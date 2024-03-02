I Tried All The McDonald's UK Menu Items You Can't Get In America — Here Are The Best And Worst Ones

My rating: 8/10

This was one of the best UK menu items that I tried, and the raspberry sauce tasted especially good when mixed with the semi-melted ice cream. However, I don't think it's for everyone. Like, I love sweets, but even I couldn't finish more than half of the McFlurry because it was just ~too much~.

Also, this is definitely one of those desserts that's more for white chocolate lovers over milk or dark chocolate (which I prefer). I think a pump of hot fudge would have elevated this even more. Still, if you're looking for a cheap, sweet treat, then you really can't go wrong with this (also, McDonald's ice cream machines in the UK have never been broken in my many experiences, so they're already a step ahead of the US).

