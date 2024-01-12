Skip To Content
17 Inappropriate Actor Age Gaps In TV Shows And Movies Between Adult And Child "Couples"

Ashton Kutcher's costar bet him $10 to kiss Mila Kunis with tongue during their first kiss on That '70s Show. He was 20, and she was 14.

Spencer Althouse
by Spencer Althouse

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Brian Bonsall was only 11 years old when he filmed a literal makeout scene with a grown woman in Disney's Blank Check. He had just turned 12 when the movie came out, and Karen Duffy, the older woman, was just shy of her 32nd birthday.

The two characters kissing on the steps of a mansion
Disney

Karen played an undercover FBI agent in the movie, so, like, she definitely should have arrested herself by the end of it. Instead, the characters shared a long "goodbye kiss," which served absolutely no point and easily could have been replaced with a simple hug.

Karen was born in May of 1962, and Brian was born in December of 1981.

2. Mila Kunis was only 14 when she lied about her age to get cast on That '70s Show. She was 15 when it came time to film her first-ever kiss, and costar Danny Masterson bet Ashton Kutcher — who was 20 at the time — $10 to French kiss her with tongue.

Mila and Ashton being interviewed on &quot;The Rosie O&#x27;Donnell Show&quot; in the late 1990s
NBC / Fox

Ashton Kutcher previously spoke about how awkward and inappropriate it was when it came time to shoot their first kissing scene together, saying, "It was really weird. I was like, 'Isn't this illegal? Like, am I allowed?' ... She was 14! She was like my little sister."

But a newly resurfaced interview from The Rosie O'Donnell Show revealed that costar Danny Masterson bet Ashton $10 to kiss Mila with tongue. Ashton laughed while telling the story, and Rosie replied, "And then the cops showed up, and you got arrested?" to which Ashton said, "They should have, but they didn't."

3. Keira Knightley was 17 when she filmed Love Actually. She played a married woman in the movie and was 18 when it was released. Her onscreen husband (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was 26, and the home-wrecker (Andrew Lincoln) was 30.

Keira kissing Chiwetal and Andrew in the movie
Universal Pictures

In the movie, Keira had kissing scenes with both actors. She was born in March of 1985, Chiwetel was born in July of 1977, and Andrew was born in September of 1973.

4. Trina McGee was 28, married, and a mom in real life when she first appeared as Angela, a junior in high school, on Boy Meets World. Rider Strong, aka Shawn Hunter, played her love interest, and he was only 17 at the time.

Trina and Rider kissing in at the Matthews&#x27; house in &quot;Boy Meets World&quot;
ABC

Trina McGee recently revealed that she was also six months pregnant while filming the "And Then There Was Shawn" Halloween episode in Season 5.

She was born in September of 1969, Rider was born in December of 1979, and their first episode together ("Boy Meets Real World") aired in October of 1997.

5. Taissa Farmiga was 16 when she started filming American Horror Story: Murder House. She had her 17th birthday just a few weeks before the series premiered, and her onscreen love interest, played by Evan Peters, was 24 years old.

Tate talking to Violet&#x27;s dad in the &quot;murder house&quot;
FX

Taissa played Violet and was born in August of 1994, while Evan played Tate and was born in January of 1987.

6. Hilary Duff filmed A Cinderella Story when she was only 15 years old, and she turned 16 when the movie was released. At that same time, her onscreen boyfriend, Chad Michael Murray, was just shy of his 23rd birthday.

Austin and Sam kissing at the football game as it starts to rain
Warner Bros. Pictures

Hilary Duff was born in September of 1987, while Chad Michael Murray was born in August of 1981.

7. Emmy Rossum turned 17 a couple days before production started on The Phantom of the Opera, while the two men who vied for her love, Patrick Wilson and Gerard Butler, were 30 and 33, respectively.

Emmy Rossum kissing Gerard Butler and holding Patrick Wilson in the movie
Warner Bros. Pictures

Emmy Rossum was born in September of 1986, Patrick Wilson was born in July of 1973, and Gerard Butler was born in November of 1969.

8. Frankie Muniz was just 17 when his Malcom in the Middle character started dating Reagan Dale Neis, who was 26 years old at the time.

Malcolm and Nicki kissing in her room while doing homework
Fox

Reagan was born in September of 1976, and Frankie was born in December of 1985. Their characters started dating for the first time in a 2002 episode.

9. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is more than a decade younger than her onscreen boyfriend in Never Have I Ever. She was 17 when she was cast and 18 when the series premiered, and at that same time, Darren Barnet was 29 years old.

Maitreyi and Darren kissing in his car
Netflix

Maitreyi was born in December of 2001, and Darren was born in April of 1991.

10. Danielle Campbell was 14 when she started shooting Disney Channel's Starstruck. Her love interest in the movie, played by Sterling Knight, was 20 years old.

Danielle and Sterling about to kiss at the concert
Disney Channel

The movie came out on Valentine's Day in 2010, two weeks after Danielle Campbell's 15th birthday and only a couple weeks prior to Sterling Knight's 21st birthday.

11. Katherine Heigl was only 14 when she filmed My Father the Hero. She had just turned 15 by the time the movie came out, and her love interest, Dalton James, was just shy of his 23rd birthday.

Katherine and Dalton dancing on the beach
Touchstone Pictures

Katherine Heigl was born in November of 1978, and Dalton James was born in March of 1971.

12. Keira Knightley was only 17 when she filmed that kissing scene in the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and Orlando Bloom was 25.

Keira and Orlando kissing next to the water
Walt Disney Pictures

The movie started shooting in 2002 and was released in July of 2003, just a few months after Keira turned 18. She was born in March of 1985, and Orlando Bloom was born in January of 1977.

13. Taylor Momsen was only 15 years old when her Gossip Girl character started getting romantically involved with 23-year-old Chace Crawford's character.

Taylor and Chace kissing on the side of the street
The CW

Taylor was born in July of 1993, and Chace was born in July of 1985.

14. Corbin Bleu is the youngest core cast member from High School Musical. He was 16 years old when they filmed the movie, but Monique Coleman was literally 25.

Taylor and Chad speaking in the gymnasium after the Wild Cats basketball game
Disney Channel

Everyone in the cast was playing a junior in high school, but Corbin was the only one to accurately be that age in real life. He was born in February of 1989, and Monique was born November of 1980.

15. Cameron Monaghan is nearly a decade younger than his onscreen husband, Noel Fisher, in Shameless. Cameron was 16 when they started filming and 17 when the series premiered, while Noel was just shy of his 27th birthday.

Cameron and Noel taking off their shirts in Ian&#x27;s bedroom
Showtime

Cameron was born in August of 1993, and Noel was born in March of 1984.

16. Aimee Teegarden was only 16 when she started filming Friday Night Lights. She was newly 17 by the time her character got into a romantic relationship with Zach Gilford's character, and he was just shy of his 25th birthday.

Screenshots from &quot;Friday Night Lights&quot;
NBC

Aimee was born in October of 1989, and Zach Gilford was born in January of 1982.

17. And finally, Selena Gomez was a full decade younger than her love interest in Another Cinderella Story. She had just turned 16, and Drew Seeley was literally 26 years old.

Selena and Drew kissing at the concert
Warner Premiere

Selena Gomez was born in July of 1992, and Drew Seeley was born in April of 1982.