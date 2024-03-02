I Tried All The McDonald's UK Menu Items You Can't Get In America — Here Are The Best And Worst Ones

I'm Spencer, and I'm always so jealous of the cool fast-food items that are available in places outside the US. So, on a recent trip to London, I ordered allllll the McDonald's items I can't get in my home country. Here's my honest review of the best — and worst — foods you might not even know exist.
1. KitKat Ruby Chocolate McFlurry
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 8/10
This was one of the best UK menu items that I tried, and the raspberry sauce tasted especially good when mixed with the semi-melted ice cream. However, I don't think it's for everyone. Like, I love sweets, but even I couldn't finish more than half of the McFlurry because it was just ~too much~.
Also, this is definitely one of those desserts that's more for white chocolate lovers over milk or dark chocolate (which I prefer). I think a pump of hot fudge would have elevated this even more. Still, if you're looking for a cheap, sweet treat, then you really can't go wrong with this (also, McDonald's ice cream machines in the UK have never been broken in my many experiences, so they're already a step ahead of the US).
2. McPlant
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 5/10
If you're a vegetarian or vegan, then I think this can be a decent (albeit flavorless) option for you, but I wouldn't put it at the top of your must-try list. The menu item requires a bit of doctoring up, so be prepared to order some extra dipping sauces. In fact, I've had some great meatless burgers in my life, and this one technically had the right ingredients, but it somehow didn't taste like I was eating anything.
The patty was reallllly bland, so each bite was masked by the taste of lettuce and tomato, which is totally fine, but at that point, you're better off just ordering a salad. I personally wouldn't recommend this to anyone who's a meat eater (I mean, hello, McChickens exist for a reason), but if you're not, then I think you can totally make this work. Again, just order some extra sauces.
3. Mozzarella Dippers
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 8.5/10
The bag my dippers came in was labeled "cheesy garlic bites," so I felt especially duped when I opened it up to find plain, old mozzarella sticks. Even so, I'm thrilled to report that I thoroughly enjoyed them. Were they hot (or even warm) to touch? Nope. Did they have a great cheese pull that stretched several inches across the table, as the product's photo suggested? Heck no. Did any of this matter? Absolutely not.
The truth is that mozzarella sticks are good at any temperature, and these were definitely solid enough to order again. In fact, they're exactly how you'd assume fast-food mozz sticks would taste (and I mean that as a compliment!). The only issue was the dipping sauce. Instead of a marinara, McDonald's serves them with salsa. I have no idea why — they didn't complement each other at all. A more tomato-y pasta sauce would have worked wonders, but, hey, I guess you can just order ranch or even ketchup if you're that desperate.
4. McSpicy
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 10/10
This was hands down the best menu item that I tried. It also had the most flavor. For my fellow Americans, think of this as a spicy McChicken sandwich. Like, you really can't go wrong. It also came with a vegan mayo sauce, which was surprisingly delicious and really complemented the sandwich well.
I should note that I love spice, and even though this sandwich literally has "spicy" in its name, I didn't really get any spice from it. So, if you're looking for something with a kick, then I'd probably order something else. Actually, some McDonald's in the UK have a "McSpicy x Frank's Red Hot" sandwich, which I think is the same exact sandwich except it's also coated in Frank's Red Hot, so that might be a better option for you. I do regret not ordering it, to be honest. Still, this sandwich was fantastic and would be my new go-to if I lived in London.
5. Veggie Dippers
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 7/10
These veggie dippers had some flavor, and I think they would have been even better if they weren't lukewarm. In all honesty, they kind of tasted like two-day-old chicken nuggets (which isn't necessarily a bad thing!), and I think they'd make for great drunk food.
Would I order them again? Possibly, but they definitely wouldn't be super high on my list. I'm sure I'd feel differently if I were a vegetarian or vegan. Overall, they were totally fine!
6. Toffee Apple Donut
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 8/10
The first few bites of this donut were fantastic, but I've gotta be honest with you: It was way. too. sweet. I think this would make for a good snack to share with someone else because — and I'm sorry — it's nearly impossible to get through more than half of it on your own. And I say that as someone who loves donuts.
I also wasn't expecting there to be a toffee apple compote oozing from its center, so that was a nice surprise. Ultimately, though, for a McDonald's donut, it's pretty dang good.
7. The Sweet Chilli Chicken Wrap — Crispy
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 7.5/10
I miss McDonald's Snack Wraps from the mid-2000s, so this chicken wrap had me feeling extra nostalgic and hopeful. But even though I was able to get a couple perfect bites out of this, I was a little disappointed overall, and here's why:
I'm a sauce guy. I love sauce. But, even for me, there was simply too much sauce on this wrap. Between the mayo and the sweet chili sauce, it felt like I was getting full bites of pure sauce instead of the other ingredients. If McDonald's used half as much sauce and added a second piece of chicken to each wrap, then I think they'd have a winner on their hands. But I guess if you're looking for something quick and on-the-go, then this isn't a bad choice. Just be prepared for some mess.
8. Pineapple Stick
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 8/10
Look, this is just a regular slice of pineapple. It was good and juicy. No complaints! I love that this was offered as an option with the Happy Meal instead of fries. You can also order it as a standalone item, so, like, if you're really craving some fruit and walk by a McDonald's in London, then you know where to go. Cool!
9. Salsa Dip
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 4/10
I love salsa, but there's not a single item on McDonald's menu that requires it. I'm still confused as to why they serve this with their mozzarella dippers (in fact, I even googled whether or not salsa and marinara were interchangeable words between the US and the UK — like football and soccer — in case I just got a bad batch or something). If McDonald's wants to start serving tortilla chips, then they can keep the salsa. Until then, let's pray they replace it with a proper marinara sauce.
10. Sweet Curry Sauce
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 8/10
I enjoyed the sweet curry sauce! I personally think it's better suited as a dip with their French fries instead of their veggie dippers, but, hey, to each their own. Also, I get why this sauce is served with the veggie dippers, but the two together need a bit more flavor to make for a decent pairing. Depending on what you're eating, I'd suggest swapping out the sweet curry sauce for a barbecue or hot sauce instead.
11. Bonus: French Fries
What it looks like on their site vs. what I got:
My rating: 7/10
Having worked in fast food myself (shoutout to my first job ever at Dairy Queen, which I genuinely loved), I have strong opinions about French fries. I can firmly say that McDonald's has some of the best fries of any fast-food restaurant, but I was surprised at how different they tasted in the UK. Like, the US is obviously known for its, well, ~over seasoning~ of salt and oil and grease and all that other good stuff, which makes them taste so much better.
Instead, the UK fries definitely lacked seasoning. The color on these fries was also off — they were way too pale and not that traditional golden brown I grew up loving. Even cold McDonald's fries in the US are great, but these fries from the UK didn't hold a candle to them. But would I still order them again? Of course. They're McDonald's fries.