string of random roles on the Disney Channel, from a two-episode stint on Hannah Montana to a few appearances on Jonas and Wizards of Waverly Place. He also costarred in the 2011 DCOM Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure with Ashley Tisdale.What he was nominated for: He was nominated for Leading Actor for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic Elvis. 3. Emma Stone Disney Channel, Searchlight Pictures Who she played on the Disney Channel: Emma actually provided the voice of Ivana Tipton (aka London Tipton's dog) in The Suite Life of Zach & Cody. The year was 2005, and it was her third acting credit ever.What she was nominated for: She has since been nominated for five Oscars: Supporting Actress for Birdman (2014), Leading Actress for La La Land (2016), Supporting Actress for The Favourite (2018), and Leading Actress and Best Picture for Poor Things (2023). She won the award for La La Land. 4. Kristen Stewart Disney Chanenl, Neon Who she played on the Disney Channel: Kristen's first-ever acting role was actually an uncredited appearance in the 1999 DCOM The Thirteenth Year. Her IMDb page labels the role as "girl in fountain line," and she only appeared on screen for about 0.5 seconds, which is actually pretty iconic.What she was nominated for: She was nominated for Leading Actress for playing Princess Diana in the 2021 biopic Spencer. 5. Rachel McAdams Disney Channel, Open Road Films Who she played on the Disney Channel: In her very first acting role, Rachel played Hannah Grant (Riley's sister) in a 2001 episode of The Famous Jett Jackson. She only appeared in the one episode.What she was nominated for: She was nominated for Supporting Actress for the movie Spotlight in 2015. 6. Octavia Spencer Disney Channel, DreamWorks Pictures Who she played on the Disney Channel: Octavia played Dr. Evilini in a few episodes of The Wizards of Waverly Place in 2008.What she was nominated for: She's since been nominated for three Supporting Actress Oscars — The Help (2011), Hidden Figures (2016), and The Shape of Water (2017) — winning for her role as Minny Jackson in The Help. 7. Brie Larson Disney Channel, A24 Who she played on the Disney Channel: Brie iconically played the role of real-life drag racer Courtney Enders in the 2003 DCOM Right on Track. Beverley Mitchell (you know, Lucy from 7th Heaven) also starred in the movie as Brie’s onscreen sister.What she was nominated for: She won the Leading Actress Oscar in 2015 for her role in Room. 8. Bryan Cranston Disney Channel, Bleecker Street Who he played on the Disney Channel: Bryan played Uncle Nick in the 2001 DCOM 'Twas the Night. His character stole Santa's sleigh and almost ruined Christmas. Icon.What he was nominated for: He was nominated for Leading Actor in 2015 for playing Dalton Trumbo in the movie Trumbo. 9. Melissa McCarthy Disney Channel, Fox Searchlight Pictures Who she played on the Disney Channel: Melissa voiced the evil villain DNAmy in several episodes of Kim Possible from 2002 to 2005.What she was nominated for: She's been nominated for two Oscars, once as Supporting Actress for Bridesmaids (2011) and another as Leading Actress for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018). 10. Debbie Reynolds Disney Channel, MGM Who she played on the Disney Channel: This should go without saying, but Debbie played Aggie Cromwell in the Halloweentown series.What she was nominated for: She was nominated for Leading Actress in 1964 for playing the real-life Molly Brown in The Unsinkable Molly Brown. 11. Ryan Gosling Disney Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures Who he played on the Disney Channel: Ryan was a Mouseketeer alongside Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the early '90s.What he was nominated for: He's been nominated for three Oscars: Leading Actor for Half Nelson (2006), Leading Actor for La La Land (2016), and now Supporting Actor for Barbie (2023). 12. Justin Timberlake Disney Channel, ABC Who he played on the Disney Channel: Justin was also a Mouseketeer with Ryan Gosling on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club.What he was nominated for: His song "Can't Stop the Feeling" was nominated for Best Original Song for the movie Trolls (2016). 13. Mickey Rooney Disney Channel, ABC Who he played on the Disney Channel: Mickey played Movie Mason (aka the old guy who basically lived in the movie theater) in the 2000 DCOM The Phantom of the Megaplex.What he was nominated for: He was nominated for four competitive Oscars: two for Leading Actor, for Babes in Arms (1939) and The Human Comedy (1943), and two for Supporting Actor, for The Bold and the Brave (1956) and The Black Stallion (1979). He was also given the Juvenile Award in 1939 and an honorary Oscar in 1980. 14. Samuel L. Jackson Disney Channel, ABC Who he played on the Disney Channel: Samuel voiced the character Joseph in the best Proud Family episode "The Seven Days of Kwanzaa" in 2001.What he was nominated for: He has somehow only been nominated for one Oscar, and it was for Supporting Actor for Pulp Fiction (1994). However, he did receive an honorary Oscar in 2021. 15. Dolly Parton Disney Channel, 20th Century Fox Who she played on the Disney Channel: Dolly fittingly played Aunt Dolly in a few episodes of Hannah Montana between 2006 and 2010. In real life, Dolly is Miley Cyrus's godmother.What she was nominated for: Dolly has been nominated for two Oscars, both for Best Original Song. The first was for "9 to 5" in 1980, and the second was for "Travelin' Thru" in 2005. 16. Frank Langella Disney Channel, Universal Pictures Who he played on the Disney Channel: Frank played Max, a magician, in the DCOM Now You See It... in 2005. The movie also starred Aly Michalka, in case you need a refresher.What he was nominated for: Three years after appearing on the Disney Channel, he was nominated for Leading Actor for portraying Richard Nixon in Frost/Nixon. 17. Mo'Nique Disney Channel, Lionsgate Who she played on the Disney Channel: Mo'Nique voiced one of Penny's family members (Boonnetta Proud) in The Proud Family in a single 2002 episode.What she was nominated for: She rightfully won Supporting Actress in 2009 for her work in Precious. 18. James Whitmore Disney Channel, Permut Presentations Who he played on the Disney Channel: Simply enough, James played Grandfather in the 2002 DCOM A Ring of Endless Light (you know, the dolphin movie with Mischa Barton and hottie Ryan Merriman).What he was nominated for: You may recognize James from his role as Brooks in The Shawshank Redemption, but before that, he was nominated for two Oscars: one for Supporting Actor in Battleground (1949), and the other for Leading Actor in Give 'em Hell, Harry! (1975). 19. Mare Winningham Disney Channel, Miramax Films Who she played on the Disney Channel: She played Ginny (Shia LaBeouf's mom) in the 2002 DCOM Tru Confessions.What she was nominated for: Mare was nominated for Supporting Actress in 1995 for her role in the movie Georgia. 20. And Kobe Bryant Disney Channel, ABC Who he played on the Disney Channel: Kobe played himself in a 2003 episode of The Proud Family.What he was nominated for: He won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his movie Dear Basketball in 2017. He became the first Black person to win an Oscar in that category and was also the first former professional athlete to win an Oscar in any category.